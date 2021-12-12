NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Raiders-Chiefs prop grades

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:12 p.m.: First TD scored props in afternoon games:

Lions-Broncos: Denver RB Javonte Williams (+480)

Giants-Chargers: Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler (+340)

Bills-Buccaneers: Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette (6-1)

49ers-Bengals: San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel (+850)

2:11 p.m.: The Bills kick a 21-yard field goal to cut the Bucs’ lead to 10-3 with 9:28 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -325 on the live line (Bills +245), spread -6½, total 48½.

2:01 p.m.: The Buccaneers kick a field goal to take a 10-0 lead on the Bills with 13:40 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -390 on the live line (Bills +285), spread -7½, total 48½.

1:35 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Raiders-Chiefs:

Team totals: Raiders under 19½ (9), Chiefs over 28½ (48).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes, -180); largest lead over 14½ points (39, -160); longest TD over 41½ yards (51); will the game go to overtime (no, -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes, +270); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (no, -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -420); will either team score three straight times (yes, -240); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -360); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (no, -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr over 23½ completions (33), over 37½ attempts (45), over 259½ passing yards (263), longest completion under 37½ yards (19), under 1½ TD passes (1, -120), will throw an interception (yes, -130); Josh Jacobs under 52½ rushing yards (24), will score a TD (no, -180); Hunter Renfrow over 70½ receiving yards (117), over 6½ receptions (13); Daniel Carlson under 6½ kicking points (3, -130).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes under 25½ completions (20), under 36½ attempts (24), under 288½ passing yards (258), longest completion over 37½ yards (44), under 2½ TD passes (2, -160), will throw an interception (no, -140); Tyreek Hill under 76½ receiving yards (76, ouch), under 6½ receptions (4), will score a TD (no, -110); Travis Kelce under 72½ receiving yards (27), under 5½ receptions (3, +120), will score a TD (no, -110); Harrison Butker over 7½ kicking points (12, -130).

1:31 p.m.: SPREAD DRAMA: Washington and over bettors can’t really complain after being out of the game almost the entire time, but in the end, they lost on a blocked extra point with 4:13 left.

1:30 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 27, Washington 20. The Cowboys hang on to cover as 6½-point road favorites, -275 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:24 p.m.: The Cowboys force a turnover and will try to run out the clock with 2:24 left, leading Washington 27-20.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— 49ers (-1½, 49½, -120) at Bengals (+100), 1:25 p.m.

— Bills (+145) at Buccaneers (-3½ +100, 53, -165), 1:25 p.m.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 33, Texans 13. The Seahawks pull away to cover as 9½-point road favorites, -420 ML. The game goes over 41.

1:14 p.m.: More spread drama. Washington’s Cole Holcomb returns a Dak Prescott interception 31 yards for a TD, but the extra point is blocked, leaving Dallas in front 27-20 with 4:13 to play. The line steamed to Cowboys -6½ right before kickoff.

1:12 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Browns bettors have to be stunned. Cleveland, a 3-point favorite, led 24-6 at halftime but didn’t score again in a 24-22 victory over the Ravens. Baltimore converted a fourth down, then scored a TD with 1:17 left to cut the lead to 24-22. The Ravens actually recovered the onside kick but couldn’t pick up any yardage.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 24, Ravens 22. The Ravens score a TD with 1:17 left to cover as 3-point road underdogs, but the Browns hang on to win outright at -160 ML. The game also goes over 44 on the late Ravens TD.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 30, Jets 9. The Saints cover as 4½-point road favorites, -200 ML. The game stays under 42 when the Jets are stopped at the 1 on the final play.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 48, Raiders 9. The Chiefs cover easily as 10-point home favorites, -500 ML. The game goes over 48.

1:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Lions (+475) at Broncos (-12½, 42, -650), 1:05 p.m.

— Giants (+340) at Chargers (-9, 43½, -410), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 20, Jaguars 0. The Titans cover as 8½-point home favorites, -400 ML. The game stays under 44.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 29, Panthers 21. The Falcons win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +125 ML. The game goes over 42.

12:48 p.m.: Gore was 17-1 to score a TD.

12:47 p.m.: Finishing garbage time in Kansas City. Derrick Gore runs 51 yards for a TD, and the Chiefs lead the Raiders 48-9 with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter.

12:36 p.m.: That Kansas City field goal clinches the total over 48.

12:35 p.m.: Harrison Butker kicks a 37-yard field goal, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 41-9 on the Raiders with 9:52 left in the fourth quarter.

12:28 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs 38, Raiders 9.

12:24 p.m.: Washington cuts the Cowboys’ lead to 24-8 with 6:57 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -9,000 on the live line (Washington +1,600), spread -16½, total 48½.

12:19 p.m.: Renfrow was +240 to score a TD.

