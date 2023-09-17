NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs, overs deliver for bettors

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Bills game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s NFL Bad Beats Blog for Week 2.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Jacksonville Jaguars in the morning slate, the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams iduring the afternoon and the Miami Dolphins visiting the New England Patriots in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

8:35 p.m.: That’s it for Sunday’s games.

Underdogs went 7-5-1 with the Titans (+125), Colts (-105), Seahawks (+180), Ravens (+150) and Commanders (+170) winning outright.

Totals were 11-2 to the over.

Thanks for reading!

8:21 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17. Raheem Mostert ran for two touchdowns, and the visitors held on to the cover as 2-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 46 despite the teams combining for 21 points in the fourth quarter.

8:01 p.m.: Rhamondre Stevenson of Centennial High gets into the end zone and the Patriots aren’t done yet. They trail the Dolphins 24-17 with 5:25 to go and the total of 46 is now in play. The Dolphins are -800 on the live line (Patriots +500).

7:51 p.m.: Raheem Mostert breaks loose for a 43-yard touchdown run and the Dolphins are in control, leading the Patriots 24-10 with 8:45 left. The Dolphins are -2500 on the live line (Patriots +1000), total 40½.

7:46 p.m.: Tua Tagovailoa is picked off by rookie Christian Gonzalez and the Patriots have hope. The Dolphins are -650 on the live line (Patriots +420), total 34½.

7:39 p.m.: Mac Jones rolls to his right and finds Hunter Henry for the touchdown. The Dolphins lead over the Patriots is down to 17-10 with 11:21 remaining. The Dolphins are -500 on the live line (Patriots +350), total 36½.

7:31 p.m.: It’s the end of the third quarter. The Dolphins lead 17-3 and will punt when action resumes. Miami is -1300 on the live line (Patriots +700), total 32½.

7:18 p.m.: That was a phenomenal blocked kick. Brilliant design.

6:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -2½, total 21½.

6:43 p.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 17, Patriots 3. First-half winners: Dolphins -½, under 22½. Tyreek Hill had a TD reception with 11 seconds left in the half, and Raheem Mostert also rushed for a score in a low-possession half.

6:24 p.m.: Two-minute warning with the Dolphins leading the Patriots 10-0. Man, this half is flying. The Dolphins are -260 on the live line (Patriots +200), total 38½.

6:02 p.m.: Raheem Mostert streaks to the corner and puts the Dolphins up 10-0 with 9:39 left until halftime. Mostert was +850 at the SuperBook to score the game’s first TD. The Dolphins are -400 on the live line (Patriots +290), total 41½.

5:49 p.m.: The Patriots fumble at the end of the first quarter. The Dolphins lead 3-0 and are -230 on the live line (Patriots +180), total 38½.

5:38 p.m.: The Dolphins looked too fast for the Patriots on that first drive. But they have to settle for a field goal and lead 3-0. Miami is -190 on the live line (Patriots +150), total 41½.

5:12 p.m.: Movement on tonight’s game:

— Dolphins (-2, 46, -130) at Patriots (+110), 5:20 p.m.

4:44 p.m.: FINAL: Commanders 35, Broncos 33. Russell Wilson’s Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game was caught for a touchdown by Brandon Johnson, but the 4-point favorites couldn’t convert the two-point conversion that would have sent the game to overtime. The Commanders rallied from a 21-3 deficit to cash as +170 money-line underdogs. The total of 38 didn’t stand a chance.

4:21 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 30, Jets 10. Dak Prescott threw two TDs and the Cowboys defense dominated to get the easy cover as 8½-point favorites. The game slipped over the total of 38½.

4:19 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 30, Rams 23. Brett Maher kicked a field goal as time expired to give the 7-point underdogs the push. The game went over the total of 45.

4:16 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 31, Cardinals 28. Graham Gano hit a 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds left to give the visitors the straight-up victory as 5-point favorites. The Giants trailed 20-0 at halftime and 28-7 in the third quarter but rallied with 24 unanswered points. The game went over the total of 40.

4:15 p.m.: Something isn’t right in that Broncos locker room.

