NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Jaguars’ stunner tops big day for underdogs

Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season.

Games with playoff implications include the Indianapolis Colts at the Jacksonville Jaguars, the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams, and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Raiders in what will likely be a win-or-go-home Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:45 p.m.: That’s it for today. Favorites went 5-9 against the spread. Seven underdogs scored outright upsets, led by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who stunned the Indianapolis Colts 26-11 at +700. The Raiders finished off the night with a +150 upset, 35-32 in overtime over the Los Angeles Chargers. Totals went 9-5 to the over.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Monday for the College Football Playoff title game between Alabama and Georgia.

9:40 p.m.: Betting lines for the wild-card playoff games from the Westgate SuperBook, listed in time order:

Saturday

— Raiders at Bengals (-6½, 49), 1:30 p.m.

— Patriots at Bills (-4½, 44), 5:15 p.m.

Sunday

— Eagles at Buccaneeers (-9, 49), 10 a.m.

— 49ers at Cowboys (-3, 49½), 1:30 p.m.

— Steelers at Chiefs (-13, 46½), 5:15 p.m.

Monday

— Cardinals at Rams (-5, 50), 5:15 p.m.

9:25 p.m.: Final Chargers-Raiders prop grades:

Team totals: Raiders over 23½ (35), Chargers over 26½ (32).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (no, +155); largest lead over 14½ points (15, +110); longest TD under 41½ yards (23); will the game go to overtime (yes, +800); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes, +270); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +110, on Chargers FG in OT); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -330); will either team score three straight times (yes, -190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -370); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes, +100).

Raiders props: Derek Carr under 24½ completions (20), under 36½ attempts (36), under 268½ passing yards (186), longest completion over 37½ yards (44), over 1½ TD passes (2, -130), will throw an interception (no, +100); Josh Jacobs over 59½ rushing yards (132), will score a TD (yes, +100); Hunter Renfrow under 62½ receiving yards (13), under 6½ receptions (4, -140), will score a TD (yes, +140); Daniel Carlson over 6½ kicking points (17, -120).

Chargers props: Justin Herbert over 24½ completions (34), over 36½ attempts (64), over 278½ passing yards (383), longest completion over 37½ yards (47), over 2 TD passes (3, +105), will throw an interception (yes, -110); Austin Ekeler over 93½ combined rushing and receiving yards (99), will score a TD (yes, -150); Keenan Allen under 68½ receiving yards (52), will score a TD (no, -175); Mike Williams over 56½ receiving yards (119), will score a TD (yes, +180).

9:15 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 35, Chargers 32 (OT). Daniel Carlson makes a 47-yard field goal on the final play, and the Raiders advance to the playoffs by winning outright as 3-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 49½. The Raiders and Chargers would have advanced to the playoffs with a tie. Now the Steelers go instead of the Chargers.

9:06 p.m.: We are tied again at 32, and the Steelers have to be sweating. They are out if this game ends in a tie, and the Raiders and Chargers are both in.

8:57 p.m.: The Raiders take a 32-29 lead in overtime on a 40-yard field goal with 7:09 to play. The Raiders are -148 on the live line (Chargers +118).

8:51 p.m.: The Raiders win the coin toss and are favored at -118 on the live line (Chargers -106).

8:48 p.m.: Unbelievable. Mike Williams catches a 12-yard TD pass on the final play, and the Chargers tie the Raiders at 29 with no time left on the clock. Overtime.

8:43 p.m.: The Chargers convert another fourth down and are at the Raiders 29 with 15 seconds left, but no timeouts left.

8:39 p.m.: The Chargers are at the Raiders 43 with 40 seconds left and one timeout.

8:24 p.m.: It is never easy. The Raiders go three-and-out, narrowly avoiding losing a fumble, and the Chargers have the ball back, trailing 29-22 with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -350 on the live line (Chargers +260).

8:20 p.m.: Palmer was +460 to score a TD.

8:19 p.m.: The Chargers are still alive. Joshua Palmer catches a 23-yard TD pass on fourth-and-21, then Austin Ekeler catches a 2-point pass to cut the Raiders’ lead to 29-22 with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -610 on the live line (Chargers +410).

