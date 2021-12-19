NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 15 betting action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 36-28. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tennessee Titans at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers at the Baltimore Ravens, and the New Orleans Saints at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Bills from -13 to -14

Panthers-Bills total from 44 to 43

Cardinals-Lions total from 46½ to 48

Dolphins from -9½ to -10½

Jets-Dolphins total from 41 to 42

Cowboys-Giants total from 44½ to 43½

Titans from +1½ to PK

Titans-Steelers total from 42½ to 44

Jaguars from -5 to -6

Falcons-49ers total from 46½ to 47½

Packers from -7 to -9½

Packers-Ravens total from 43½ to 45

9:35 a.m.: There are only 10 games on today’s schedule after Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles were moved to Tuesday because of COVID concerns.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Panthers (+600) at Bills (-14, 43, -900), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (-13, 48, -800) at Lions (+550), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+400) at Dolphins (-10½, 42, -500), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-11½, 43½, -600) at Giants (+450), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-110) at Steelers (PK, 44, -110), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+220) at Jaguars (-6, 40, -260), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+135) at Broncos (-3, 44, -155), 1:05 p.m.

— Falcons (+320) at 49ers (-8½, 47½, -380), 1:05 p.m.

— Packers (-9½, 45, -450) at Ravens (+375), 1:25 p.m.

— Saints (+450) at Buccaneers (-11½, 45½, -600), 5:20 p.m.