3:56 p.m.: Brian Robinson burrows into the end zone and the Commanders regain a 28-24 lead over the Broncos early in the fourth quarter. The Commanders are -180 on the live line (Broncos +145), total 61½.

3:51 p.m.: The Giants have come all the way back from a 21-point deficit and tied the Cardinals 28-28 on Isaiah Hodgins TD reception with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -135 on the live line (Cardinals +105).

3:33 p.m.: Saquon Barkley takes the short pass from Daniel Jones and dives into the end zone. The Giants trail the Cardinals 28-21 with 8:51 left to play. The Cardinals are -320 on the live line (Giants +240), total 56½.

3:30 p.m.: Deebo Samuel takes the lateral and weaves into the end zone. The 49ers are ahead 27-17 and covering with 11:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are -1800 on the live line (Rams +850), total 52½.

3:22 p.m.: Great catch in traffic by Terry McLaurin and the Commanders have come back to tie the Broncos at 21. The Broncos are -160 on the live line (Commanders +125), total 59½.

3:15 p.m.: The Cowboys have to settle for a field goal, but they’re covering up 21-10 over the Jets midway through the third quarter. The Cowboys are -2000 on the live line (Jets +900), total 44½.

3:04 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -1½, total 20.

2:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 21, Commanders 14. First-half winners: Broncos -3, over 19. Russell Wilson had two touchdown passes for the favorites.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -3, total 19½.

2:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 18, Jets 10. First-half winners: Cowboys -6, over 19½. Luke Schoonmaker’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:52 left in the half gave the favorites the cover and cashed the first-half over.

2:43 p.m.: Alert! The Giants have scored! Daniel Jones bolts 14 yards after his long pass to Jalin Hyatt on the first play of the half and the Cardinals lead is now 20-7. The Giants are +350 on the live line (Cardinals -500), total 45½.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -4, total 23½.

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 17, 49ers 17. First-half winners: Rams +4, over 23. Brock Purdy scored on a quarterback sneak as time expired on the first half to spoil the outright cover for the underdog.

2:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Giants -5½, total 19.

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 20, Giants 0. First-half winners: Cardinals +3, over 19½. The Giants have been outscored 60-0 in six quarters this season. Matt Prater’s 44-yard field goal with 1:09 left sent the first-half total over.

2:19 p.m.: Garrett Wilson breaks free for a long TD, and the Jets are back in it. The Cowboys lead 10-7 midway through the second quarter. The Cowboys are -500 on the live line (Jets +350), total 41½.

1:57 p.m.: Kyren Williams scores on the screen pass from Matthew Stafford, and the Rams are deadlocked 10-10 with the heavily favored 49ers. The 49ers are -280 on the live line (Rams +215), total 50½.

1:55 p.m.: Sixty yards from Russell Wilson to Marvin Mims, Jr. The Broncos lead the Commanders 14-3 late in the first quarter. The Broncos are -800 on the live line (Commanders +500), total 47½.

1:47 p.m.: What a run by Joshua Dobbs, who runs over a defender and gets into the end zone. The Cardinals lead the Giants 14-0 early in the second quarter and are -230 on the live line (Giants +180), total 45½.

WOW. Josh Dobbs FIGHTS his way into the end zone 😤😤😤 📺: #NYGvsAZ on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/za8tAEeAiU — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

1:40 p.m.: Jaleel McLaughlin gets around the corner and scores on a 5-yard run. The Broncos lead the Commanders 7-0 and are -450 on the live line (Commanders +320), total 40½.

