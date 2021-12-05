NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 13 betting action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Washington Football Team at the Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Denver Broncos at the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Cardinals-Bears total from 42 to 43

Colts-Texans total from 44½ to 45½

Rams from -12½ to -14

49ers-Seahawks total from 45½ to 44½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Buccaneers (-10½, 50½, -550) at Falcons (+425), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-8, 43, -370) at Bears (+310), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+125) at Bengals (-2½ -120, 50, -145), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-7, 47, -310) at Lions (+260), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+235) at Dolphins (-6½, 40, -275), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-5, 44, -215) at Jets (+185), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-10, 45½, -450) at Texans (+375), 10 a.m.

— Washington (+105) at Raiders (-1½, 47½, -125), 1:05 p.m.

— Jaguars (+600) at Rams (-14, 48, -900), 1:05 p.m.

— Ravens (-4, 44, -190) at Steelers (+170), 1:25 p.m.

— 49ers (-3 +100, 44½, -150) at Seahawks (+130), 1:25 p.m.

— Broncos (+330) at Chiefs (-8½, 46½, -400), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Washington-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 24½, Washington 23½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -170/no +150); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 40½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +245/no -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -360/no +300); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 35½ attempts, 275½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -140), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110), 6½ rushing yards; Josh Jacobs 52½ rushing yards; Hunter Renfrow 62½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -140), will score a TD (yes +160/no -180); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points.

Washington props: Taylor Heinicke 22½ completions, 33½ attempts, 250½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110), 16½ rushing yards; Antonio Gibson 71½ rushing yards; Terry McLaurin 64½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -135), will score a TD (yes +160/no -180); Brian Johnson 6½ kicking points.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.