8:01 p.m.: Big kick for the Raiders. Carlson hits a 52-yard field goal to extend the Raiders’ lead to 29-14 with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -4,500 on the live line (Chargers +1,240), spread -9½, total 50½.

7:55 p.m.: Justin Herbert throws an interception on a deep ball. He was -110 to throw a pick.

7:50 p.m.: Renfrow was 12-1 to score two or more TDs.

7:49 p.m.: The Raiders can smell the playoffs. Renfrow catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Raiders extend their lead to 26-14 with 14:14 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try failed). The Raiders are -580 on the live line (Chargers +400), spread -6½, total 53½.

7:45 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Raiders 20, Chargers 14. The Raiders have second-and-goal at the 2 when the fourth quarter starts.

7:25 p.m.: The Raiders extend their lead, but the Chargers avoid disaster. The Chargers failed on fourth-and-1 on their own 18-yard line, but the Raiders could muster only a field goal. The Raiders lead 20-14 with 8:03 left in the third quarter and are -152 on the live line (Chargers +122), spread -2½, total 54½.

7:12 p.m.: The Chargers miss a 51-yard field goal to open the second half. The Raiders still lead 17-14 with 11:42 left in the third quarter and are now favored at -150 on the live line (Chargers +120), spread -2½, total 54½.

7:08 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Chargers receive.

6:57 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Chargers -122 (Raiders -102), spread -1½, total 57½.

6:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -4, total 26.

6:54 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 17, Chargers 14. First-half winners: Raiders +2½, over 24, Raiders +135 ML.

6:48 p.m.: Jacobs was +100 to score a TD.

6:47 p.m.: Huge break for the Raiders. After a 41-yard pass interference penalty, Josh Jacobs scores on a 1-yard run to put the Raiders back in front at 17-14 with 37 seconds left in the second quarter.

6:32 p.m.: Ekeler was 4-1 to score two or more TDs.

6:31 p.m.: The Chargers take the lead. Ekeler scores on a 14-yard TD pass, and the Chargers lead the Raiders 14-10 with 1:52 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -245 on the live line (Raiders +190), spread -4½, total 50½.

6:27 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Chargers are at the Raiders 14, trying to take the lead before halftime.

6:08 p.m.: Ekeler was -150 to score a TD.

6:07 p.m.: The Chargers strike back. Austin Ekeler scores on a 14-yard run, and the Chargers cut the Raiders’ lead to 10-7 with 12:42 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -120 on the live line (Raiders -104), spread -½, total 53½.

5:58 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 10, Chargers 0. First-quarter winners: Raiders +½ (-135), over 9½ (-130), Raiders +115 ML.

5:49 p.m.: Renfrow was 11-1 to score the first TD. He was +140 to score at any point.

5:48 p.m.: The Raiders are off and running. Hunter Renfrow catches a 12-yard TD pass, and the Raiders lead the Chargers 10-0 with 3:14 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -184 on the live line (Chargers +146), spread -3½, total 50½.

5:43 p.m.: The Raiders just miss a long completion to Zay Jones, but then recover a Chargers fumble on the subsequent punt.

5:32 p.m.: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit the prop for his longest completion over 37½ yards with a 44-yard pass to Foster Moreau on the opening drive.

5:31 p.m.: The Raiders get first-and-goal but have to settle for a 24-yard Daniel Carlson field goal. The Raiders lead the Chargers 3-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -152 on the live line (Raiders +124), spread -2½, total 49½.

5:23 p.m.: The game is underway. The Raiders receive.

5:16 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Chargers (-3, 49½, -170) at Raiders (+150), 5:20 p.m.

5:03 p.m.: The $6 million Circa Survivor contest ended with five winners. The entries under the aliases MyCool, On Top 247 and Return of Survivor earned $1.533 million each after splitting an additional $1 million bonus for saving the Chiefs or Buccaneers until Week 18. Chris Piper and Syracuse Hawkeyes each got $1.2 million.

2021-22 #CircaSurvivor Winners 🏈🏆🤑

✅ All 5 remaining entries survive Week 18 and split the $6 Million Main Prize

4:55 p.m.: The NFC playoff matchups are set. The AFC won’t be determined until after the Chargers-Raiders game. All dates and times will be announced later tonight.

