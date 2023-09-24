NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders decision to kick late FG affects total

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Steelers game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams makes a catch next to Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New Orleans Saints fan Melissa Taber, of Memphis, enjoys tailgating festivities with Green Bay Packers fans before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) slips as he throws on fourth down during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew is sacked by Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is brought down by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) and safety Jimmie Ward (1) break up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) after catching a pas during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) tackles Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) flips in the end zone during a 30-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) runs past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) is hit by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) misses the catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, center, makes a catch as he is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) cornerback Patrick Peterson, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett, right, breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s NFL Bad Beats Blog for Week 3.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Sunday night game, the New England Patriots at the New York Jets in the morning and the Dallas Cowboys at the Arizona Cardinals in one of the few afternoon games.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

8:35 p.m.: That’s it for Sunday’s games.

Favorites went 8-5 with the Steelers (+142), Texans (+300), Packers (+105), Colts (+300) and Cardinals (+500) winning outright.

Totals were 8-5 to the under after overs dominated last week.

Thanks for reading!

8:27 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 23, Raiders 18. Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns, and the +142 money-line underdog held on to get the outright victory. The game stayed under the total of 44 thanks in part to coach Josh McDaniels’ decision to kick a late field goal instead of going for it on fourth down.

8:17 p.m.: The Raiders choose to go for a field goal in a one-possession game with three timeouts in their pocket. Daniel Carlson hits the chip shot and the Steelers now lead 23-18 with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -800 on the live line (Raiders +500).

8:14 p.m.: The Raiders catch a huge break on the penalty during the field-goal attempt and get a first down with a little more than 3 minutes remaining. The Steelers are -280 on the live line (Raiders +215).

8:09 p.m.: The Raiders get a stop and get the ball back near midfield down 23-15 with 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -400 on the live line (Raiders +290).

7:59 p.m.: Davante Adams gets his second TD of the game on a short pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. The two-point conversion goes to Michael Mayer and the Raiders trail the Steelers 23-15 with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -1400 on the live line (Raiders +750) and the total is now in play.

7:37 p.m.: End of the 3rd quarter. The Raiders were outscored 10-0 after halftime and trail the Steelers 23-7. The Steelers are -1400 on the live line (Raiders +750), total 43½.

7:26 p.m.: The Steelers are rolling now. Kenny Pickett finds Pat Freiermuth for a 13-yard touchdown and the Steelers now lead 23-7 over the Raiders. The Steelers are -2500 on the live line (Raiders +1000), total 43½.

7:13 p.m.: Chris Boswell hits from 57 yards to extend the Steelers lead to 16-7 over the Raiders with 9:28 remaining in the third quarter. The Steelers are -350 on the live line (Raiders +260), total 39½.

7:02 p.m.: The third quarter is about to begin. The Raiders get the ball first trailing 13-7.

6:54 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -3, total 21½.

6:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 13, Raiders 7. First-half winners: Steelers +1½, under 21½. Kenny Pickett answered Jimmy Garoppolo’s early TD pass, and the Steelers scored the final 13 points of the half to cash as +120 money-line underdogs. Garoppolo appeared to be injured on the Raiders’ final drive of the half.

6:42 p.m.: Chris Boswell bangs through the 42-yard field goal to put the Steelers on top of the Raiders 13-7. The Steelers are -160 on the live line (Raiders +125), total 44½.

6:40 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Steelers lead the Raiders 10-7.

6:21 p.m.: The Steelers take advantage of the turnover with a Chris Boswell field goal. The Steelers lead the Raiders 10-7 midway through the second quarter. The Raiders are -130 on the live line (Steelers Even), total 45½.

6:15 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo anytime interception (-120) cashes.

6:05 p.m.: End of the 1st quarter. The Raiders and Steelers are knotted at 7. The Raiders are -160 on the live line (Steelers +125), total 46½.

5:52 p.m.: The Steelers answer right away on a 72-yard TD reception by Calvin Austin. We’re tied at 7. The Raiders are -160 on the live line (Steelers +125), total 50½.

