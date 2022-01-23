NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog parade finally halted

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay (8) celebrates as he leaves the field after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) after a catch during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores past Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) on a 70-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) works against Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates with defensive end Aaron Donald (99) after Miller sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and caused a fumble during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (49) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates with teammate Dawson Knox (88) after catching an 18-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores on a 25-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, left, catches a 75-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) catches a 27-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with teammate Patrick Mahomes (15) after a 64-yard touchdown reception during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Welcome to the second day of the NFL divisional playoffs.

First, the defending Super Bowl champion and NFC No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams. Then, the AFC No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs host the No. 3 Buffalo Bills.

Because of upsets in Saturday’s games, today’s winners will host the conference championship games next week.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

7:45 p.m.: That’s it for another classic day of playoff football. Favorites went 1-1 straight-up and against the spread. First, the Los Angeles Rams kicked a field goal on the final play — after blowing a 27-3 lead — to upset the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 at +130. Then, in what will likely go down as one of the greatest games ever played, the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime as 1½-point home favorites. Totals went 2-0 to the over with the wild finishes.

Here are the betting results for both games, along with some key boxscore stats:

— Rams 30, Buccaneers 27 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Rams +3 (-120), over 48, Rams +130 ML

First-half winners: Rams +1½, under 23½ (Rams 20-3)

Second-half winners: Bucs -2½, over 24½ (Bucs 24-10)

Yards per play: Rams 6.1, Bucs 5.1 (Rams lead 428-359 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bucs +2 (4-2)

Biggest lead: Rams 27-3; Bucs never led (tied 27-27)

— Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT) (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Chiefs -1½, over 54½, Chiefs -130 ML

First-half winners: Bills +½, over 26½ (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -2½, over 27½ (Chiefs 28-22)

Yards per play: Chiefs 7.6, Bills 6.7 (Chiefs lead 552-422 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 23-14; Bills 7-0

Thanks for reading. We’ll be back next Sunday for the conference championship games.

7:40 p.m.: Conference championship betting lines from the Westgate SuperBook:

— Bengals (+280) at Chiefs (-7, 53½, -340), noon

— 49ers (+160) at Rams (-3½ +100, 46½, -180), 3:30 p.m.

7:15 p.m.: Final prop grades for Bills-Chiefs:

Team totals: Chiefs over 27½ (42), Bills over 26½ (36, -120).

General props: First team to score (Bills, -105); first score will be a touchdown (yes, -220); over 6½ total touchdowns (10, +100); largest lead under 14½ points (9, -120); longest TD over 43½ yards (75 and 64); shortest TD under 1½ yards (1, -165); under 3½ total made field goals (3, -145); longest made field goal over 46 yards (49 on last play of regulation); will the game go to overtime (yes, +950); will there be a safety (no, -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes, +270); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (no, -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes, +260, multiple); will either team score three straight times (no, +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -400); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes, -125, at 7, 14 and 36); will there be a scoreless quarter (no, -825); will the Bills score in every quarter (yes, +155); will the Chiefs score in every quarter (yes, +145); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (no, -400); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (no, -250); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes, +300, Davis and Hill); will any player score two or more TDs (yes, -240, Davis had four).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes over 25½ completions (33), over 38½ attempts (44), over 285½ passing yards (378), longest completion over 38½ yards (64), over 2½ TD passes (3, +150, won in OT), will throw an interception (no, -120), over 28 rushing yards (69), will score a TD (yes, +395); Clyde Edwards-Helaire over 29½ rushing yards (60), will score a TD (no, -265); Tyreek Hill over 71½ receiving yards (150), over 5½ receptions (11, -135), will score a TD (yes, -110); Byron Pringle under 32 receiving yards (29), will score a TD (yes, +275); Mecole Hardman under 26½ receiving yards (26), will score a TD (yes, +325); Demarcus Robinson under 21½ receiving yards (0), will score a TD (no, -540); Travis Kelce over 67½ receiving yards (96), over 5½ receptions (8, -130), will score a TD (yes, -110); Harrison Butker over 7½ kicking points (12).

Bills props: Josh Allen over 24½ completions (27), under 37½ attempts (37), over 280½ passing yards (329), longest completion over 37½ yards (75), over 2 TD passes (4), will throw an interception (no, +120), over 51½ rushing yards (68), will score a TD (no, -170); Devin Singletary under 60½ rushing yards (26), will score a TD (yes, +105); Stefon Diggs under 71½ receiving yards (7), under 6½ receptions (3, -160), will score a TD (no, -135); Gabriel Davis over 37 receiving yards (201), will score a TD (yes, +225); Emmanuel Sanders under 26½ receiving yards (16), will score a TD (no, -400); Cole Beasley over 26 receiving yards (60), will score a TD (no, -435); Dawson Knox under 40½ receiving yards (9), will score a TD (no, -210); Tyler Bass under 7½ kicking points (4, -120).