In the NFC, the Packers (13-4) have the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

The first-round matchups are:

— No. 7 Eagles (9-8) at No. 2 Buccaneers (13-4)

— No. 6 49ers (10-7) at No. 3 Cowboys (12-5)

— No. 5 Cardinals (11-6) at No. 4 Rams (12-5)

4:39 p.m.: That puts the 49ers in the playoffs, knocking out the Saints.

4:38 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 27, Rams 24 (OT). The 49ers rally from a 17-0 deficit and win outright in overtime as 3-point road underdogs, +145 ML. The game goes over 46½ on the 49ers’ tying TD with 26 seconds left.

4:37 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 27, Jets 10. The Bills score a TD with 3:53 remaining to cover as 16-point home favorites, -1,400 ML. The game stays under 42½.

4:35 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 38, Cardinals 30. The Seahawks win outright as 5½-point road underdogs, +200 ML. The game sails over 48½.

4:30 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 33, Patriots 24. The Dolphins win outright as 6-point home underdogs, +220 ML. The game goes over 41.

4:29 p.m.: The 49ers kick a field goal to take a 27-24 lead with 2:45 left in overtime, but the Rams still get a possession.

4:27 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 41, Panthers 17. The Bucs pull away in the fourth quarter to cover as 11-point home favorites, -550 ML. The game goes over 42½.

4:25 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 30, Falcons 20. The Saints cover as 4½-point road favorites, -210 ML. The game goes over 40½.

4:16 p.m.: That takes some pressure off the Rams. Rashaad Penny runs 62 yards for a TD, and the Seahawks extend their lead to 38-27 over the Cardinals with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter.

4:12 p.m.: The Cardinals kick a field goal to cut the Seahawks’ lead to 31-27 with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks are -310 on the live line (Cardinals +235). The Cardinals can still win the NFC West with a win and a Rams loss.

4:11 p.m.: The Rams and 49ers are going to overtime tied at 24.

4:10 p.m.: The Bills appear to have sealed the AFC East title, extending their lead to 20-10 over the Jets with 8:21 to play, while the Patriots trail the Dolphins 27-17 with 4:40 left.

4:08 p.m.: The 49ers stay alive. Jauan Jennings catches a 14-yard TD pass with 26 seconds left, and the 49ers tie the Rams at 24 with 26 seconds remaining. The Rams are -142 on the live line (49ers +114).

3:53 p.m.: The Rams are back in business, taking a 24-17 lead on the 49ers with 2:29 to play, and the Seahawks cashed in after a botched punt to take a 31-24 lead on the Cardinals with 13:15 left in the fourth quarter.

3:43 p.m.: The Rams get a red zone interception to preserve a 17-all tie with the 49ers with 7:42 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -120 on the live line (49ers -110).

3:41 p.m.: The Seahawks keep fighting. Freddie Swain catches a 25-yard TD pass, and the Seahawks tie the Cardinals at 24 with 1:57 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals are -168 on the live line (Seahawks +134).

3:40 p.m.: The Buccaneers have probably put away the Panthers. Mike Evans catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Bucs extend their lead to 24-10 with 14:56 left in the fourth quarter.

3:21 p.m.: The Cardinals cash in after a Russell Wilson interception, taking a 24-17 lead on the Seahawks with 9:25 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals are -520 on the live line (Seahawks +360).

3:12 p.m.: The NFC West is back in play. The Cardinals ties the Seahawks at 17 with 11:02 left in the third quarter, and Arizona can still win the West if it wins and the Rams lose.

3:10 p.m.: The 49ers are rolling. Jauan Jennings catches a 24-yard TD pass from receiver Deebo Samuel, and the 49ers tie the Rams at 17 with 1:46 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -140 on the live line (49ers +112), spread -2½, total 47½.

3:02 p.m.: The 49ers are waking up. They scored to open the third quarter, then forced a punt to get the ball back with 8:48 left in the third quarter, trailing the Rams 17-10. The Rams are -350 on the live line (49ers +260), spread -6½, total 44½.

3:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Bills -7, total 20½.

2:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 13, Jets 7. First-half winners: Jets +9½, under 21.

2:58 p.m.: Second-half lines:

Cardinals -3½, total 24

Patriots -4, total 20

2:55 p.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 17, Patriots 7. First-half winners: Dolphins +3½, over 20, Dolphins +180 ML.

2:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 10. First-half winners: Seahawks +3, over 24, Seahawks +175 ML.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -½, total 17½.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 24, Falcons 6. First-half winners: Saints -3, over 19½. The Saints are in good position to claim the final playoff spot in the NFC as long as the 49ers don’t come back against the Rams.

2:47 p.m.: Second-half line: Bucs -4, total 20½.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 10, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Panthers +7, under 21½. The Bucs scored a TD with 15 seconds left to foil Panthers +320 ML bettors in the first half.

2:37 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -1½, total 22.

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 17, 49ers 3. First-half winners: Rams -2½, under 22½.

2:19 p.m.: The Seahawks are trying to finish strong. Tyler Lockett catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Seahawks take a 14-10 lead on the Cardinals with 7:41 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -150 on the live line (Seahawks +120), spread -2½, total 55½.

2:12 p.m.: The Saints would be the beneficiary of a 49ers loss, provided New Orleans can defeat Atlanta. The Saints do hold a 7-6 lead in the second quarter.

2:11 p.m.: The Rams extend their lead to 17-0 over the 49ers with 6:44 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -2,500 on the live line (49ers +960), spread -16½, total 45½.

2:02 p.m.: First TD scored prop results in afternoon games:

Seahawks-Cardinals: Arizona defense/special teams on a fumble return (31-1)

Panthers-Buccaneers: Carolina RB Chuba Hubbard (10-1)

Patriots-Dolphins: Miami WR Jaylen Waddle (10-1)

Saints-Falcons: New Orleans TE Adam Trautman (21-1)

Jets-Bills: Buffalo WR Stefon Diggs (6-1)

49ers-Rams: Los Angeles TE Tyler Higbee (17-1)

2:01 p.m.: The Rams are moving toward the NFC West title. Tyler Higbee catches a 2-yard TD pass on fourth down, and the Rams lead the 49ers 10-0 with 10:26 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -430 on the live line (49ers +310), spread -7½, total 41½.

1:58 p.m.: The AFC East appears to be all but wrapped up. The Bills have taken a 10-0 lead on the Jets, and the Patriots trail the Dolphins 14-0. New England had to win and have a Buffalo loss to take the division.

1:32 p.m.: The Steelers will make the playoffs as long as the Chargers-Raiders game doesn’t end in a tie. The Raiders need a win or tie to advance.

1:31 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 16, Ravens 13 (OT). The Steelers kick a 36-yard field goal in overtime to win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +135 ML. The game stays under 41.

1:22 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Saints (-4½, 40½, -210) at Falcons (+180), 1:25 p.m.

— Jets (+800) at Bills (-16, 42½, -1,400), 1:25 p.m.

— 49ers (+145) at Rams (-3 -120, 46½, -165), 1:25 p.m.

— Patriots (-6, 41, -260) at Dolphins (+220), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+200) at Cardinals (-5½, 48½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

— Panthers (+425) at Buccaneers (-11, 42½, -550), 1:25 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: The Ravens punt to open overtime. The game is even on the live line (-112 both sides).

1:12 p.m.: Double-digit home underdogs are 3-0 in Week 18, with covers by the Broncos and Texans and an outright win by the Colts.

1:09 p.m.: The Ravens and Steelers are going to overtime tied at 13. The Raiders clinch a playoff berth if the Ravens win.

1:08 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 28, Texans 25. The Texans dominate the second half to cover as 11-point home underdogs, but the Titans hang on to win outright at -600 ML to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The game goes over 42½.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 26, Colts 11. The Jaguars win ouright in a stunner as 14-point home underdogs, +700 ML. The game stays under 43½.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 37, Packers 30. The Lions win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +170 ML. The game sails over 45. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not play in the second half.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 21, Bengals 16. The Bengals score a TD with 2:26 left to cover as 6½-point road underdogs, but the Browns win outright at -260 ML. The game stays just under 38 on a missed 2-point conversion on the final TD.

12:57 p.m.: Justin Tucker kicks a 46-yard field goal, and the Ravens tie the Steelers at 13 with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -156 on the live line (Colts +124).

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 31, Bears 17. The Vikings dominate the fourth quarter to cover as 3½-point home favorites, -175 ML. The game goes over 45 on a 66-yard interception return by the Vikings with 5:10 left.