1:33 p.m.: Solid opening drive by the Cowboys and Jake Ferguson caps it off. He’s Barry Alvarez’s grandson. The Cowboys lead the Jets 7-0 and are -900 on the live line (Jets +550), total 41½.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 25, Packers 24. Younghoe Koo’s 25-yard field goal with 57 seconds left capped a comeback for the Falcons, who won outright to improve to 2-0 but didn’t cover as 2½-point favorites. Atlanta outscored the Packers 13-0 in the fourth quarter to send the game over the total of 40½.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 17, Jaguars 9. Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdowns, and the visitors covered as 3-point favorites thanks to the Jaguars’ red-zone struggles. The game never came close to the total of 50½.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 27, Bengals 24. Lamar Jackson had two touchdown passes and the visitors held on to win outright as +150 money-line underdogs. The game went over the total of 45½.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 37, Lions 31. Tyler Lockett slips in the end zone for the walk-off touchdown in overtime, giving the Seahawks a 37-31 victory over the Lions. Seattle was +180 money-line underdogs. The game went over the total of 47.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 31, Texans 20. Anthony Richardson rushed for two scores before leaving with a concussion, and the visitors got the outright win as -105 money-line underdogs.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 27, Chargers 24. Nick Folk made a 41-yard field goal in overtime, and the hosts won outright as +125 money-line underdogs. The game went over the total of 45½.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 27, Bears 17. Shaquil Barrett’s 4-yard interception return for a score with 2:03 left sent the game over the total of 41 and ensured the cover for the hosts as 2½-point favorites.

12:56 p.m.: Free football in Detroit. The Seahawks and Lions are knotted at 31.

12:55 p.m.: Here’s the afternoon rundown:

— Giants (-5, 40, -240) at Cardinals (+190), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-7, 45, -350) at Rams (+275), 1:05 p.m.

— Jets (+350) at Cowboys (-8½, 38½, -450), 1:25 p.m.

— Commanders (+170) at Broncos (-4, 38, -200), 1:25 p.m.

12:51 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 38, Raiders 10. Josh Allen tossed three touchdowns, and the hosts covered as 7½-point favorites. The game slipped over the total of 47.

12:48 p.m.: Free football. The Chargers and Titans head to overtime tied at 24. Cameron Dicker’s kick as regulation expired cashed the over.

12:34 p.m.: The over (47) cashes in the Raiders-Bills game as Buffalo takes a 38-10 lead.

12:32 p.m.: Jared Goff throws a pick-six and the Seahawks lead the Lions 31-21 midway through the fourth quarter. The over is in.

12:29 p.m.: Desmond Ridder keeps on the RPO and dives into the end zone for an Atlanta TD. The over is in as the Packers now lead the Falcons 24-19 with 11:48 remaining. The Packers are -350 on the live line (Falcons +260), total 50½.

12:25 p.m.: Nice throw from Lamar Jackson to Nelson Agholor on the #endzonefade and the Ravens lead 27-17 over the Bengals. The Ravens are -700 on the live line (Bengals +450), total 53½.

12:22 p.m.: Geno Smith floats a pass to Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone and the Seahawks take a 24-21 lead over the host Lions with a little more than 10 minutes left. The Seahawks are -120 on the live line (Lions -110), total 54½.

12:15 p.m.: Tyler Bass kicks a short field goal and the Bills extend their lead over the Raiders to 31-10. The Bills are -20½ on the live line, total 54½.

12:12 p.m.: End of the third quarter. The Raiders trail the Bills 28-10 and are +20½ on the live line, total 52½.

12:07 p.m.: The Bengals have their first offensive touchdown of the season. Joe Burrow hits Tee Higgins and the Bengals trail the Ravens 20-17 late in the third quarter. The Ravens are -190 on the live line (Bengals +150), total 50½.

11:57 a.m.: The Raiders’ running game has done bupkis so far.

11:51 a.m.: The Bills opt to go for it on fourth down after calling timeout to discuss, and Josh Allen finds Gabe Davis for the short touchdown pass to cap a long drive. Buffalo leads the Raiders 28-10 midway through the third quarter. The Bills are -18½ on the live line (total 54½).

11:40 a.m.: The second half of the Raiders-Bills game is underway.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Texans -3½, total 20.

Second-half line: Chiefs -2, total 24.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -3, total 20½.

Second-half line: Bills -3, total 24.

Second-half line: Bengals -½, total 21½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 10, Falcons 9. First-half winners: Packers +1, over 18½. Drake London’s 3-yard touchdown reception with 12 seconds left sent the first-half total over.