6:56 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT). Travis Kelce catches an 8-yard TD pass in overtime, and the Chiefs cover as 1½-point home favorites, -130 ML. The game goes over 54½ in the wild final flurry.

6:46 p.m.: The game was +950 to go to overtime.

6:45 p.m.: WOW. WOW. After two quick completions, Harrison Butker kicks a 49-yard field goal on the final play of regulation. We’re going to overtime tied at 36.

6:39 p.m.: WOW. Davis catches a 19-yard TD pass, his fourth of the game, and the Bills retake the lead at 36-33 with 13 seconds left.

6:32 p.m.: Unbelievable. Tyreek Hill catches a 64-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead 33-29 with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -350 on the live line (Bills +270).

6:27 p.m.: Davis was 100-1 to score three or more TDs.

6:26 p.m.: The Bills do it. Gabriel Davis catches a 27-yard TD pass, and the Bills take a 29-26 lead with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try good). The Bills are -190 on the live line (Chiefs +155).

6:22 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Bills face fourth-and-13 at the Chiefs 27.

6:05 p.m.: The Chiefs extend their lead to 26-21 on a 28-yard field goal with 8:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -260 on the live line (Bills +215), spread -4½, total 55½.

6:02 p.m.: The Bills punt, and Tyreek Hill returns it to the Buffalo 16 with 11:28 left in the fourth quarter.

5:53 p.m.: The Chiefs have to punt, and the Bills have the ball at their 8, trailing 23-21 with 13:26 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -144 on the live line (Bills +122), total 55½.

5:47 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chiefs 23, Bills 21.

5:42 p.m.: Davis was 19-1 to score two or more TDs. Longest TD over 43½ yards cashes.

5:41 p.m.: Immediate answer from the Bills. Gabriel Davis hauls in a 75-yard TD, and the Bills cut the Chiefs’ lead to 23-21 with 1:56 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -190 on the live line (Bills +155), spread -2½, total 61½.

5:37 p.m.: Hardman was +325 to score a TD.

5:36 p.m.: The Chiefs get some breathing room. Mecole Hardman runs for a 25-yard TD, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 23-14 over the Bills with 2:06 left in the third quarter (extra point missed). The Chiefs are -405 on the live line (Bills +320), spread -5½, total 52½.

5:31 p.m.: The Bills punt with 4:49 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs lead 17-14 and are -240 on the live line (Bills +198), spread -3½, total 50½.

5:23 p.m.: The Chiefs go back in front 17-14 on a 39-yard field goal with 7:01 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -154 on the live line (Bills +130), spread -2½, total 51½.

5:14 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Chiefs receive.

5:03 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Chiefs -146/Bills +124, spread -2½, total 55½.

5:02 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -2½, total 27½.

5:01 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 14, Chiefs 14. First-half winners: Bills +½, over 26½. The Chiefs missed a 50-yard field goal on the final play that would have covered the first-half spread.

4:52 p.m.: Davis was +225 to score a TD.

4:51 p.m.: The Bills answer quickly. Gabriel Davis catches an 18-yard TD pass, and the Bills tie the Chiefs at 14 with 37 seconds left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -144 on the live line (Bills +122), spread -2½, total 54½.

4:43 p.m.: Pringle was +275 to score a TD. There will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half cashes at -400.

4:42 p.m.: The Chiefs take the lead. Byron Pringle catches a 2-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead 14-7 with 1:52 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -280 on the live line (Bills +225), spread -5½, total 51½.

4:38 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Chiefs have second-and-goal at the 2.

4:29 p.m.: Mahomes went over his rushing prop total of 28 yards on the first drive. He has 49 so far.

4:28 p.m.: The Bills punt, and the Chiefs have the ball back at their 14 with the game tied at 7 and 8:43 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -136 on the live line (Bills +116), spread -2½, total 49½.

4:20 p.m.: The Chiefs go three-and-out, and the Bills get the ball back at their 43. The game is tied at 7 with 10:31 left in the second quarter, and the Chiefs are -125 on the live line (Bills -105), spread -1½, total 51½.

4:16 p.m.: The Bills punt and pin the Chiefs at the 1 with the game tied at 7 and 11:59 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -130 on the live line (Bills +110), spread -2½, total 51½.

4:09 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Chiefs 7. First-quarter winners: Bills +½ (-140), over 10.

