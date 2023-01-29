NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Prop bets to follow in 49ers-Eagles

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL conference title game action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before during the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Welcome to NFL championship Sunday.

First, the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers visit the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. That is followed by the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs hosting the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game.

The winners advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:06 p.m.: The 49ers and Eagles are underway in wet and windy Philadelphia. The Eagles get the ball first.

11:53 a.m.: 49ers-Eagles total down to 44½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

11:50 a.m.: The scene at Station Casinos:

Moments before kickoff: -59% on Eagles -points

-58% on 49ers ML

-52% on the under — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) January 29, 2023

11:48 a.m.: Most bet player props Eagles-49ers at @BetMGM

Christian McCaffrey to score 1st TD (+500)

McCaffrey to score anytime TD (-130)

A.J. Brown over 72½ receiving yards (-115)

DeVonta Smith over 66½ receiving yards (-115)

Brock Purdy over 8½ rushing yards (-130)

11:46 a.m.: Updated Eagles-49ers betting at @BetMGM

Eagles open -2, now -3

▪️ 72% of bets, 81% of money on Eagles

Total open 45½, now 44½

▪️ 64% of bets, 65% of money on Under

49ers open +115, now +130

▪️ 56% of bets, 31% of money on 49ers

11:44 a.m.: BetMGM needs the Niners.

49ers winning would be a good outcome for the sportsbook. — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 29, 2023

11:42 a.m.: Spicy.

Things are getting chippy in Philly 😳 pic.twitter.com/AfFWmlH5da — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023

11:37 a.m.: A few numbers to consider courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook:

— “Clubs coming off a win of 30 or more points in the divisional playoffs are 6-7 SU and 4-9 ATS in conference championship games.” Philadelphia beat the New York Giants 38-7 last week.

— “In regular and postseason games as home favorites with (Jalen) Hurts as the starting quarterback, the Eagles are 11-1 SU and 9-2-1 ATS. Overall, Hurts is 20-3 outright in games in which his team is favored, the best record in the Super Bowl era for QBs with at least 20 starts.”

— “(Brock) Purdy will be the fifth rookie QB to start a conference championship game, but none of the previous four – Mark Sanchez (2009 Jets), Joe Flacco (2008 Ravens), Roethlisberger and Shaun King (1999 Bucs) – made it to the Super Bowl, going 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS. King was the only one of the four to cover.”

— “Since 2019, the 49ers are 10-5 SU and 12-3 ATS as road underdogs (including playoffs). Those are the best records in the NFL over that span (min. 5 games). Under Kyle Shanahan, the Niners are 6-2 SU and 7-1 ATS in the playoffs, including five straight covers.”

— “The 49ers are 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in games played in the Eastern time zone over the last three seasons.”

11:35 a.m.: News from the AFC championship game. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is listed as a game-time decision, according to the Fox pregame show.

11 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— 49ers (+135) at Eagles (-3, 45, -155), noon

— Bengals (+115) at Chiefs (-2, 48, -135), 3:30 p.m.

10:55 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the 49ers-Eagles game:

Team totals: 49ers 21½ (under -120), Eagles 24½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: 49ers -3½ (+215), +7½ (-250); Eagles +3½ (-255), -7½ (+210).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -165/no +145); largest lead 14½ points (under -140); longest TD 38½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +330/no -400); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -170/no +150); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -310/no +260); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes even/no -120).

49ers props: Brock Purdy 19½ completions, 31½ attempts, 219½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -140), will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120), 6½ rushing yards; Christian McCaffrey 98½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Deebo Samuel 76½ rushing+receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes +165/no -185); Brandon Aiyuk 45½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +270/no -330); Jauan Jennings 19½ receiving yards; George Kittle 44½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -145), will score a TD (yes +180/no -210) Robbie Gould 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Eagles props: Jalen Hurts 21½ completions, 33½ attempts, 248½ passing yards, longest completion 40½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes/no -110), 45½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Miles Sanders 50½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +150/no -170); A.J. Brown 76½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -160), will score a TD (yes +145/no -165); DeVonta Smith 67½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Dallas Goedert 45½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -135), will score a TD (yes +210/no -250); Jake Elliott 6½ kicking points (over -140).