HALFTIME: Colts 28, Texans 10. First-half winners: Colts +½, over 19½. Anthony Richardson had two TD runs but exited with a concussion and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 7, Jaguars 6. First-half winners: Jaguars +2½, under 24½. Brandon McManus made a 49-yard field goal as the half expired to give the underdogs the cover.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 13, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Ravens +2½, over 22½. Justin Tucker made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to send the first-half total over and give the underdogs the money-line cover.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Chargers Pick, total 23.

Second-half line: Lions -½, total 24.

Second-half line: Buccaneers -½, total 20½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 21, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Bills -4½, over 23½. Josh Allen completed his first 13 passes and tossed two touchdowns.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 13, Bears 10. First-half winners: Buccaneers -½, over 20. Chase McLaughlin made a 25-yard field goal at the half to cash the favorite and the over.

11:22 a.m.:HALFTIME: Chargers 14, Titans 10. First-half winners: Chargers -1, over 22½. Nick Folk made a 33-yard field goal as time expired to send the first-half total over.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 14, Seahawks 7. First-half winners: Lions -3 (-120), under 23. Jared Goff has two touchdown passes to help the hosts cover. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a 56-yard try with two seconds left that kept the first-half total under.

10:56 a.m.: Offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III hauls in a two-point conversion to give the Chargers an 11-0 lead over the Titans. The Chargers are -550 on the live line (Titans +380), total 40½.

10:54 a.m.: The Raiders’ drive stalls and they settle for a 47-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson. The Raiders trail the Bills 14-10 with 6:48 to go until halftime. The Bills are -600 on the live line (Raiders +400), total 54½.

10:42 a.m.: Nice play-fake by Josh Allen and he flips a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to cap the drive. The Bills lead the Raiders 14-7 early in the second quarter. The Bills are -700 on the live line (Raiders +450), total 55½.

10:35 a.m.: It’s the end of the first quarter in Orchard Park. The Raiders and Bills are tied 7-7, and Buffalo is driving. The Bills are -450 on the live line (Raiders +320), total 53½.

10:31 a.m.: The Falcons lead the Packers 3-0, but smh. Even with all those weapons on offense, they are a hot mess.

10:29 a.m.: C.J. Stroud floats a touchdown pass to Nico Collins and the Texans now trail the Colts 14-7 late in the first quarter. The Colts are -280 on the live line (Texans +215), total 53½.

10:22 a.m.: The Bills cash in the Jimmy Garoppolo interception as Latavius Murray plows into the end zone. The Raiders and Bills are tied 7-7 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -320 on the live line (Raiders +260), total 54½.

10:14 a.m.: Kenneth Walker caps a 12-play drive that takes almost 8 minutes off the clock with a 1-yard plunge and the Seahawks lead the Lions 7-0. The Lions are -130 on the live line (Seahawks Even), total 49½.

10:12 a.m.: Gus Edwards finds the end zone on the Ravens’ first drive and they lead the Bengals 7-0. The Ravens are -140 on the live line (Bengals +110), total 47½.

10:09 a.m.: Anthony Richardson is a problem. He bulls his way into the end zone and the Colts lead the Texans 7-0 early. The Colts are -190 on the live line (Texans +150), total 43½.

10:06 a.m.: The Raiders take the opening drive right down the field, and Davante Adams finishes it off on the screen pass. Adams was 10-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the game’s first touchdown. The Raiders lead the Bills 7-0 and are +150 on the live line (Bills -190), total 52½.

10:04 a.m.: We’re underway.

9:58 a.m.: The Texans have gone to -1 over the Colts at the Westgate SuperBook after the game was pick’em for much of the morning.

9:45 a.m.: Here are some of the props from the Westgate SuperBook to track for this morning’s Raiders-Bills game:

Team totals: Raiders 19½ (-115), Bills 27½ (over -130).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (+180), +17½ (-400); Bills -3½ (-220), -17½ (+300).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -150); longest TD 41½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,400/no -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -340); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +375/no -500); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -360/no +280); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +140/no -160).

Raiders props: Jimmy Garoppolo 231½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes -160/no +140); Josh Jacobs 70½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Davante Adams 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -150), will score a TD (yes +190/no -240).

Bills props: Josh Allen 263½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); James Cook 55½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +145/no -170); Stefon Diggs 76½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -135), will score a TD (yes +135/no -155).

