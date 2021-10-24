NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders spread drops; Eagles score 1st

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, left, catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Philadelphia Eagles at the Raiders, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Baltimore Ravens, and the Indianapolis Colts at the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game.

UPDATES

1:20 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Texans (+1,200) at Cardinals (-20, 47½, -3,000), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+550) at Buccaneers (-12, 47, -800), 1:25 p.m.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 41, Ravens 17. The Bengals roll in the second half to win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +230 ML. The game goes over 46.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 54, Jets 13. The Patriots dominate as 7-point home favorites, -340 ML. The game sails over 42½.

1:15 p.m.: Gainwell was 20-1 to score the first TD at the Westgate SuperBook.

1:14 p.m.: The Eagles strike first. Kenneth Gainwell catches a 13-yard TD pass, and the Eagles lead the Raiders 7-0 with 11:01 left in the first quarter. The Eagles are -188 on the live line (Raiders +152), spread -3½, total 52½.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 30, Dolphins 28. The Falcons kick a 36-yard field goal on the final play to cover as 1½-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game goes over 47½. Early bettors won with Dolphins +2½ or pushed with +2. The line was also 2½ in the Westgate SuperContest and Circa Sports Million.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 24, Washington 10. The Packers cover as 8½-point home favorites, -420 ML. The game stays under 48.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 25, Panthers 3. The Giants win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 43.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 27, Chiefs 3. The Titans romp as 4-point home underdogs, +175 ML. The game stays well under 59.

1:03 p.m.: The Raiders moved from -3 all the way down to pick’em today. Darren Waller news surely a driving factor, but that shouldn’t explain the move alone. No tight end is worth three points.

1:02 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Eagles (-110) at Raiders (PK, 48, -110), 1:05 p.m.

— Lions (+900) at Rams (-16½, 50½, -1,600), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: The Dolphins have scored two straight TDs to rally from a 27-14 deficit and take a 28-27 lead on the Falcons with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins are -144 on the live line (Falcons +118).

12:44 p.m.: That should do it. Joe Mixon runs for a 21-yard TD, and the Bengals extend their lead to 34-17 over the Ravens with 9:24 left in the fourth quarter.

12:39 p.m.: The Bengals stop the Ravens on fourth down and maintain their 27-17 lead with 11:39 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -1,000 on the live line (Ravens +625).

12:32 p.m.: The Bengals miss a chance to finish off the Ravens. Joe Burrow throws an interception in the end zone, and the Ravens keep the Cincinnati lead at 27-17 with 14:51 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -375 on the live line (Ravens +285).

12:16 p.m.: Finally, a touchdown in New York. Dante Pettis catches a 5-yard TD pass to give the Giants a 12-3 lead over the Panthers with 59 seconds left in the third quarter.

That finally completes the first TD scored props for the 10 a.m. games:

Jets-Patriots: New England WR Nelson Agholor (12-1)

Chiefs-Titans: Tennessee TE MyCole Pruitt (60-1)

Falcons-Dolphins: Miami WR Isaiah Ford (100-1)

Washington-Packers: Green Bay WR Davante Adams (+470)

Bengals-Ravens: Cincinnati TE C.J. Uzomah (24-1)

Panthers-Giants: New York WR Dante Pettis (23-1)

12:10 p.m.: The Bengals hit a big one to take control. Standout rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase spins out of a tackle and goes 82 yards for a TD to give the Bengals a 27-17 lead on the Ravens with 5:48 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -260 on the live line (Ravens +205), spread -4½, total 60½.

11:57 a.m.: The Bengals retake the lead at 20-17 on the Ravens with 11:12 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -140 on the live line (Bengals +114), spread -1½, total 57½.

11:49 a.m.: The Ravens take the lead. Marquise Brown catches a 39-yard TD pass, and the Ravens lead the Bengals 17-13 with 13:20 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -325 on the live line (Bengals +250), spread -5½, total 50½.

11:41 a.m.: The Packers and Falcons come out hot after halftime. The Packers extend their lead to 21-7 over Washington and are -4,000 on the live line (Washington +1,260), spread -15½, total 49½. The Falcons extend their lead to 20-7 over the Dolphins and are -650 on the live line (Miami +440), spread -9½, total 49½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ravens -5½, total 23½

Patriots -2½, total 19½

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 31, Jets 7. First-half winners: Patriots -4, over 21.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 13, Ravens 10. First-half winners: Bengals +3½, over 22½, Bengals +185 ML. The Bengals kicked a field goal with three seconds left to push the first-half total over.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -7½, total 28½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 27, Chiefs 0. First-half winners: Titans +3, under 29½, Titans +145 ML.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Dolphins -½, total 24

Panthers -½, total 20½

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 5, Panthers 3. First-half winners: Giants +1½, under 21, Giants +120 ML.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 13, Dolphins 7. First-half winners: Falcons -½, under 23½.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -1½, total 24.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Washington 7. First-half winners: Packers -6, under 24. The Packers scored a TD with 15 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

11:11 a.m.: The Bengals break through. C.J. Uzomah catches a 55-yard TD, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 10-3 with 5:49 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -114 on the live line (Ravens -106), spread -½, total 40½.

11:08 a.m.: All Titans. Ryan Tannehill scores on a 2-yard run, and the Titans lead the Chiefs 24-0 with 2:48 left in the second quarter and are -1,200 on the live line (Chiefs +680), spread -13½, total 57½.

10:55 a.m.: The Titans are still rolling. They kick a field goal to extend their lead to 17-0 over the Chiefs with 8:07 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -300 on the live line (Chiefs +235), spread -6½, total 55½.

10:33 a.m.: The Chiefs are in trouble. A.J. Brown catches a 24-yard TD pass, and the Titans lead the Chiefs 14-0 with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. The Titans are -188 on the live line (Chiefs +152), spread -3½, total 59½.

10:10 a.m.: Another non-QB TD pass. Running back Derrick Henry throws a 5-yard TD pass to MyCole Pruitt, and the Titans lead the Chiefs 7-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -118 on the live line (Titans -104), spread -1½, total 61½.

10:08 a.m.: The Patriots score the first TD of the day on a 25-yard double pass from Kendrick Bourne to Nelson Agholor. The Patriots lead the Jets 7-0 with 12:43 left in the first quarter and are -650 on the live line (Jets +440), spread -13½, total 47½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Washington (+350) at Packers (-8½, 48, -420), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-4, 59, -200) at Titans (+175), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (-1½, 47½, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+280) at Patriots (-7, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-3 +100, 43, -150) at Giants (+130), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+230) at Ravens (-6, 46, -270), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Eagles from +3 to +2

Cardinals from -17½ to -20

Colts-49ers total from 42½ to 41½

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking later today for Eagles-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -140), Eagles 23½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 41½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +250/no -300); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +250/no -300); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -380/no +320); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 35½ attempts, 288½ passing yards, longest completion 40½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -180), will throw an interception (yes +110/no -130); Josh Jacobs 63½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); receiver props off the board because of Darren Waller injury.

Eagles props: Jalen Hurts 22½ completions, 33½ attempts, 250½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes -120/no +100), 47½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Miles Sanders 62½ rushing yards; DeVonta Smith 58½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -120).