4:03 p.m.: Mahomes was +395 to score a TD. The game will tied again after 0-0 cashes easily at -125.

4:02 p.m.: The Chiefs answer, almost all with Patrick Mahomes’ legs. After he ran for 34 yards earlier in the drive, Mahomes scores on an 8-yard run, and the Chiefs tie the Bills at 7 with 2:26 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -126 on the live line (Bills +108), spread -1½, total 56½.

3:55 p.m.: Final prop grades for Rams-Buccaneers:

Team totals: Buccaneers over 25½ (27, with late flurry), Rams over 22½ (30, -130).

General props: First team to score (Rams, +105); first score will be a touchdown (no, +160); over 5½ total touchdowns (6, cashing in the late flurry); largest lead over 14½ points (24, +115); longest TD over 39½ yards (70 and 55); shortest TD under 1½ yards (1, -145); over 3½ total made field goals (5, +135); longest made field goal under 46 yards (45); will the game go to overtime (no, -1,610); will there be a safety (no, -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -340); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes, +110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -330); will either team score three straight times (yes, -190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (no, +270, after the Rams fumbled at the 1 in the final seconds); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes, +100, when the Bucs tied the game at 27 in the final minute); will there be a scoreless quarter (no, -470); will the Rams score in every quarter (yes, +225); will the Buccaneers score in every quarter (no, -210, second); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (no, -505); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (no, -365); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes, +275, Kupp); will any player score two or more TDs (yes, -185, Fournette).

Buccaneers props: Tom Brady over 27½ completions (30), over 40½ attempts (54), over 290½ passing yards (329), longest completion over 38½ yards (55), under 2½ TD passes (1, -190), will throw an interception (yes, +105), under 1½ rushing yards (0, -125), will score a TD (no, -1,100); Leonard Fournette over 48½ rushing yards (51), over 28 receiving yards (56), will score a TD (yes, +105); Mike Evans over 69½ receiving yards (119), over 5½ receptions (8, -120), will score a TD (yes, +120); Tyler Johnson under 33½ receiving yards (15), will score a TD (no, -385); Rob Gronkowski over 65½ receiving yards (85), will score a TD (no, -130); Ryan Succop over 7½ kicking points (9, +100).

Rams props: Matthew Stafford over 24½ completions (28), over 36½ attempts (38), over 284½ passing yards (366), longest completion over 38½ yards (70), pushes on 2 TD passes, will throw an interception (no, +130), over 2½ rushing yards (6), will score a TD (yes, +900); Sony Michel under 26½ rushing yards (4), will score a TD (no, -435); Cam Akers over 47½ rushing yards (48), will score a TD (no, -190); Cooper Kupp over 99½ receiving yards (183), over 7½ receptions (9, -160, with two on final drive), will score a TD (yes, -130); Odell Beckham Jr. over 46½ receiving yards (69), will score a TD (no, -210); Van Jefferson under 37 receiving yards (29), will score a TD (no, -325); Tyler Higbee over 40½ receiving yards (51), will score a TD (no, -305); Matt Gay over 6½ kicking points (12, -130).

3:51 p.m.: Singletary was +950 at Circa Sports to score the first TD and +105 to score at any point. Shortest TD under 1½ yards cashes at -165. Bills score first at -105. First score will be a TD cashes at -220.

3:50 p.m.: The Bills open the game with purpose. After Buffalo converted a fourth down at midfield, Devin Singletary scores on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal to give the Bills a 7-0 lead with 8:03 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -145 on the live line (Chiefs +115), spread -2½, total 54½.

3:41 p.m.: The game is underway. The Bills receive.

3:29 p.m.: Take a breath. The next game is about to kick off:

— Bills (+110) at Chiefs (-1½, 54½, -130), 3:30 p.m.

3:23 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 30, Buccaneers 27. The Rams scramble into field goal range in the final seconds, and Matt Gay kicks a 30-yard field goal on the final play. The Rams win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game goes over 48 when the Bucs tie the game with 42 seconds left.

3:18 p.m.: Unbelievable. Fournette runs for a 9-yard TD on fourth-and-1, and the Buccaneers tie the Rams at 27 with 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are favored for the first time since the first quarter, at -128 on the live line (Rams +102).

3:10 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Bucs have the ball at the Rams 25, trailing 27-20. The Rams are -275 on the live line (Bucs +210).

3:08 p.m.: Amazing. Cam Akers fumbles, and the Bucs recover at the Rams 30 with 2:25 left.

3:05 p.m.: The Bucs have life. Mike Evans catches a 55-yard TD pass, and the Bucs cut the Rams’ lead to 27-20 with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -1,800 on the live line (Bucs +820).

