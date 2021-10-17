NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Raiders-Broncos prop grades

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) scores a touchdown against the the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) is challenged by Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunhan)

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White rushes in on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) clutches the football as he is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones heads to the end zone past Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson on a touchdown reception from quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by Denver Broncos inside linebacker Justin Strnad during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Baltimore Ravens, and the Seattle Seahawks at the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

5:39 p.m.: A series of punts to start the game. The Seahawks have the ball in a scoreless game with 8:04 left in the first quarter. The Steelers are -192 on the live line (Seahawks +154), spread -3½, total 37½.

5:17 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Seahawks (+200) at Steelers (-5½, 43½, -240), 5:20 p.m.

4:55 p.m.: Final Raiders-Broncos prop grades:

Team totals: Raiders over 20½, Broncos under 24½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes, -150); largest lead over 14½ points (21); longest TD over 37½ yards (48 to Ruggs); will the game go to overtime (no, -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -400); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (no, -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -400); will either team score three straight times (yes, -180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -280); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes, +105, at 7-7).

Raiders props: Derek Carr under 22½ completions (18), under 34½ attempts (27), over 263½ passing yards (341), longest completion over 38½ yards (51), over 1½ TD passes (2), will throw an interception (no, -110); Josh Jacobs over 47½ rushing yards (53), will score a TD (yes, +150); Darren Waller over 58½ receiving yards (59), under 5½ receptions (-130), will score a TD (no, -190); Henry Ruggs over 44½ receiving yards (97); Hunter Renfrow under 50½ receiving yards (36).

Broncos props: Teddy Bridgewater over 21½ completions (35), over 32½ attempts (49), over 251½ passing yards (334), longest completion under 36½ yards (26), over 1½ TD passes (3, -135), will throw an interception (yes, +145); Javonte Williams over 52½ rushing yards (53); Courtland Sutton over 61½ receiving yards (94), over 4½ receptions (8, -130).

4:51 p.m.: Awful beat for Patriots backers, who had leads of 21-20 and 29-26 in the late going. The Cowboys could have won with a field goal in overtime, but hit a big pass to Lamb instead.

4:50 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 35, Patriots 29 (OT). CeeDee Lamb catches a 35-yard TD pass in overtime, and the Cowboys cover as 4-point road favorites, -190 ML. The game goes over 50½.

4:45 p.m.: The Patriots punt, and the Cowboys will have a chance to win. The Cowboys are -154 on the live line (Patriots +126).

4:40 p.m.: The Patriots win the coin toss for overtime. The game is even at -110 on the live line.

4:37 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 34, Broncos 24. The Raiders roll as 5-point road underdogs, +180 ML in their first game after the resignation of coach Jon Gruden. The game goes over 45.

4:35 p.m.: The Cowboys kick a 49-yard field goal to tie the Patriots at 29 with 20 seconds left. The Cowboys are -124 on the live line (Patriots +102).

4:32 p.m.: The Broncos cut the Raiders’ lead to 34-24, then recover the onside kick. No completely over with 1:11 to play.

4:23 p.m.: The Patriots are -144 on the live line (Cowboys +118).

4:20 p.m.: Wild finish in New England. Kendrick Bourne catches a 75-yard TD pass, and the Patriots go in front 29-26 with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Cowboys had just taken a 26-21 lead on a Trevon Diggs interception return for a TD after Dallas missed the go-ahead field goal.

4:11 p.m.: That should seal it. The Raiders extend their lead to 34-17 with 7:57 to go.

4:05 p.m.: The Patriots take a 21-20 lead on the Cowboys with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys are still favored at -138 on the live line (Patriots +112).

4:04 p.m.: The Broncos aren’t done. Courtland Sutton catches a 12-yard TD, and the Broncos cut the Raiders’ lead to 31-17 with 11:16 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -4,500 on the live line (Broncos +1,400).

4:02 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 37, Browns 14. The Cardinals romp as 3-point road underdogs, +120 ML. The game goes over 48½.

3:50 p.m.: Jacobs was +150 to score a TD.

3:49 p.m.: The Raiders are headed to victory — and Raiders bettors are headed to the window. Josh Jacobs scores on a 3-yard run, and the Raiders extend their lead to 31-10 with seven seconds left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -10,000 on the live line (Broncos +2,500).