5:47 p.m.: Davante Adams’ 32-yard TD reception gives the early 7-0 lead. The Raiders are -170 on the live line (Steelers +135).

5:40 p.m.: Not exactly the cleanest start to this Steelers-Raiders contest.

5:14 p.m.: Tonight’s game:

— Steelers (+142) at Raiders (-3, 44, -165), 5:20 p.m.

4:55 p.m.: Here are some of the props to track for this evening’s Raiders-Steelers game:

Team totals: Raiders 21½ (over -130), Steelers 20½ (under -130).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-275), -7½ (+200); Steelers -3½ (+225), +7½ (-250).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); largest lead 13½ points (over -130); longest TD 34½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes -110/no -110); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +220/no -270); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +350/no -450); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes -110/no -110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -340); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +160); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +260); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).

Raiders props: Jimmy Garoppolo 20½ completions (over -115), 31½ attempts (under -125), 229½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards (over -115), 1½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes -120/no even); Josh Jacobs 73½ rushing yards, 17½ rushing attempts (under -115), longest rush 15½ (under -120), will score a TD (yes -105/no -115); Davante Adams 76½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -130), longest reception 24½ (over -115); Jakobi Meyers 51½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (under -115).

Steelers props: Kenny Pickett 20½ completions (over -135), 32½ attempts (over -115), 221½ passing yards, longest completion 34½ (under -140), 1½ TD passes (under -190), will throw an interception (yes +110/no -130); Najee Harris 48½ rushing yards, 12½ rushing attempts (under -115), longest rush 12½ yards, will score a TD (yes +150/no -180); George Pickens 53½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -135), longest reception 21½; Pat Freiermuth 32½ receiving yards; Chris Boswell 5½ kicking points (over -130).

4:40 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 37, Panthers 27. Kenneth Walker ran for two scores and the 4½-point favorites pulled away in the second half to cover comfortably. The game went over the total of 42½.

4:20 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 41, Bears 10. Patrick Mahomes had three TD passes, including two to running back Jerick McKinnon, and the 12½-point favorites covered swiftly. Bears QB Justin Fields took a hard hit but was able to shake it off and throw a TD pass to push the game over the total of 48½.

4:09 p.m.: The Bears punch it into the end zone and trail the Chiefs 41-10. The over cashes.

3:56 p.m.: Marquise Brown makes a sliding catch in the end zone and the Cardinals extend their lead over the Cowboys to 28-16 with 7:22 remaining. The Cardinals are -700 on the live line (Cowboys +450), total 51½.

3:54 p.m.: Kenneth Walker strolls into the end zone for his second TD and the over cashes. The Seahawks lead the Panthers 29-20 with 11:40 left.

3:46 p.m.: Miles Sanders squeezes into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Panthers now trail the Seahawks 22-20. The Seahawks are -250 on the live line (Panthers +195), total 51½.

3:35 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes is out of the game with the Chiefs up 41-0 over da Bears and a little less than 4 minutes left in the third quarter. He appeared to sustain a minor ankle injury earlier.

3:30 p.m.: Kenneth Walker plows into the end zone from a yard out and the Seahawks are taking control, up 22-13 with 3:52 to play in the third quarter. The Seahawks are -320 on the live line (Panthers +450), total 47½.

3:25 p.m.:

3:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -2½, total 20½.

2:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -10, total 24.

2:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 34, Bears 0. First-half winners: Chiefs -7, over 24. Isiah Pacheco’s 1-yard plunge with 1:06 left in following an interception by Justin Fields sent the first-half total over.

2:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 21, Cowboys 10. First-half winners: Cardinals +7, over 22½. James Conner and Rondale Moore had rushing touchdowns to help the +290 money-line underdogs cover outright.

2:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Seahawks -3, total 21.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 13, Seahawks 12. First-half winners: Panthers +3, over 20½. D.J. Chark scored the game’s lone touchdown, and the +170 money-line underdogs cashed.

2:22 p.m.: Rico Dowdle takes the screen pass into the end zone and the Cowboys are back to within 15-10 with 5:32 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -300 on the live line (Cardinals +230), total 52½.