3:03 p.m.: The Rams punt, and the Buccaneers take over with 3:56 left, trailing 27-13.

2:59 p.m.: That should do it. The Rams get another fourth-down stop and take over with 4:26 left in the fourth quarter.

2:52 p.m.: The Rams can’t quite close the door. Matt Gay misses a 47-yard field goal try, and the Rams’ lead stays at 27-13 with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -5,000 on the live line (Bucs +1,260).

2:42 p.m.: The Rams stem the tide with a fourth-down stop. They lead 27-13 with 12:22 left in the fourth quarter and are -5,000 on the live line (Bucs +1,260), spread -13½, total 49½.

2:37 p.m.: And then the Rams immediately give it back on an errant snap. Wild.

2:36 p.m.: And an immediate strip-sack gives the ball back to the Rams.

2:32 p.m.: The Bucs get the ball right back on a Rams three-and-out. The Rams lead 27-13 with 14:51 left in the fourth quarter and are -1,100 on the live line (Bucs +620), spread -9½, total 53½.

2:28 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Rams 27, Buccaneers 13.

2:24 p.m.: Fournette was +105 to score a TD.

2:23 p.m.: The Bucs show a little life. After a Rams fumble, Leonard Fournette scores on a 1-yard run, and the Bucs cut the Rams’ lead to 27-13 with 12 seconds left in the third quarter. The Rams are -2,500 on the live line (Bucs +980), spread -10½, total 53½.

2:14 p.m.: Over 3½ made field goals cashes at +135.

2:13 p.m.: The Buccaneers get a 31-yard field goal to cut the Rams’ lead to 27-6 with 3:02 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -20,000 on the live line (Bucs +2,500), spread -19½, total 46½.

2:05 p.m.: Stafford was +900 to score a TD. He also has six rushing yards to go over his prop of 2½. Shortest TD under 1½ yards cashes at -145.

2:04 p.m.: This one might be over. Matthew Stafford scores on a 1-yard sneak, and the Rams extend their lead to 27-3 with 7:07 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -20,000 on the live line (Bucs +2,200), spread -20½, total 47½.

1:58 p.m.: The Bucs go three-and-out, and the Rams return the punt to the Tampa Bay 28 with 10:25 left in the third quarter.

1:53 p.m.: The Rams pick up a couple of first downs then punt. The Rams lead 20-3 with 11:51 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -2,000 on the live line (Bucs +870), spread -14½, total 44½.

1:47 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Rams receive.

1:36 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Rams -2,500/Bucs +960, spread -14½, total 46½.

1:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Bucs -2½, total 24½.

1:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 20, Buccaneers 3. First-half winners: Rams +1½, under 23½, Rams +120 ML.

1:32 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Tough one for over 23½ first-half bettors with the fumble in the final seconds. Rams would have gotten at least a field goal to put the total over.

1:31 p.m.: The Rams blow a chance to blow the game wide open, as Cam Akers fumbles at the 1-yard line with 18 seconds left in the half.

1:24 p.m.: The Rams intercept Tom Brady with 1:53 left in the second quarter. Brady was +105 to throw an interception.

1:21 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Buccaneers face second-and-17 at their 8 after a sack.

1:19 p.m.: Largest lead over 14½ points cashes at +115.

1:18 p.m.: The Rams extend their lead. Matt Gay hits a 40-yard field goal, and the Rams lead 20-3 with 2:19 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -1,100 on the live line (Bucs +620), spread -13½, total 49½.

1:05 p.m.: A promising Bucs drive ends with a missed 48-yard field goal. The Rams still lead 17-3 with 9:00 left in the second quarter and are -750 on the live line (Bucs +480), spread -11½, total 52½.

12:55 p.m.: The Rams go three-and-out and punt with 12:32 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -590 on the live line (Bucs +400), spread -10½, total 54½.

12:51 p.m.: The Buccaneers are on the ropes after going three-and-out. The Rams have the ball back at their 49, holding a 17-3 lead with 13:18 left in the second quarter, and are -850 on the live line (Bucs +530), spread -13½, total 56½.

12:47 p.m.: Kupp was -130 to score a TD. Longest TD over 39½ yards cashes.

12:46 p.m.: The Rams hit a big one. Cooper Kupp catches a 70-yard TD pass on third-and-20, and the Rams extend their lead to 17-3 with 14:17 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -480 on the live line (Bucs +340), spread -9½, total 56½.

12:43 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Rams 10, Buccaneers 3. First-quarter winners: Rams +½ (-135), over 9½, Rams +120 ML.