12:54 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 22, Giants 7. Washington covers as a 6-point road favorite, -240 ML. The game stays under 36½.

12:51 p.m.: The Lions are playing to win, not get the top pick in the draft. D’Andre Swift runs for a 14-yard TD, and the Lions retake the lead at 34-30 on the Packers with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Lions are -450 on the live line (Packers +320).

12:49 p.m.: If the Steelers hang on, then the Raiders will have to win or tie against the Chargers tonight to get into the playoffs.

12:48 p.m.: The Steelers are alive. Chase Claypool catches a 6-yard TD pass, and the Steelers take a 13-10 lead over the Ravens with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -290 on the live line (Ravens +220).

12:45 p.m.: The Jaguars add a field goal to extend their lead to 26-3 over the Colts with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter. The live line has been turned off.

12:40 p.m.: The Packers retake the lead. Josiah Deguara catches a 62-yard TD on a screen pass from Jordan Love, and the Packers take a 30-27 lead with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Packers are -260 on the live line (Lions +200).

12:35 p.m.: The Colts fail on fourth down. The Jaguars still lead 23-3 with 9:41 left in the fourth quarter and are -20,000 on the live line (Colts +2,500).

12:28 p.m.: The Texans have come alive and are making the Titans sweat. Danny Amendola catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Texans cut the Titans’ lead to 21-18 with 11:40 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Titans are -450 on the live line (Texans +320), spread -4½, total 48½. The Titans must win to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

12:26 p.m.: Unreal. Jonathan Taylor is stopped on fourth-and-goal at the 1, and the Jaguars maintain a 23-3 lead over the Colts with 12:53 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -5,000 on the live line (Jaguars +1,260).

12:21 p.m.: The Ravens miss a big chance, throwing an interception in the end zone to keep their lead at 10-6 over the Steelers at the start of the fourth quarter.

12:11 p.m.: A stunning no-show for the Colts. Marvin Jones catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Jaguars extend their lead to 23-3 with 3:08 left in the third quarter. The Jaguars are -2,800 on the live line (Colts +1,020).

12:04 p.m.: If these results hold (Colts and Steelers losing), the Raiders will clinch a playoff berth before tonight’s game begins.

12:03 p.m.: The Jaguars punt but continue to lead the Colts 16-3 with 6:59 left in the third quarter. The Jaguars are -260 on the live line (Colts +200), spread -5½, total 36½.

11:55 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games:

Colts-Jaguars: Jacksonville WR Laquon Treadwell (21-1)

Packers-Lions: Green Bay WR Allen Lazard (11-1)

Bengals-Browns: Cleveland WR Jarvis Landry (12-1)

Titans-Texans: Tennessee TE Anthony Firkser (23-1)

Bears-Vikings: Chicago RB Damien Williams (37-1)

Steelers-Ravens: Baltimore RB Latavius Murray (12-1)

Washington-Giants: Washington special teams/defense on an interception return (21-1)

11:51 a.m.: The Ravens finally break through. Latavius Murray runs for a 46-yard TD, and the Ravens take a 10-3 lead on the Steelers with 12:32 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -390 on the live line (Steelers +285), spread -6½, total 30½.

11:47 a.m.: It’s getting interesting in Jacksonville. The Jaguars extend their lead to 16-3 with 11:32 left in the third quarter and are favored at -225 on the live line (Colts +176), spread -4½, total 39½.

11:44 a.m.: Aaron Rodgers is sitting out the second half, and the Lions are in control. Brock Wright catches a 36-yard TD pass, and the Lions extend their lead to 24-13 with 12:50 left in the third quarter. The Lions are -670 on the live line (Packers +440), spread -8½, total 57½.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Titans -5, total 19½

Ravens -3, total 20

Browns -3, total 17½

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 14, Bengals 7. First-half winners: Browns -3½, over 18.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 21, Texans 0. First-half winners: Titans -7, under 21½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 3, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Steelers +2½, under 20.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Lions -½, total 21½

Vikings -4, total 21½

Colts -9½, total 23½

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 13, Colts 3. First-half winners: Jaguars +9½, under 22½, Jaguars +400 ML.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Packers 13. First-half winners: Lions +5, over 23½, Lions +225 ML.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 14, Vikings 3. First-half winners: Bears +3, under 21½, Bears +160 ML.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Washington -2½, total 16½.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 6, Giants 0. First-half winners: Washington -3½, under 18½. Washington kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to cover the first-half spread.

