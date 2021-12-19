41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 15 betting action

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2021 - 9:42 am
 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws the ball during the second half o ...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 36-28. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tennessee Titans at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers at the Baltimore Ravens, and the New Orleans Saints at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Bills from -13 to -14

Panthers-Bills total from 44 to 43

Cardinals-Lions total from 46½ to 48

Dolphins from -9½ to -10½

Jets-Dolphins total from 41 to 42

Cowboys-Giants total from 44½ to 43½

Titans from +1½ to PK

Titans-Steelers total from 42½ to 44

Jaguars from -5 to -6

Falcons-49ers total from 46½ to 47½

Packers from -7 to -9½

Packers-Ravens total from 43½ to 45

9:35 a.m.: There are only 10 games on today’s schedule after Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles were moved to Tuesday because of COVID concerns.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Panthers (+600) at Bills (-14, 43, -900), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-13, 48, -800) at Lions (+550), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+400) at Dolphins (-10½, 42, -500), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-11½, 43½, -600) at Giants (+450), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-110) at Steelers (PK, 44, -110), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+220) at Jaguars (-6, 40, -260), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+135) at Broncos (-3, 44, -155), 1:05 p.m.

— Falcons (+320) at 49ers (-8½, 47½, -380), 1:05 p.m.

— Packers (-9½, 45, -450) at Ravens (+375), 1:25 p.m.

— Saints (+450) at Buccaneers (-11½, 45½, -600), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
2
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
3
Browns more worried about game than Raiders’ complaints
Browns more worried about game than Raiders’ complaints
4
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
5
JONAH GOLDBERG: Trump’s clout with Republican voters seems to be slipping away
JONAH GOLDBERG: Trump’s clout with Republican voters seems to be slipping away
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL f ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 15
By / RJ

Professional handicapper Ted Sevransky (@teddy_covers) analyzes every NFL Sunday, Monday and Tuesday game, with trends and final scores for each.

The Raiders huddle over the Kansas City Chiefs logo before an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. ...
NFL betting trends — Week 15
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college foo ...
College picks: UTEP capable of first bowl win since 1967
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

The Miners have an opportunity to win their first bowl game in 54 years and can match their highest win total since 1988 with their eighth victory.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens throws during the first half of an NFL football game ...
Raiders-Browns among major NFL line moves caused by COVID-19
By / RJ

There was a 10-point swing in the Raiders-Browns matchup before the game was moved from Saturday to Monday. Cleveland opened as a 6½-point favorite and dipped to a 3½-point underdog before the line went to pick’em.