12:39 p.m.: The Bucs get on the board. Ryan Succop hits a 45-yard field goal, and the Bucs cut the Rams’ lead to 10-3 with 32 seconds left in the first quarter. The Rams are -320 on the live line (Bucs +240), spread -6½, total 50½.

12:33 p.m.: Blanton was 95-1 at Boyd Gaming and 80-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD. He was in the field at 14-1 at Circa Sports. He was 20-1 to score at any point.

12:32 p.m.: The Rams are rolling early. Kendall Blanton catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead 10-0 with 3:28 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -275 on the live line (Bucs +210), spread -6½, total 50½.

12:22 p.m.: The Bucs go three-and-out, and the Rams have the ball at their 29, leading 3-0 with 7:15 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -168 on the live line (Bucs +134), spread -3½, total 45½.

12:17 p.m.: The Rams score first at +105. First score will not be a TD cashes at +160.

12:16 p.m.: The Rams score first, taking a 3-0 lead on a 26-yard field goal with 8:01 left in the first quarter. The Rams are favored now at -128 on the live line (Bucs +102), spread -2½, total 46½.

12:07 p.m.: The Buccaneers pick up a couple of first downs but end up punting with 12:45 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -138 on the live line (Rams +110), spread -2½, total 46½.

12:03 p.m.: The game is underway. The Buccaneers receive.

11:56 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Rams (+130) at Buccaneers (-3 +100, 48, -150), noon

11:40 a.m.: Here are how the lines have moved today:

Bills from +1½ to +1

11:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Rams (+130) at Buccaneers (-3 +100, 48, -150), noon

— Bills (+110) at Chiefs (-1½, 54½, -130), 3:30 p.m.

11:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Rams-Buccaneers:

Team totals: Buccaneers 25½, Rams 22½ (over -130).

General props: First team to score (Rams +105/Buccaneers -125); first score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); 5½ total touchdowns; largest lead 14½ points (under -135); longest TD 39½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -145); 3½ total made field goals (under -155); longest made field goal 46 yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a safety (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +280/no -340); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +375/no -470); will the Rams score in every quarter (yes +225/no -265); will the Buccaneers score in every quarter (yes +180/no -210); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +400/no -505); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +300/no -365); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +275/no -330); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -185/no +160).

Buccaneers props: Tom Brady 27½ completions, 40½ attempts, 290½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -190), will throw an interception (yes +105/no -125), 1½ rushing yards (under -125), will score a TD (yes +745/no -1,100); Leonard Fournette 48½ rushing yards, 28 receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Mike Evans 69½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Tyler Johnson 33½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +315/no -385); Rob Gronkowski 65½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Ryan Succop 7½ kicking points (under -120).

Rams props: Matthew Stafford 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 284½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -150/no +130), 2½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +900/no -1,410); Sony Michel 26½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +350/no -435); Cam Akers 47½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +165/no -190); Cooper Kupp 99½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (over -160), will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Odell Beckham Jr. 46½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +180/no -210); Van Jefferson 37 receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +270/no -325); Tyler Higbee 40½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +255/no -305); Matt Gay 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Bills-Chiefs:

Team totals: Chiefs 27½, Bills 26½ (over -120).

General props: First team to score (Bills -105/Chiefs -115); first score will be a touchdown (yes -220/no +190); 6½ total touchdowns (under -120); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 43½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -165); 3½ total made field goals (under -145); longest made field goal 46 yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +950/no -1,510); will there be a safety (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400/no +330); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -125/no +105); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +600/no -825); will the Bills score in every quarter (yes +155/no -180); will the Chiefs score in every quarter (yes +145/no -165); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +325/no -400); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +215/no -250); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +300/no -365); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -240/no +205).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 25½ completions, 38½ attempts, 285½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -170), will throw an interception (yes +100/no -120), 28 rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +395/no -500); Clyde Edwards-Helaire 29½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +225/no-265); Tyreek Hill 71½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -135), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Byron Pringle 32 receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +275/no -330); Mecole Hardman 26½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +325/no -400); Demarcus Robinson 21½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +425/no -540); Travis Kelce 67½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Harrison Butker 7½ kicking points.

Bills props: Josh Allen 24½ completions, 37½ attempts, 280½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2 TD passes, will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120), 51½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +150/no -170); Devin Singletary 60½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Stefon Diggs 71½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -160), will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Gabriel Davis 37 receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +225/no -265); Emmanuel Sanders 26½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +325/no -400); Cole Beasley 26 receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +350/no -435); Dawson Knox 40½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +180/no -210); Tyler Bass 7½ kicking points (under -120).