10:59 a.m.: The Jaguars add a field goal to extend their lead to 10-3 over the Colts with 3:06 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -220 on the live line (Jaguars +172), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:54 a.m.: The Titans need a win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they score first. Anthony Firkser catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Titans lead the Texans 7-0 with 7:40 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -900 on the live line (Texans +540), spread -11½, total 34½.

10:46 a.m.: The Colts kick a field goal to cut the Jaguars’ lead to 7-3 with 9:08 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -390 on the live line (Jaguars +285), spread -6½, total 40½.

10:36 a.m.: The Lions are fighting to the finish. Kalif Raymond catches a 75-yard TD pass from receiver Tom Kennedy, and the Lions tie the Packers at 7 with 1:29 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -180 on the live line (Lions +142), spread -3½, total 49½.

10:25 a.m.: The Colts fail on fourth down, and the Jaguars take over with a 7-0 lead with 5:57 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -320 on the live line (Jaguars +240), spread -6½, total 46½.

10:21 a.m.: Aaron Rodgers said he was going to play today even though the Packers had clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and he wasn’t lying. Rodgers threw a 1-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard, and the Packers lead the Lions 7-0 in the first quarter. We’ll see how long Rodgers stays in the game.

10:19 a.m.: A Colts loss is necessary to keep the Ravens-Steelers alive for a playoff berth. The Raiders can also clinch before their game tonight with a Colts loss and Steelers loss.

10:18 a.m.: The Jaguars score first, and the other AFC playoff contenders can perk up. Laquon Treadwell catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Jaguars lead the Colts 7-0 with 7:48 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -390 on the live line (Jaguars +285), spread -7½, total 47½.

9:58 a.m.: The first game are about to kick off:

— Bengals (+220) at Browns (-6½, 38, -260), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-4, 45, -190) at Lions (+170), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+155) at Vikings (-3½, 45, -175), 10 a.m.

— Washington (-6, 36½, -240) at Giants (+200), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-14, 43½, -1,100) at Jaguars (+700), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+135) at Ravens (-3, 41, -155), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-11, 42½, -600) at Texans (+450), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Browns from -5 to -6½

Bengals-Browns total from 37 to 38

Packers from -3 to -4

Giants from +7 to +6

Saints from -3½ to -4½

Jets-Bills total from 40½ to 42

49ers-Rams total from 44½ to 45½

Buccaneers from -9 to -10

Panthers-Bucs total from 41½ to 42½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Browns 21, Bengals 16 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Bengals +6½, under 38, Browns -260 ML

First-half winners: Browns -3½, over 18 (Browns 14-7)

Second-half winners: Bengals +3, under 17½ (Bengals 9-7)

Yards per play: Browns 5.7, Bengals 3.6 (Browns lead 376-182 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +2 (2-0), including a fumble return for a TD

Biggest lead: Browns 14-0; Bengals never led

— Lions 37, Packers 30 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions +4, over 45, Lions +170 ML

First-half winners: Lions +5, over 23½ (Lions 17-13)

Second-half winners: Lions -½, over 21½ (Lions 20-17)

Yards per play: Lions 6.8, Packers 5.7 (Lions lead 404-378 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Lions 24-13; Packers 7-0

— Vikings 31, Bears 17 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Vikings -3½, over 45, Vikings -175 ML

First-half winners: Bears +3, under 21½ (Bears 14-3)

Second-half winners: Vikings -4, over 21½ (Vikings 28-3)

Yards per play: Vikings 7.0, Bears 4.4 (Bears lead 356-331 in total yards)

Turnovers: Vikings +2 (2-0), including a 66-yard interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Vikings 31-17; Bears 14-0

— Washington 22, Giants 7 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Washington -6, under 36½, Washington -240 ML

First-half winners: Washington -3½, under 18½ (Washington 6-0)

Second-half winners: Washington -2½, over 16½ (Washington 16-7)

Yards per play: Washington 5.6, Giants 3.0 (Washington leads 325-177 in total yards)

Turnovers: Washington +3 (3-0), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Washington 22-7; Giants never led

