NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Titans destroy Chiefs in 1st half

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, left, catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Philadelphia Eagles at the Raiders, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Baltimore Ravens, and the Indianapolis Colts at the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:49 a.m.: The Ravens take the lead. Marquise Brown catches a 39-yard TD pass, and the Ravens lead the Bengals 17-13 with 13:20 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -325 on the live line (Bengals +250), spread -5½, total 50½.

11:41 a.m.: The Packers and Falcons come out hot after halftime. The Packers extend their lead to 21-7 over Washington and are -4,000 on the live line (Washington +1,260), spread -15½, total 49½. The Falcons extend their lead to 20-7 over the Dolphins and are -650 on the live line (Miami +440), spread -9½, total 49½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Ravens -5½, total 23½

Patriots -2½, total 19½

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 31, Jets 7. First-half winners: Patriots -4, over 21.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 13, Ravens 10. First-half winners: Bengals +3½, over 22½, Bengals +185 ML. The Bengals kicked a field goal with three seconds left to push the first-half total over.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -7½, total 28½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 27, Chiefs 0. First-half winners: Titans +3, under 29½, Titans +145 ML.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Dolphins -½, total 24

Panthers -½, total 20½

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 5, Panthers 3. First-half winners: Giants +1½, under 21, Giants +120 ML.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 13, Dolphins 7. First-half winners: Falcons -½, under 23½.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -1½, total 24.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Washington 7. First-half winners: Packers -6, under 24. The Packers scored a TD with 15 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

11:11 a.m.: The Bengals break through. C.J. Uzomah catches a 55-yard TD, and the Bengals lead the Ravens 10-3 with 5:49 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -114 on the live line (Ravens -106), spread -½, total 40½.

11:08 a.m.: All Titans. Ryan Tannehill scores on a 2-yard run, and the Titans lead the Chiefs 24-0 with 2:48 left in the second quarter and are -1,200 on the live line (Chiefs +680), spread -13½, total 57½.

10:55 a.m.: The Titans are still rolling. They kick a field goal to extend their lead to 17-0 over the Chiefs with 8:07 left in the second quarter. The Titans are -300 on the live line (Chiefs +235), spread -6½, total 55½.

10:33 a.m.: The Chiefs are in trouble. A.J. Brown catches a 24-yard TD pass, and the Titans lead the Chiefs 14-0 with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. The Titans are -188 on the live line (Chiefs +152), spread -3½, total 59½.

10:15 a.m.: First TD scored prop results:

Jets-Patriots: New England WR Nelson Agholor (12-1)

Chiefs-Titans: Tennessee TE MyCole Pruitt (60-1)

Falcons-Dolphins: Miami WR Isaiah Ford (100-1)

Washington-Packers: Green Bay WR Davante Adams (+470)

Bengals-Ravens: Cincinnati TE C.J. Uzomah (24-1)

10:10 a.m.: Another non-QB TD pass. Running back Derrick Henry throws a 5-yard TD pass to MyCole Pruitt, and the Titans lead the Chiefs 7-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -118 on the live line (Titans -104), spread -1½, total 61½.

10:08 a.m.: The Patriots score the first TD of the day on a 25-yard double pass from Kendrick Bourne to Nelson Agholor. The Patriots lead the Jets 7-0 with 12:43 left in the first quarter and are -650 on the live line (Jets +440), spread -13½, total 47½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Washington (+350) at Packers (-8½, 48, -420), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-4, 59, -200) at Titans (+175), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (-1½, 47½, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+280) at Patriots (-7, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-3 +100, 43, -150) at Giants (+130), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+230) at Ravens (-6, 46, -270), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Eagles from +3 to +2

Cardinals from -17½ to -20

Colts-49ers total from 42½ to 41½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Washington (+350) at Packers (-8½, 48, -420), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-4, 59, -200) at Titans (+175), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (-1½, 47½, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+280) at Patriots (-7, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-3 +100, 43, -150) at Giants (+130), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (+230) at Ravens (-6, 46, -270), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (+110) at Raiders (-2, 48½, -130), 1:05 p.m.

— Lions (+900) at Rams (-16½, 50½, -1,600), 1:05 p.m.

— Texans (+1,200) at Cardinals (-20, 47½, -3,000), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+550) at Buccaneers (-11½, 47, -800), 1:25 p.m.

— Colts (+155) at 49ers (-3½ +100, 41½, -175), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking later today for Eagles-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (over -120), Eagles 23½ (under -120).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 41½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +250/no -300); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +250/no -300); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -380/no +320); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 35½ attempts, 288½ passing yards, longest completion 40½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -180), will throw an interception (yes +100/no -120); Josh Jacobs 60½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); receiver props off the board because of injury questions.

Eagles props: Jalen Hurts 22½ completions, 33½ attempts, 250½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes -120/no +100), 47½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +150/no -170); Miles Sanders 62½ rushing yards; DeVonta Smith 58½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -120).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.