12:18 p.m.: The Raiders have found the end zone. Hunter Renfrow catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Chiefs’ lead to 38-9 with 3;29 left in the third quarter (extra point missed).

12:05 p.m.: The Chiefs add a 54-yard field goal to extend their lead to 38-3 over the Raiders with 8:25 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -34½ on the live spread, total 57½.

11:45 a.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -1½, total 22.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 24, Washington 0. First-half winners: Cowboys -3½, over 23½. The Cowboys kicked a 37-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to put the first-half total over.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -½, total 23½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 35, Raiders 3. First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, over 23½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -2, total 19½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 24, Ravens 6. First-half winners: Browns -1, over 21½.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -4, total 21½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 16, Texans 13. First-half winners: Texans +6, over 20½. The Texans kicked a 61-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Saints -2½, total 20

Panthers -4, total 21

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 17, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Falcons +1, over 20½, Falcons +115 ML.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 10, Jets 6. First-half winners: Saints -3, under 20½.

11:22 a.m.: It’s 35-0 Chiefs now. Not much more needs to be said.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Titans -4, total 20½.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 10, Jaguars 0. First-half winners: Titans -5½, under 21½.

11:08 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games:

Raiders-Chiefs: Kansas City defense/special teams (24-1)

Seahawks-Texans: Houston TE Brevin Jordan (34-1)

Jaguars-Titans: Tennessee RB D’Onta Foreman (7-1)

Falcons-Panthers: Carolina QB Cam Newton (7-1)

Ravens-Browns: Cleveland WR Jarvis Landry (10-1)

Cowboys-Washington: Dallas WR Amari Cooper (10-1)

Saints-Jets: New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara (+440)

11:02 a.m.: Gordon was 11-1 to score a TD.

11:01 a.m.: The Raiders are all but done for the day. Josh Gordon catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 28-0 with 6:17 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -34½ on the live spread, total 54½. The live line has been turned off.

10:56 a.m.: The Browns are rolling against the Ravens, and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the locker room with an ankle injury. Austin Hooper catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Browns extend their lead to 17-0 with 8:15 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -5,000 on the live line (Ravens +1,260), spread -19½, total 42½.

10:55 a.m.: The Chiefs have the ball back after an interception. Derek Carr was -130 to throw a pick.

10:48 a.m.: The Chiefs are all over the Raiders. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores on a 5-yard run, and the Chiefs lead 21-0 with 12:13 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -20,000 on the live line (Raiders +2,800), spread -27½, total 52½.

10:46 a.m.: The Cowboys are burying Washington. Micah Parsons forces a fumble, and Dorance Armstrong returns it 37 yards for a TD to give the Cowboys an 18-0 lead with 29 seconds left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -5,000 on the live line (Washington +1,260), spread -21½, total 52½.

10:44 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 14, Raiders 0. First-quarter winners: Chiefs -3, over 9½.

10:36 a.m.: Strong start for the Cowboys. Amari Cooper catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys take an 11-0 lead with 3:42 left in the first quarter (2-point try good). The Cowboys are -900 on the live line (Washington +540), spread -14½, total 50½.

10:31 a.m.: The Raiders are in trouble early. Darrel Williams catches a 23-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead the Raiders 14-0 with 3:43 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -4,500 on the live line (Raiders +1,240), spread -21½, total 51½.

10:24 a.m.: The Raiders and Chiefs trade some points. The Chiefs have the ball back, leading 7-0 with 6:01 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -1,350 on the live line (Raiders +700), spread -16½, total 47½.

10:05 a.m.: The Kansas City defense was 24-1 to score the first TD and 5-1 to score at any point.

10:04 a.m.: Disastrous start for the Raiders. Josh Jacobs fumbles on the first play, and the Chiefs return it for a TD to take a 7-0 lead with 14:43 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -1,250 on the live line (Raiders +680), spread -17½, total 53½.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Ravens-Browns total from 42½ to 44

Saints-Jets total from 43 to 42

Cowboys from -4½ to -6

Falcons-Panthers total from 41 to 42

Seahawks from -8 to -9

Broncos from -11½ to -12½

Bills-Buccaneers total from 54½ to 52½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Ravens (+140) at Browns (-3, 44, -160), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+330) at Titans (-8½, 44, -400), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 48, -500), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-4½, 42, -200) at Jets (+175), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-6½, 47½, -275) at Washington (+235), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+125) at Panthers (-2½ -120, 42, -145), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-9½, 41, -420) at Texans (+350), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+475) at Broncos (-12½, 42, -650), 1:05 p.m.

— Giants (+340) at Chargers (-9, 43½, -410), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-1½, 49½, -120) at Bengals (+100), 1:25 p.m.

— Bills (+145) at Buccaneers (-3½ +100, 53, -165), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+475) at Packers (-11½, 43, -650), 5:20 p.m.