2:19 p.m.: D.J. Chark puts a Seahawks defender in the spin cycle and goes 47 yards for a touchdown. The Panthers lead the Seahawks 10-9 with 4:54 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks are -160 on the live line (Panthers +125), total 45½.

Dalton to DJ 🎯 @Panthers tie up the game in Seattle before taking a 1-pt lead! 📺: #CARvsSEA on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UQdQ05hqXN pic.twitter.com/nwogSyz536 — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023

2:09 p.m.: Rondale Moore lines up in the backfield and bolts 45 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion wasn’t successful and the Cardinals lead the Cowboys 15-3 early in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -160 on the live line (Cardinals +125), total 51½.

2:04 p.m.: Catching up on the afternoon action, the Cowboys are on early upset alert in Arizona but still -300 on the live line. The Chiefs lead the Bears and are -5000 on the live line. Seattle is -350 on the live line, leading the Panthers.

1:29 p.m.:FINAL: Colts 22, Ravens 19. Matt Gay hit four field goals longer than 50 yards, including a 53 yarder in overtime, to give the +300 money-line underdogs the outright win. Lamar Jackson rushed for two TDs for the Ravens. The game stayed under the total of 44.

1:20 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 70, Broncos 20. Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane each accounted for four TDs, and the 6-point favorites covered in a total laugher. The total of 47½ didn’t stand a chance against the Dolphins offense, which finished with more than 700 total yards.

DEN 20 – 70 MIA

Final That's Scorigami!! It's the 1077th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) September 24, 2023

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 28, Vikings 24. Kirk Cousins’ pass was intercepted with seven seconds left, and the 1-point road favorite covered in a see-saw game thanks to some questionable clock management by the Vikings late. The game stayed under the total of 52½ by the hook.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 15, Jets 10. Neither team’s offense mustered much, but the 2½-point favorites were able to cover on the road. The game stayed under the total of 35½.

FINAL: Packers 18, Saints 17. Romeo Doubs caught the go-ahead TD pass with 2:56 remaining, and the hosts rallied from a 17-0 deficit to win outright as +105 money-line underdogs. The Saints missed a field goal with 1:05 left that would have given them the lead, and also lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury. The game stayed under the total of 41½.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 37, Jaguars 17. C.J. Stroud threw two TDs and earned his first win. The Texans were +300 money-line underdogs. The game went over the total of 43½.

1:03 p.m.: Free football in Baltimore as Justin Tucker’s 61-yard field goal try falls short as time expired. Ravens and Colts tied at 19.

1:02 p.m.:FINAL: Bills 37, Commanders 3. Buffalo forced five turnovers, including a 32-yard interception return for a TD by A.J. Epenesa in the fourth quarter, on the way to the easy cover. The total of 44 wasn’t really threatened.

1:01 p.m.: This abbreviated afternoon slate:

— Panthers (+180) at Seahawks (-4½, 42½, -220), 1 p.m.

— Cowboys (-11, 43½, -750) at Cardinals (+500), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+550) at Chiefs (-12½, 48½, -850), 1:25 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: Patriots-Jets coming down to the wire, as well.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 20, Falcons 6. Jared Goff threw for a TD and ran for a score to help the 3-point favorites cover. The total of 47 wasn’t in danger.

12:53 p.m.: Saints-Packers, Chargers-Vikings and Colts-Ravens all coming down to the wire.

12:51 p.m.:FINAL: Browns 27, Titans 3. Jerome Ford accounted for two TDs to help the hosts easily cover as 3½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 37½.

12:48 p.m.: Joshua Palmer hauls in a 30-yard touchdown pass off the bounce, and the Chargers regain the lead 28-24 with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -250 on the live line (Vikings +195).

12:38 p.m.: Justin Jefferson makes Kirk Cousins look good and takes the pass over the middle 52 yards for the touchdown. The Vikings lead the Chargers 24-21 early in the fourth quarter and are -135 on the live line (Chargers +105), total 55½.

12:26 p.m.: Jared Goff with the keeper and he finds the end zone to put the Lions up 20-3 over the Falcons with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter. The Lions are -16½ on the live line, total 30½.

