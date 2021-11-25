NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Raiders-Cowboys prop grades

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on Thursday’s Raiders-Cowboys game. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders' Foster Moreau (87), Marcus Mariota (8) and Derek Carr (4) celebrate a touchdown scored on a run by Mariota in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson sprints to the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) catches a pass for a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) gives chase as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles out of the pocket in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov, 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) gets past Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (55), Osa Odighizuwa (97) and others on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball for a first down as Dallas Cowboys' Damontae Kazee (18) gives chase in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) gets past Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) as Pollard returns a kickoff for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Happy Thanksgiving.

We’re taking a break from turkey to track all the betting action on the Raiders’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

5:45 p.m.: That’s it for today. Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Saturday for college football.

5:28 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 36, Cowboys 33 (OT). Daniel Carlson kicks a 29-yard field goal in overtime, and the Raiders win outright as 7-point road underdogs, +260 ML. The game goes over 50½.

5:17 p.m.: The Cowboys punt. The Raiders are now favored at -128 on the live line (Cowboys +102).

5:14 p.m.: The Cowboys are -230 on the live line after winning the coin toss (Raiders +180).

5:12 p.m.: The game was 11-1 to go to overtime.

5:11 p.m.: The Raiders kneel, and we are going to overtime tied at 33.

5:09 p.m.: Tied again. Zuerlein hits a 45-yarder with 19 seconds left. The Cowboys are -148 on the live line (Raiders +118).

5:01 p.m.: The Raiders retake the lead at 33-30 on a 56-yard field goal by Carlson with 1:52 left. The Raiders are -166 on the live line (Cowboys +132).

4:57 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Raiders have third-and-3 at the Dallas 38 and are -205 on the live line (Cowboys +162).

4:52 p.m.: Tie game. Dalton Schultz catches a 32-yard TD pass, then he grabs the 2-point conversion, and the Cowboys tie the Raiders are 30 with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -114 on the live line (Cowboys -110).

4:49 p.m.: The Cowboys force a punt and have the ball back with 3:41 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -520 (Cowboys +360).

4:43 p.m.: The Raiders force a three-and-out and have the ball back with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter.

4:39 p.m.: Over bettors can put their feet up. The field goal clinches over 50½.

4:38 p.m.: The Raiders answer with a 30-yard field goal, pushing their lead back to eight at 30-22 with 8:18 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -365 on the live line (Cowboys +270), spread -3½, total 61½.

4:27 p.m.: Greg Zuerlein kicks a 29-yard field goal, and the Cowboys cut the Raiders’ lead to 27-22 with 12:00 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -198 on the live line (Cowboys +156), spread -3½, total 59½.

4:22 p.m.: The Raiders punt.

4:19 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Raiders 27, Cowboys 19. The Raiders have third-and-15 near midfield when the fourth quarter starts. The Raiders are -265 on the live line (Cowboys +205).

4:14 p.m.: The Cowboys punt, and the Raiders have the ball back at their 9 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.

4:08 p.m.: Daniel Carlson kicks a 46-yard field goal, and the Raiders extend their lead to 27-19 with 3:28 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -180 on the live line (Cowboys +142), spread -2½, total 62½.

4:01 p.m.: There will be a defensive or special teams TD cashes at +245. Pollard was +160 to score a TD.

3:59 p.m.: There’s an answer from the Cowboys. Tony Pollard returns the kickoff 100 yards for a TD, and the Cowboys cut the Raiders’ lead to 24-19 with 7:00 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys went for 2 after a penalty on the extra point and didn’t get it. The Raiders are -138 on the live line (Cowboys +110), total 60½.

3:53 p.m.: The Cowboys are in trouble. Marcus Mariota scores on a 3-yard designed run, and the Raiders extend their lead to 24-13 with 7:13 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -275 on the live line (Cowboys +210), spread -4½, total 56½.

3:46 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt and have the ball back at their 25, leading the Cowboys 17-13 with 10:01 left in the third quarter. The game is even at -112 on both sides on the live line, total 50½.

3:36 p.m.: The Cowboys force a punt to open the third quarter. The Cowboys are -166 on the live line (Raiders +132), spread -2½, total 53½.

3:32 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Raiders receive.

3:10 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Cowboys -122 (Raiders -102), spread -1½, total 55½.

3:09 p.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -6½, total 26½.

3:08 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 17, Cowboys 13. First-half winners: Raiders +4, over 25, Raiders +210 ML.

