NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 15 betting action
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season.
Top matchups include the Tennessee Titans at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers at the Baltimore Ravens, and the New Orleans Saints at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:
Bills from -13 to -14
Panthers-Bills total from 44 to 43
Cardinals-Lions total from 46½ to 48
Dolphins from -9½ to -10½
Jets-Dolphins total from 41 to 42
Cowboys-Giants total from 44½ to 43½
Titans from +1½ to PK
Titans-Steelers total from 42½ to 44
Jaguars from -5 to -6
Falcons-49ers total from 46½ to 47½
Packers from -7 to -9½
Packers-Ravens total from 43½ to 45
9:35 a.m.: There are only 10 games on today’s schedule after Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles were moved to Tuesday because of COVID concerns.
9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:
— Panthers (+600) at Bills (-14, 43, -900), 10 a.m.
— Cardinals (-13, 48, -800) at Lions (+550), 10 a.m.
— Jets (+400) at Dolphins (-10½, 42, -500), 10 a.m.
— Cowboys (-11½, 43½, -600) at Giants (+450), 10 a.m.
— Titans (-110) at Steelers (PK, 44, -110), 10 a.m.
— Texans (+220) at Jaguars (-6, 40, -260), 10 a.m.
— Bengals (+135) at Broncos (-3, 44, -155), 1:05 p.m.
— Falcons (+320) at 49ers (-8½, 47½, -380), 1:05 p.m.
— Packers (-9½, 45, -450) at Ravens (+375), 1:25 p.m.
— Saints (+450) at Buccaneers (-11½, 45½, -600), 5:20 p.m.