3:43 p.m.: The Raiders recover a Teddy Bridgewater fumble and maintain a 24-10 lead with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

3:34 p.m.: The Cowboys take the lead. CeeDee Lamb catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys go in front 17-14 on the Patriots with 4:49 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -260 on the live line (Patriots +205), spread -2½, total 47½.

3:33 p.m.: The Cardinals have just about clinched a victory. The Browns fail on fourth down, and the Cardinals have the ball back leading 30-14 with 12:06 left in the fourth quarter.

3:30 p.m.: The Broncos get a field goal to cut the Raiders’ lead to 24-10 with 6:38 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -1,250 on the live line (Broncos +710), spread -10½, total 50½.

3:15 p.m.: Big day for Kenyan Drake. He scores his second TD of the game on an 18-yard run, and the Raiders extend their lead to 24-7 with 11:27 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -1,250 on the live line (Broncos +710), spread -12½, total 51½.

3:10 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt to open the second half. They lead 17-7 with 13:20 left in the third quarter and are -430 on the live line (Broncos +320), spread -7½, total 45½.

3:01 p.m.: Some Raiders-Broncos props that have already hit:

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes, -150); longest TD over 37½ yards (48 to Ruggs); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -280); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes, +105, at 7-7).

Raiders props: Derek Carr longest completion 38½ yards, over 1½ TD passes (2); Henry Ruggs over 44½ receiving yards (57).

2:57 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Raiders -260/Broncos +205, spread -5½, total 46½.

2:56 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Broncos -4½, total 23½

Cowboys -3½, total 27

2:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 14, Cowboys 10. First-half winners: Patriots +2½, under 24½, Patriots +140 ML. The Patriots covered and kept the first-half total under by making a late goal-line stand.

2:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 17, Broncos 7. First-half winners: Raiders +3, over 21½, Raiders +160 ML. The first-half total went over on the Drake TD with 30 seconds left.

2:49 p.m.: Drake was +390 to score a TD.

2:48 p.m.: Big play for the Raiders before the half. Kenyan Drake catches a 31-yard TD pass, and the Raiders extend their lead to 17-7 with 30 seconds left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -235 on the live line (Broncos +186), spread -4½, total 47½.

2:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Browns -3½, total 24½.

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 23, Browns 14. First-half winners: Cardinals +2, over 24, Cardinals +120 ML.

2:38 p.m.: The Browns hit a Hail Mary to draw closer. Donovan Peoples-Jones hauls in a 57-yard TD pass on the final play of the half to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 23-14.

2:33 p.m.: Defensive game after the early flurry. The Raiders punt, still holding a 10-7 lead with 2:36 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -188 on the live line (Raiders +152), spread -3½, total 42½.

2:28 p.m.: Another punt. The Raiders have the ball back leading 10-7 with 4:31 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -128 on the live line (Raiders +104), spread -1½, total 43½.

2:18 p.m.: The Raiders punt back to the Broncos. The Raiders lead 10-7 with 10:11 left in the second quarter, but the Broncos are favored at -176 on the live line (Raiders +142), spread -3½, total 48½.

2:17 p.m.: The Browns show some life, cutting the Cardinals’ lead to 20-7 with 5:06 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -520 on the live line (Browns +370), spread -9½, total 56½.

2:12 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt and have the ball back leading 10-7 with 11:39 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -145 on the live line (Raiders +115), spread -2½, total 49½.

2:07 p.m.: The Raiders miss a chance after intercepting Teddy Bridgewater. Daniel Carlson misses a 43-yard field goal, and the Raiders’ lead stays at 10-7 with 13:11 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -180 on the live line (Raiders +146), spread -3½, total 50½.

2:01 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 10, Broncos 7.

1:59 p.m.: The Cardinals are all over the Browns. Arizona leads 17-0 with 13:02 left in the second quarter, and the Cardinals are -520 on the live line (Browns +370), spread -10½, total 53½.

1:54 p.m.: The Patriots have started well, taking a 14-7 lead on the Cowboys with 4:50 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -135 on the live line (Cowboys +105), spread -2½, total 64½.

1:50 p.m.: The Raiders take a 10-7 lead with 2:40 left in the first quarter. The Broncos are -194 on the live line (Raiders +156), spread -3½, total 53½.

