NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 8 action

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2021 - 9:35 am
 
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs upfield during an NFL football game a ...
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs upfield during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, October. 24, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tennessee Titans at the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints, and the Dallas Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings in the Sunday night game.

The Raiders are on their bye week.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Browns from -4 to -5

Patriots from +4½ to +3½

Patriots-Chargers total from 49½ to 50½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Panthers (+120) at Falcons (-2½, 46, -140), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+750) at Bills (-14½, 48½, -1,200), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-4½, 40, -210) at Bears (+180), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+200) at Browns (-5, 43, -240), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-3 -120, 48, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+145) at Colts (-3, 51, -165), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-11½, 43, -550) at Jets (+425), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-16½, 46½, -1,400) at Texans (+800), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (+165) at Chargers (-3½, 50½, -185), 1:05 p.m.

— Jaguars (+175) at Seahawks (-4, 44½, -200), 1:05 p.m.

— Washington (+175) at Broncos (-4, 44, -200), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (-4, 48½, -200) at Saints (+175), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (+120) at Vikings (-2½, 52, -140), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