12:23 p.m.: Justin Tucker hits from 50 yards to put the Ravens ahead 17-16 over the Colts midway through the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -220 on the live line (Colts +175), total 38½.

12:20 p.m.: The Vikings go for it on fourth down, and K.J. Osborn turns the pass over the middle into a 36-yard touchdown. The Vikings trail the Chargers 21-17 late in the third quarter and are +200 on the live line (Chargers -260), total 54½.

12:13 p.m.: Texans 24, Jaguars 10. What the heck is going on around here?

ANDREW BECK WHAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/myxIChnNsd — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2023

12:11 p.m.: The Chargers hit the double pass for a touchdown, as Mike Williams hauls in the pass from Keenan Allen. The Chargers lead the Vikings 21-10 with 5:53 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -550 on the live line (Vikings +380), total 50½.

12:05 p.m.: Lamar Jackson gets his second rushing TD to put the Ravens back on top of the Colts 14-13 late in the third quarter. The Ravens are -320 on the live line (Colts +240), total 37½.

12:01 p.m.: Jerome Ford scores his second TD of the day and the Browns are in control 20-3 over the Titans. Cleveland is -3000 on the live line (Titans +1100) total 35½.

11:59 a.m.: Derek Carr (shoulder) is questionable to return for the Saints.

11:46 a.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -½, total 24.

11:44 a.m.: Derek Carr is injured for the Saints, and it doesn’t look good even though he walked off under his own power. Jameis Winston is the backup for New Orleans if Carr can’t return. The Saints lead 17-0 and are -1300 on the live line (Packers +700), total 34½.

Saints QB Derek Carr was slow to get up after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/di3SHSGm12 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 35, Broncos 13. First-half winners: Dolphins -3½, over 23½. Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane each accounted for two touchdowns, and Tua Tagovailoa completed all 16 of his passes for the favorites.

What a time to be a @MiamiDolphins fan pic.twitter.com/JxczifgQj5 — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -1, total 27.

Second-half line: Jaguars -7½, total 23.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 14, Vikings 10. First-half winners: Chargers -½, under 26½. Donald Parham’s second TD reception with 47 seconds left gave the favorites the first-half cover.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Titans -½, total 17½.

Second-half line: Patriots -½, total 17.

Second-half line: Packers -3½, total 20½.

Second-half line: Bills Pick, total 21½.

Second-half line: Falcons -½, total 21½.

11:31 a.m.:HALFTIME: Texans 17, Jaguars 0. First-half winners: Texans +4½, under 21½. Former Bishop Gorman athlete Brevin Jordan has a touchdown reception and the visitors covered outright as +200 money-line underdogs.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 13, Titans 3. First-half winners: Browns -2½, under 18½. Myles Garrett’s sack halted the Titans’ drive at the end of the first half and kept the first-half total under.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 10, Jets 3. First-half winners: Patriots -½, under 17. The Jets were held to 39 total yards on 27 offensive plays.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -6, total 21½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 16, Commanders 0. First-half winners: Bills -3, under 21½. Buffalo forced two turnovers, but also settled for three field goals by Tyler Bass to keep the first-half total under.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 13, Falcons 3. First-half winners: Lions -2½, under 23½. Jared Goff has a touchdown pass to help the hosts cover.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 17, Packers 0. First-half winners: Saints -½, under 20½. The line move appears to be correct, with the visitors getting a TD pass from Derek Carr and a punt-return TD.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 10, Ravens 7. First-half winners: Colts +4½, under 21½. Matt Gay made a 31-yard field goal with 3:26 for the outright cover as +200 money-line underdogs.

10:47 a.m.: De’Von Achane scores his second TD for Miami, and this time it was on a neat shovel pass. The Dolphins lead 21-7 over the Broncos with 10:16 left in the second quarter. The Dolphins are -1100 on the live line (Broncos +640), total 60½.

10:34 a.m.: Josh Allen fires a laser to Gabe Davis for the TD and the Bills now lead the host Commanders 10-0 late in the first quarter. The Bills are -550 on the live line (Commanders +380), total 44½.