3:04 p.m.: Elliott was -160 to score a TD.

3:03 p.m.: The Cowboys draw closer. Ezekiel Elliott scores on a 1-yard run, and the Cowboys cut the Raiders’ lead to 17-13 with 25 seconds left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are favored again at -132 on the live line (Raiders +106), spread -2½, total 56½.

2:56 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Cowboys are driving, with first down at the Raiders 22.

2:51 p.m.: The Raiders punt, and the Cowboys have the ball back at their 14 with 3:52 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -210 on the live line (Cowboys +164), spread -3½, total 53½.

2:44 p.m.: The Cowboys miss a 59-yard field goal off the upright, and the Raiders have the ball back at midfield, holding a 17-6 lead with 6:29 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -275 on the live line (Cowboys +210), spread -5½, total 57½.

2:36 p.m.: The Raiders extend their lead to 17-6 on a 22-yard field goal with 8:46 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -174 on the live line (Cowboys +136), spread -3½, total 58½.

2:26 p.m.: The Cowboys punt again.

2:22 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 14, Cowboys 6. First-quarter winners: Raiders +3 (-125), over 10 (-105), Raiders +175 ML.

2:16 p.m.: Jacobs was +140 to score a TD. Shortest TD under 1½ yards cashes at -145.

2:15 p.m.: The Raiders extend their lead. Josh Jacobs scores on a 1-yard run after a pass interference penalty, and the Raiders lead the Cowboys 14-6 with 1:33 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -120 on the live line (Raiders -104), spread -1½, total 61½.

2:04 p.m.: The Cowboys punt and the Raiders have the ball at their 40, leading 7-6 with 5:15 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -196 on the live line (Raiders +154), spread -3½, total 57½.

1:58 p.m.: The Raiders punt and pin the Cowboys inside their 10. The Cowboys are -245 on the live line (Raiders +190), spread -5½, total 57½.

1:51 p.m.: McKeon was 8-1 to score a TD.

1:50 p.m.: The Cowboys answer. Sean McKeon catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys cut the Raiders’ lead to 7-6 with 7:38 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -220 on the live line (Raiders +172), spread -4½, total 59½.

1:42 p.m.: Other props cashing on the Jackson TD: The Raiders will score first (+135), the first score will be a TD (-180), longest TD over 40½ yards.

1:41 p.m.: Jackson was +3,750 at Circa Sports, 37-1 at Boyd Gaming and 30-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD. He was 6-1 to score at any point.

1:40 p.m.: The Raiders strike first. DeSean Jackson catches a 56-yard TD pass, and the Raiders lead 7-0 with 11:45 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -138 on the live line (Raiders +110), spread -2½, total 54½.

1:38 p.m.: The Cowboys go three-and-out. The Raiders have the ball at their 30 with 13:00 left in the first quarter.

1:35 p.m.: The game is underway. The Cowboys receive.

1:30 p.m.: The game is about to kick off:

— Raiders (+260) at Cowboys (-7 -120, 50½, -310), 1:30 p.m.

1:10 p.m.: The consensus line is Cowboys -7½ with a total of 50½, though some sportsbooks have gone down to -7. The total has ticked down from 51½.

Here’s the current line at the Westgate SuperBook:

— Raiders (+260) at Cowboys (-7 -120, 50½, -310), 1:30 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Raiders-Cowboys:

Team totals: Raiders 21½ (under -120), Cowboys 29½.

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (+165), -3½ (+400); Cowboys -14½ (+220).

General props: Team to score first (Raiders +135/Cowboys -155); first score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -140); longest TD 40½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -145); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,100/no -2,500); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +245/no -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); 3½ total made field goals (under -140); longest field goal 46½ yards; will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +320/no -380); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +400/no -505); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 35½ attempts, 266½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -125), will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120), 6½ rushing yards; Josh Jacobs 46½ rushing yards, 20½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Darren Waller 69½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +170/no -190); Hunter Renfrow 51½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +210/no -250), Bryan Edwards 31½ receiving yards, 2½ receptions (under -135).

Cowboys props: Dak Prescott 23½ completions, 33½ attempts, 266½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140), 11½ rushing yards; Ezekiel Elliott 69½ rushing yards, 20½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -160/no +140); Tony Pollard 46½ rushing yards; Michael Gallup 61½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +150/no -170); Dalton Schultz 54½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes +145/no -165).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.