1:47 p.m.: The Vikings’ win means favorites covered seven of the first eight games, and all seven in the traditional morning slot. Only the Jaguars won as underdogs, in the London game that started at 6:30 a.m. Pacific time.

1:46 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 34, Panthers 28 (OT). The Vikings win and cover in overtime as 2½-point road favorites, -140 ML on a 27-yard TD pass to K.J. Osborn. The game goes over 45½.

1:41 p.m.: The Broncos answer. Tim Patrick catches a 23-yard TD pass, and the Broncos tie the Raiders are 7 with 6:49 left in the first quarter. The Broncos are -250 on the live line (Raiders +198), spread -5½, total 52½.

1:35 p.m.: Overtime in Carolina. Greg Joseph misses a 47-yard field goal with one second left for Minnesota. Panthers and Vikings are tied at 28.

1:32 p.m.: Ruggs was 16-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and 14-1 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD.

1:31 p.m.: The Raiders strike first. Henry Ruggs catches a 48-yard TD pass, and the Raiders lead 7-0 with 11:54 left in the first quarter. The Broncos are -114 on the live line (Raiders -106), spread -½, total 50½.

1:27 p.m.: Wild game in Carolina. The Panthers get a TD and 2-point conversion with 42 seconds left to tie the Vikings at 28. The Vikings are -188 on the live line (Panthers +152). Carolina trailed 28-17 with five minutes left.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Raiders (+180) at Broncos (-5, 45, -210), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-4, 50½, -190) at Patriots (+170), 1:25 p.m.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 31, Washington 13. The Chiefs rally from a halftime deficit and pull away to cover as 6½-point road favorites, -280 ML. The game stays under 54.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 38, Giants 11. The Rams cover as 7½-point road favorites, -350 ML. The total pushes on 49.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 24, Bears 14. The Packers hold on to cover as 5½-point road favorites, -240 ML. The game stays under 44.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 34, Lions 11. The Bengals romp as 3½-point road favorites, -185 ML. The game stays under 46½.

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 31, Texans 3. The Colts cover as 11½-point home favorites, -600 ML. The game stays under 45.

1:01 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Cardinals (+120) at Browns (-3 +100, 48½, -140), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 34, Chargers 6. The Ravens roll as 3-point home favorites, -155 ML. The game stays under 51.

12:56 p.m.: The Packers stop the Bears and should hold on to cover -5½, leading 24-14 with just over two minutes to play.

12:42 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers comes through for Packers backers, scrambling for a 6-yard TD to extend their lead to 24-14 with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers are covering -5½, but Green Bay backers will have to survive a backdoor cover attempt by the Bears.

12:35 p.m.: The Vikings cash in after a Panthers turnover to take a 25-17 lead with 2:24 left in the third quarter. The Vikings are -550 on the live line (Panthers +390).

12:31 p.m.: The Chiefs are outside the number (-6½) with a two-score lead. The Chiefs lead 24-13 with 14:02 left in the fourth quarter and are -2,200 on the live line (Washington +980).

12:28 p.m.: The Vikings take an 18-17 lead on the Panthers with 4:00 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). The Vikings are -154 on the live line (Panthers +126).

12:22 p.m.: The Ravens have just about finished off the Chargers. Baltimore extends its lead to 34-6 with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter.

12:16 p.m.: The Chiefs take the lead. Tyreek Hill catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs go in front 17-13 on Washington with 4:07 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -400 on the live line (Washington +300).

12:07 p.m.: Circa Survivor contestants are having an easy day with the Colts, who lead the Texans 24-3 in the third quarter. More than half of the remaining entries (1,185) took Indianapolis. Contestants pick one straight-up winner each week, but can use a team only once. The winner gets $6 million.

12:04 p.m.: The Packers get some breathing room. Aaron Jones scores on a 12-yard TD pass, and the Packers lead the Bears 17-7 with 6:00 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -950 on the live line (Bears +590), spread -9½, total 38½.

11:54 a.m.: The Chiefs punt to open the second half, and Washington maintains its 13-10 lead with 11:50 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are still slightly favored at -114 on the live line (Washington -106).

11:52 a.m.: The Ravens are rolling. Baltimore extends its lead to 24-6 over the Chargers with 7:39 left in the third quarter and is -4,500 on the live line (Chargers +1,300), spread -15½, total 49½.