10:21 a.m.: Justin Herbert finds Donald Parham Jr. for the short TD and the Chargers are leading the Vikings 7-0 with 2:51 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -220 on the live line (Vikings +175), total 50½.

10:18 a.m.: Jimmy Graham is still in the NFL? Apparently. He hauls in the TD pass from Derek Carr and the favored Saints now lead in Green Bay 7-0. The Saints are -200 on the live line (Packers +160), total 43½.

10:15 a.m.: Lamar Jackson dances around the right side and slips into the end zone. The Ravens lead the Colts 7-0 after a 12-play, 80-yard drive that took 6:31. The Ravens are -900 on the live line (Colts +550), total 43½.

10:05 a.m.: The Dolphins strike early, as Tyreek Hill goes 54 yards to cap the opening possession. It’s his third straight game with a TD. The Dolphins are -450 on the live line (Broncos +320), total 52½.

10:02 a.m.: We’re off and running.

9:45 a.m.: Another one from Caesars.

A bettor in Nevada is all in on the Seahawks today! They placed $110K on Seattle -6.5 to win $100K 💰 pic.twitter.com/Wq1HzmNFNz — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 24, 2023

9:35 a.m.: Big bet reported at Caesars Sportsbook.

A bettor in NV placed $220K on the Ravens -8 😈 Potential win: $200K pic.twitter.com/I7Nq78Dqbk — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 24, 2023

9:30 a.m.: Rundown from Station Casinos:

STN Sports Sunday Outlook 🏈 By % of betting tickets, all ATS: -52% on Vikings

-62% on Titans

-81% on Jaguars

-63.5% on Pats

-51.5% on Packers

-86% on Dolphins

-75% on Bills

-67.5% on Lions

-82% on Ravens

-89% on Seahawks

-88% on Cowboys

-86% on Chiefs — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) September 24, 2023

9:05 a.m.: This helps explain why the line in the Saints-Packers game jumped the fence. Green Bay will be without WR Christian Watson, CB Jaire Alexander, RB Aaron Jones and OT David Bakhtiari.

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Chargers (-110) at Vikings (Pick, 53½, -110), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+150) at Browns (-3½, 38, -180), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+300) at Jaguars (-7½, 43½, -400), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-2½, 35½, -145) at Jets (+125), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-1½, 41½, -120) at Packers (Even), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+220) at Dolphins (-6, 47½, -270), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-5½, 44, -250) at Commanders (+200), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (+145) at Lions (-3, 47, -170), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+300) at Ravens (-7½, 43, -400), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+190) at Seahawks (-5, 43, -240), 1 p.m.

— Cowboys (-12, 44, -750) at Cardinals (+500), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+550) at Chiefs (-12½, 48, -850), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+140) at Raiders (-3, 43½, -160), 5:25 p.m.

Notable morning line/total movement:

Chargers-Vikings total to 53½ from 54

Saints to -1½ from +1

Panthers-Seahawks total to 43 from 42½

Cowboys to -12 from -12½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Steelers 23, Raiders 18 (at Allegiant Stadium)

Full-game winners: Steelers +3, under 44, Steelers +142 ML

First-half winners: Steelers +1½, under 21½ (Steelers 13-7)

Second-half winners: Steelers +3, under 21½ (Steelers 10-8)

Yards per play: Steelers 5.6, Raiders 5.4 (Raiders lead 362-333 in total yards)

Turnovers: Steelers +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Steelers 23-7; Raiders 7-0

— Chargers 28, Vikings 24 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Chargers -1, under 52½, Chargers -120 ML

First-half winners: Chargers -½, under 26½ (Chargers 14-10)

Second-half winners: Chargers +1, over 27 (Tied 14-14)

Yards per play: Chargers 7.4, Vikings 6.1 (Tied 475-475 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chargers +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Chargers 21-10; Vikings 10-7, 24-21

— Browns 27, Titans 3 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Browns -3½, under 37½, Browns -185 ML

First-half winners: Browns -2½, under 18½ (Browns 13-3)