9:40 a.m.: A couple of big bets reported at Caesars Sportsbook on the Raiders and Packers, respectively:

Another bettor in New Jersey just places $100K on the Packers (+135 ML) 🧀 pic.twitter.com/6l5VccsPuQ — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 17, 2023

A bettor in New Jersey placed $100K on the Raiders +7.5 (-110) today ☠️ pic.twitter.com/GBpNLQMi0B — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 17, 2023

9:25 a.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets) in Week 2

80% on Giants -4

78% on Chiefs -3½

70% on Browns -2½

68% on Lions -4½

66% on Saints -3

64% on Chargers -2½

63% on Dolphins -2½

62% on Packers +1½

Most bet games

▪️ Dolphins-Patriots

▪️ Seahawks-Lions

▪️ Chiefs-Jaguars

Most bet teams

▪️ Dolphins -2½

▪️ Chiefs -3½

▪️ Lions -4½

Most bet teams

▪️ Chiefs -3½

▪️ Lions -4½

▪️ Dolphins -2½

Most bet OVERS

▪️ Dolphins-Patriots 46½

▪️ Seahawks-Lions 47

▪️ Chiefs-Jaguars 51½

Most bet UNDERS

▪️ Jets-Cowboys 38½

▪️ Ravens-Bengals 45½

▪️ Commanders-Broncos 38½

Most bet (tickets) player props

Bijan Robinson over 2½ receptions (-155)

99% of bets are on Bijan Robinson OVER 2.5 receptions – most bet player prop at @BetMGM. Robinson caught 6 balls for 27 yards in Week 1.pic.twitter.com/QFv9PyrSs7 — John Ewing (@johnewing) September 17, 2023

Courtland Sutton under 49½ receiving yards (-115)

Christian Kirk over 42½ receiving yards (-115)

James Cook over 17½ receiving yards (-110)

James Conner under 60½ rushing yards (-115)

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Chargers (-2½, 45½, -145) at Titans (+125), 10 a.m.

— Packers (+130) at Falcons (-2½, 40½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-110) at Texans (Pick, 40, -110), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (+180) at Lions (-5, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+125) at Buccaneers (-2½, 41, -145), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+300) at Bills (-7½, 47, -400), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-3, 50½, -170) at Jaguars (+145), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+150) at Bengals (-3, 45½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Giants (-4, 40, -210) at Cardinals (+175), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-7, 45, -330) at Rams (+260), 1:05 p.m.

— Jets (+325) at Cowboys (-8½, 38½, -425), 1:25 p.m.

— Commanders (+170) at Broncos (-4, 38, -200), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (-2½, 46½, -145) at Patriots (+125), 5:20 p.m.

Notable morning line movement

Lions to -5 from -4½

Bears-Buccaneers total to 41 from 40

Giants-Cardinals total to 40 from 39½

Commanders-Broncos total to 38 from 38½

Dolphins-Patriots total to 46½ from 45½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Titans 27, Chargers 24, OT (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Titans +2½, over 45½, Titans +125 ML

First-half winners: Chargers -1, over 22½ (Chargers 14-10)

Second-half winners: Titans Pick, over 23 (Titans 17-10)

Yards per play: Chargers 5.3, Titans 5.4 (Chargers lead 342-341 in total yards)

Turnovers: None

Biggest lead: Chargers 11-0; Titans 17-14, 24-21, 27-24

— Falcons 25, Packers 24 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Packers +2½, over 40½, Falcons -150 ML

First-half winners: Packers +1, over 18½ (Packers 10-9)

Second-half winners: Packers +3, over 20½ (Falcons 16-14)

Yards per play: Packers 4.8, Falcons 5.7 (Falcons lead 446-224 in total yards)

Turnovers: Packers +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Packers 24-12; Falcons 3-0

— Colts 31, Texans 20 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Colts +1, over 40, Colts -105 ML

First-half winners: Colts +½, over 19½ (Colts 28-10)

Second-half winners: Texans -3½, under 20 (Texans 10-3)