— Jaguars 26, Colts 11 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +14, under 43½, Jaguars +700 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +9½, under 22½ (Jaguars 13-3)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +9½, under 23½ (Jaguars 13-8)

Yards per play: Jaguars 5.0, Colts 4.4 (Jaguars lead 318-233 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jaguars +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Jaguars 26-3; Colts never led

— Steelers 16, Ravens 13 (OT) (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Steelers +3, under 41, Steelers +135 ML

First-half winners: Steelers +2½, under 20 (tied 3-3)

Second-half winners: Steelers +3, over 20 (Steelers 13-10)

Yards per play: Steelers 4.2, Ravens 5.4 (Ravens lead 381-314 in total yards)

Turnovers: Steelers +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Steelers 3-0, 13-10 and 16-13; Ravens 10-3

— Titans 28, Texans 25 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Texans +11, over 42½, Titans -600 ML

First-half winners: Titans -7, under 21½ (Titans 21-0)

Second-half winners: Texans +5, over 19½ (Texans 25-7)

Yards per play: Titans 6.2, Texans 6.3 (Titans lead 405-353 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Titans 21-0; Texans never led

— Saints 30, Falcons 20 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Saints -4½, over 40½, Saints -210 ML

First-half winners: Saints -3, over 19½ (Saints 24-6)

Second-half winners: Falcons -½, over 17½ (Falcons 14-6)

Yards per play: Saints 5.2, Falcons 5.4 (Saints lead 369-257 in total yards)

Turnovers: Saints +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Saints 24-6; Falcons never led

— Bills 27, Jets 10 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Bills -16, under 42½, Bills -1,400 ML

First-half winners: Jets +9½, under 21 (Bills 13-7)

Second-half winners: Bills -7, under 20½ (Bills 14-3)

Yards per play: Bills 5.4, Jets 1.2 (Bills lead 424-53 — yes, 53 — in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Bills 27-10; Jets never led

— 49ers 27, Rams 24 (OT) (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: 49ers +3 (+100), over 46½, 49ers +145 ML

First-half winners: Rams -2½, under 22½ (Rams 17-3)

Second-half winners: 49ers -1½, over 22 (49ers 24-7)

Yards per play: 49ers 6.7, Rams 4.1 (49ers lead 449-265 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: 49ers 27-24 (only lead; tied 17-17 and 24-24); Rams 17-0

— Dolphins 33, Patriots 24 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +6, over 41, Dolphins +220 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins +3½, over 20 (Dolphins 17-7)

Second-half winners: Dolphins +4, over 20 (Patriots 17-16)

Yards per play: Dolphins 4.5, Patriots 6.4 (Patriots lead 379-298 in total yards)

Turnovers: Dolphins +3 (3-0), including an interception return for a TD and a fumble recovery in the end zone on the final play

Biggest lead: Dolphins 17-0 and 27-10; Patriots never led

— Seahawks 38, Cardinals 30 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Seahawks +5½, over 48½, Seahawks +200 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks +3, over 24 (Seahawks 17-10)

Second-half winners: Seahawks +3½, over 24 (Seahawks 21-20)

Yards per play: Seahawks 7.6, Cardinals 4.2 (Seahawks lead 431-305 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +1 (2-1), including a fumble return for a TD

Biggest lead: Seahawks 38-27; Cardinals 7-0 and 24-17

— Buccaneers 41, Panthers 17 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Bucs -11, over 42½, Bucs -550 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +7, under 21½ (Bucs 10-7)

Second-half winners: Bucs -4, over 20½ (Bucs 31-10)

Yards per play: Bucs 6.8, Panthers 4.5 (Bucs lead 409-317 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bucs +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Bucs 41-17; Panthers 7-0

— Raiders 35, Chargers 32 (OT) (at Las Vegas)

Full-game winners: Raiders +3, over 49½, Raiders +150 ML

First-half winners: Raiders +2½, over 24 (Raiders 17-14)

Second-half winners: Raiders +4, over 26 (tied 18-18)

Yards per play: Raiders 4.7, Chargers 5.0 (Chargers lead 440-346 in total yards)

Turnovers: Raiders +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Raiders 29-14; Chargers 14-10 (only lead; tied 29-29 and 32-32)