Second-half winners: Browns +½, under 17½ (Browns 14-0)

Yards per play: Titans 2.1, Browns 5.1 (Browns lead 341-94 in total yards)

Turnovers: Titans +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Browns 27-3

— Texans 37, Jaguars 17 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Texans +7½, over 43½, Texans +300 ML

First-half winners: Texans +4½, under 21½ (Texans 17-0)

Second-half winners: Texans +7½, over 23 (Texans 20-17)

Yards per play: Texans 6.5, Jaguars 5.9 (Jaguars lead 404-366 in total yards)

Turnovers: Texans +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Texans 37-17

— Patriots 15, Jets 10 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Patriots -2½, under 35½, Patriots -140 ML

First-half winners: Patriots -½, under 17 (Patriots 10-3)

Second-half winners: Jets +½, under 17 (Jets 7-5)

Yards per play: Patriots 5.2, Jets 2.8 (Patriots lead 358-171 in total yards)

Turnovers: None

Biggest lead: Patriots 10-0, 13-3

— Packers 18, Saints 17 (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Packers +1½, under 41½, Packers +105 ML

First-half winners: Saints -½, under 20½ (Saints 17-0)

Second-half winners: Packers -3½, under 20½ (Packers 18-0)

Yards per play: Saints 4.2, Packers 4.8 (Packers lead 340-252 in total yards)

Turnovers: Saints +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Saints 17-0; Packers 18-17

— Dolphins 70, Broncos 20 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins -6, over 47½, Dolphins -270 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins -3½, over 23½ (Dolphins 35-13)

Second-half winners: Dolphins +½, over 24 (Dolphins 35-7)

Yards per play: Broncos 6.2, Dolphins 10.2 (Dolphins lead 726-363 in total yards)

Turnovers: Dolphins +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 70-20

— Bills 37, Commanders 3 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Bills -4½, under 44, Bills -240 ML

First-half winners: Bills -3, under 21½ (Bills 16-0)

Second-half winners: Bills Pick, total 21½ (Bills 21-3)

Yards per play: Bills 5.9, Commanders 4.5 (Bills lead 386-230 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bills +4 (5-1)

Biggest lead: Bills 37-0

— Lions 20, Falcons 6 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions -3, under 47, Lions -170 ML

First-half winners: Lions -2½, under 23½ (Lions 13-3)

Second-half winners: Lions +½, under 21½ (Lions 7-3)

Yards per play: Falcons 2.8, Lions 5.6 (Lions lead 358-183 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Lions 20-3

— Colts 22, Ravens 19, OT (at Baltimore)

Full-game winners: Colts +7½, under 44, Colts +300 ML

First-half winners: Colts +4½, under 21½ (Colts 10-7)

Second-half winners: Colts +6, over 21½ (Tied 12-12)

Yards per play: Colts 3.9, Ravens 5.1 (Ravens lead 364-327 in total yards)

Turnovers: Colts +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Colts 13-7; Ravens 7-0

— Seahawks 37, Panthers 27 (at Seattle)

Full-game winners: Seahawks -4½, over 42½, Seahawks -220 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +3, over 20½ (Panthers 13-12)

Second-half winners: Seahawks -3, over 21 (Seahawks 25-14)

Yards per play: Panthers 5.0, Seahawks 6.0 (Seahawks lead 425-378 in total yards)

Turnovers: Panthers +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Panthers 13-9; Seahawks 37-20

— Cardinals 28, Cowboys 16 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Cardinals +11, over 43½, Cardinals +500 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals +7, over 22½ (Cardinals 21-10)

Second-half winners: Cardinals +10, under 24 (Cardinals 7-6)

Yards per play: Cowboys 5.5, Cardinals 7.5 (Cowboys lead 416-400 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 15-3, 28-16

— Chiefs 41, Bears 10 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Chiefs -12½, over 48½, Chiefs -850 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -7, over 24 (Chiefs 34-0)

Second-half winners: Bears +2½, under 20½ (Bears 10-7)

Yards per play: Bears 4.0, Chiefs 6.1 (Chiefs lead 456-203 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 41-0

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.