Yards per play: Colts 6.3, Texans 4.9 (Texans lead 389-353 in total yards)

Turnovers: Colts +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Colts 31-10

— Seahawks 37, Lions 31, OT (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Seahawks +5, over 47, Seahawks +180 ML

First-half winners: Lions -3 (-120), under 23 (Lions 14-7)

Second-half winners: Seahawks +½, over 24 (Seahawks 30-17)

Yards per play: Seahawks 5.9, Lions 6.5 (Lions lead 418-393 in total yards)

Turnovers: Seahawks +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 31-21; Lions 14-7, 21-14

— Buccaneers 27, Bears 17 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Buccaneers -2½, over 41, Buccaneers -140 ML

First-half winners: Buccaneers -½, over 20 (Bucs 13-10)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers -½, total 20½ (Bucs 14-7)

Yards per play: Bears 4.6, Buccaneers 6.4 (Bucs lead 437-236 in total yards)

Turnovers: Buccaneers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Bears 7-3; Buccaneers 20-10, 27-17

— Bills 38, Raiders 10 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Bills -7½, over 47, Bills -400 ML

First-half winners: Bills -4½, over 23½ (Bills 21-10)

Second-half winners: Bills -3, under 24 (Bills 17-0)

Yards per play: Raiders 6.2, Bills 6.1 (Bills lead 450-240 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bills +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Raiders 7-0; Bills 38-10

— Chiefs 17, Jaguars 9 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Chiefs -3, under 50½, Chiefs -170 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +2½, under 24½ (Chiefs 7-6)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -2, under 24 (Chiefs 10-3)

Yards per play: Chiefs 6.2, Jaguars 4.2 (Chiefs lead 399-271 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jaguars +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 14-6, 17-9; Jaguars 3-0

— Ravens 27, Bengals 24 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Ravens +3, over 45½, Ravens +150 ML

First-half winners: Ravens +2½, over 22½ (Ravens 13-10)

Second-half winners: Ravens +½, over 21½ (Tied 14-14)

Yards per play: Ravens 5.9, Bengals 4.9 (Ravens lead 415-282 in total yards)

Turnovers: Ravens +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Ravens 20-10, 27-17

— Giants 31, Cardinals 28 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Cardinals +5, over 40, Giants -240 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals +3, over 19½ (Cardinals 20-0)

Second-half winners: Giants -5½, over 19 (Giants 31-8)

Yards per play: Giants 6.6, Cardinals 6.3 (Giants lead 439-379 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Giants 31-28; Cardinals 28-7

— 49ers 30, Rams 23 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: 49ers -7 push, over 45, 49ers -350

First-half winners: Rams +4, over 23 (Tied 17-17)

Second-half winners: 49ers -4, under 23½ (49ers 13-6)

Yards per play: 49ers 6.8, Rams 4.9 (Rams lead 386-365 in total yards)

Turnovers: 49ers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: 49ers 27-17, 30-20; Rams 17-10

— Cowboys 30, Jets 10 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Cowboys -8½, over 38½, Cowboys -450 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys -6, over 19½ (Cowboys 18-10)

Second-half winners: Cowboys -3, under 19½ (Cowboys 12-0)

Yards per play: Jets 4.7, Cowboys 4.6 (Cowboys lead 382-215 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cowboys +4 (4-0)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 30-10

— Commanders 35, Broncos 33 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Commanders +4, over 38, Commanders +170 ML

First-half winners: Broncos -3, over 19 (Broncos 21-14)

Second-half winners: Commanders +1½, over 20 (Commanders 21-12)

Yards per play: Commanders 5.9, Broncos 6.4 (Broncos lead 399-388 in total yards)

Turnovers: Commanders +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Commanders 35-24; Broncos 21-3

— Dolphins 24, Patriots 17 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Dolphins -2, under 46, Dolphins -130 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins -½, under 22½ (Dolphins 17-3)

Second-half winners: Patriots -2½, under 21½ (Patriots 14-7)

Yards per play: Dolphins 6.4, Patriots 4.1 (Dolphins lead 389-288 in total yards)

Turnovers: Dolphins +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 17-3, 24-10

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.