11:43 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Vikings -1, total 22½

Rams -3½, total 22½

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 12, Panthers 10. First-half winners: Vikings -½, under 22½.

11:41 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 28, Giants 3. First-half winners: Rams -4½, over 24½.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Packers -2, total 22

Chiefs -6, total 27

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 13, Chiefs 10. First-half winners: Washington +3½, under 27, Washington +170 ML.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 10, Bears 7. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 3, under 22½.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Colts -6, total 21½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 10, Texans 3. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 7, under 23.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -½, total 26.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Chargers 6. First-half winners: Ravens -2½, under 24½.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -2½, total 21½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 10, Lions 0. First-half winners: Bengals -3, under 23.

11:15 a.m.: The Chargers gain a foothold. After a Lamar Jackson interception, the Chargers take advantage of a short field and score on a 1-yard pass to Jared Cook. The Chargers cut the Ravens’ lead to 17-6 (extra point failed) with 4:04 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -700 on the live line (Chargers +470), spread -10½, total 53½.

11:05 a.m.: The Ravens extend their lead to 17-0 with 7:08 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -1,600 on the live line (Chargers +820), spread -15½, total 49½.

10:58 a.m.: The Packers tie the Bears at 7 with 9:59 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -188 on the live line (Bears +152), spread -3½, total 43½.

10:53 a.m.: First TD scored prop winners for early slate:

Chiefs-Washington: Kansas City RB Darrel Williams (+750)

Bengals-Lions: Cincinnati RB Chris Evans (18-1)

Packers-Bears: Chicago RB Khalil Herbert (6-1)

Vikings-Panthers: Carolina RB Chuba Hubbard (+550)

Chargers-Ravens: Baltimore RB Latavius Murray (9-1)

Texans-Colts: Indianapolis WR Parris Campbell (20-1)

Rams-Giants: Los Angeles WR Robert Woods (8-1)

10:46 a.m.: The Ravens jump on the Chargers. Baltimore leads 14-0 with 13:24 left in the second quarter and is -800 on the live line (Chargers +520), spread -12½, total 51½.

10:33 a.m.: The Colts hit a deep ball on the Texans. Parris Campbell catches a 51-yard TD pass, and the Colts lead 7-0 with 1:52 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -950 on the live line (Texans +610), spread -14½, total 42½.

10:21 a.m.: The Bears strike first. Khalil Herbert scores on a 1-yard run, and the Bears lead the Packers 7-0 with 6:45 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -118 on the live line (Bears -104), spread -1½, total 46½.

10:12 a.m.: The Chiefs score the first TD of the day on a 2-yard run by Darrel Williams. The Chiefs lead Washington 7-0 with 9:09 left in the first quarter and are -650 on the live line (Washington +440), spread -12½, total 57½.

9:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Packers (-5½, 44, -240) at Bears (+200), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 46½, -185) at Lions (+165), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+450) at Colts (-11½, 45, -600), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-7½ +100, 49, -350) at Giants (+290), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-6½, 54, -280) at Washington (+240), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-2½, 45½, -140) at Panthers (+120), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+135) at Ravens (-3, 51, -155), 10 a.m.

9:49 a.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20. Matthew Wright kicks a 53-yard field goal on the final play, and the Jaguars win outright as 3-point underdogs, +135 ML in the neutral-site game in London. The game stays under 47.

9:34 a.m.: We have London action already going this morning. The Jaguars have tied the Dolphins at 20 on a 54-yard field goal with 3:40 to play. The Dolphins are -170 on the live line (Jaguars +138).

9:33 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Colts from -10 to -11½

Texans-Colts total from 43 to 44½

Broncos from -4 to -5

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Dolphins (-3, 47, -155) vs. Jaguars (+135) (at London), 6:30 a.m.

— Packers (-5½, 44, -240) at Bears (+200), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 46½, -185) at Lions (+165), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+450) at Colts (-11½, 45, -600), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-7½ +100, 49, -350) at Giants (+290), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-6½, 54, -280) at Washington (+240), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-2½, 45½, -140) at Panthers (+120), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+135) at Ravens (-3, 51, -155), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+120) at Browns (-3 +100, 48½, -140), 1:05 p.m.

— Raiders (+180) at Broncos (-5, 45, -210), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-4, 50½, -190) at Patriots (+170), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+200) at Steelers (-5½, 43½, -240), 5:20 p.m.

