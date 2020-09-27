NFL BETTING BLOG: Rams mounting huge comeback

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) turns the corner around New England Patriots linebacker Shilique Calhoun (90) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets a poke in the eye as he closes in to sack New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the 2-0 Raiders going to New England to take on the Patriots; the Cowboys playing the Seahawks in Seattle; and the Packers heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

12:36 p.m.: Carlson makes a 25-yard field goal, and the Raiders cut the Patriots’ lead to 23-13 with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots are still -2,500 on the live line (Raiders +1,100).

12:31 p.m.: The Bills appear to have forgotten that there are two halves to a football game. Buffalo once led 28-3, but the Rams have cut the lead to 28-25 with 10:33 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are still -280 on the live line (Rams +225).

12:28 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Patriots 23, Raiders 10. But the Raiders are driving. The Patriots are -1,400 on the live line (Raiders +800).

12:27 p.m.: The Titans have roared back to take a 25-24 lead on the Vikings with 1:22 left in the third quarter. Minnesota had a 24-12 lead. The Titans are -145 on the live line (Vikings +115).

12:24 p.m.: Folk adds a field goal, and the Patriots extend their lead to 23-10 with 1:28 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are now -2,000 on the live line (Raiders +1,000).

12:15 p.m.: The Bengals have taken a 17-16 lead on the Eagles with 2:22 left in the third quarter. The Eagles are still -170 on the live line (Bengals +140), spread -2½, total 48½.

12:13 p.m.: Washington has taken a 20-17 lead on Cleveland with 2:20 left in the third quarter. The Browns are still -125 favorites on the live line (Washington -105).

12:09 p.m.: Burkhead runs in from 5 yards out, and the Patriots extend their lead over the Raiders to 20-10 with 6:41 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are up to -1,200 on the live line (Raiders +700), spread -10½, total 46½.

12:01 p.m.: Carlson misses a 41-yard field goal for the Raiders, and the Patriots retain a 13-10 lead with 10:43 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are -450 on the live line (Raiders +340), spread -6½, total 43½.

11:57 a.m.: Washington trims the Browns’ lead to 17-13 on Antonio Gibson’s 2-yard run with 9:05 left in the third quarter. The extra point is no good. The Browns are still -450 on the live line (Washington +300).

11:52 a.m.: The Bills are destroying the Rams, up 28-3 midway through the third quarter. The Falcons have extended their lead to 23-10 on the Bears early in the third quarter.

11:45 a.m.: Here are all the second-half lines:

11:43 a.m.: Foster Moreau caught a 1-yard pass from Derek Carr for the Raiders to cut the Patriots’ lead to 13-10 right before halftime. That TD allowed the Raiders to cover +4 in the first half.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 13, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Raiders +4, under 23½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 13, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Bengals +3½ (-120), total pushes on 23.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 16, Giants 6. First-half winners: 49ers -2½, over 21.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 16, Bears 10. First-half winners: Falcons -½ (-120), over 23.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 17, Titans 9. First-half winners: Vikings +1, over 24½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 21, Steelers 17. First-half winners: Texans +3, over 23.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 17, Washington 7. First-half winners: Browns -4, over 22½.

11:24 a.m.: Rex Burkhead scores on an 11-yard catch and run, and the Patriots lead the Raiders 13-3 with 34 seconds left until halftime. Burkhead was 20-1 to score the first TD of the game.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half lines (posting as they are put on the board):

Patriots -3, total 23 (Patriots leading 13-10)

Rams -3½, total 23 (Bills leading 21-3)

Browns -1, total 22½ (Browns leading 17-7)

Titans -3, total 24½ (Vikings leading 17-9)

Steelers -2½ (-120), total 24 (Texans leading 21-17)

Giants PK (-120), total 21½ (49ers leading 16-6)

Falcons PK, total 23½ (Falcons leading 16-10)

Eagles -3, total 23½ (Eagles leading 13-10)

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 21, Rams 3. First-half winners: Bills -½, over 22½.

11:18 a.m.: The Steelers have rallied from a 14-3 deficit to take a 17-14 lead on the Texans with 1:14 left until halftime. The Steelers are -230 on the live line (Texans +185), spread -3½, total 55½.

11:17 a.m.: We’re approaching halftime in all the games. We’ll try to pump out the second-half lines as soon as they’re posted and review the first-half betting winners.

11:09 a.m.: The Patriots force a punt and have the ball back with 5:38 left until halftime. Patriots lead 6-3 and are -400 on the live line (Raiders +300), spread -6½, total 37½.

11:02 a.m.: The Raiders stand up in the red zone, and the Patriots settle for a field goal and a 6-3 lead with 7:56 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -290 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -5½, total 38½.

10:55 a.m.: The Patriots have the ball back after recovering a fumble with 12:02 left in the second quarter.

10:49 a.m.: Nick Folk makes a 33-yard field goal, and the Patriots tie the Raiders at 3 with 12:32 left in the second quarter. The Patriots are -196 on the Boyd Gaming live line (Raiders +158), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:48 a.m.: The Bills have started fast. They are out to a 14-0 lead on the Rams with 10:04 left in the second quarter.

10:42 a.m.: The first score of the Raiders game will not be a touchdown cashes at +160. There will be a field goal in the first quarter cashes at +120.

10:41 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 3, Patriots 0. The Patriots are still -190 on the live line (Raiders +155), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:37 a.m.: The Raiders have to settle for a 29-yard Daniel Carlson field goal, but they take a 3-0 lead on the Patriots with 18 seconds left in the first quarter. The Patriots are still -190 on the live line (Raiders +155), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:34 a.m.: No harm done for the Raiders. Johnathan Abram intercepts Cam Newton, and the Raiders have the ball back about where they had it before at the Patriots 14.

10:32 a.m.: A promising Raiders drive ends on a fumble in the red zone with 3:20 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are now -250 on the live line (Raiders +200), spread -5½, total 37½.

10:24 a.m.: The Raiders are mounting a drive with 5:51 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are still -200 on the live line (Raiders +165).

10:17 a.m.: The Falcons score the first touchdown of the day on a 1-yard catch by Hayden Hurst. The extra point is no good, but the Falcons lead the Bears 6-0.

10:14 a.m.: DraftKings Sportsbook (not available in Nevada) took a $500,000 bet on the Giants +4 (-117) and $500,000 on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones over 244½ yards (-110), the book confirmed on Twitter.

10:10 a.m.: The Patriots and Raiders have traded punts to start the game. New England has the ball back in a scoreless game with 11:56 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -280 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -6½, total 44½.

10:03 a.m.: Here we go with Week 3 of the NFL.

9:40 a.m.: Here are some of the key line moves this morning (odds from the Westgate):

Patriots from -6½ to -7

Raiders-Patriots total from 47½ to 47

Steelers from -4½ to -3½ back to -4

Texans-Steelers total from 45½ to 46½

Titans from -3 to -2½

Eagles from -4 to -5½

Falcons from -3 to -2½

9:30 a.m.: Good morning. Here is today’s schedule (odds from the Westgate):

Raiders (+270 ML) at Patriots (-7, total 47, -330 ML), 10 a.m.

Rams (+110) at Bills (-2, 46½, -130), 10 a.m.

Texans (+175) at Steelers (-4, 46½, -200), 10 a.m.

49ers (-3, 43½, -160) at Giants (+140), 10 a.m.

Titans (-2½ -120, 49, -150) at Vikings (+130), 10 a.m.

Washington (+270) at Browns (-7, 45, -330), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+200) at Eagles (-5½, 47, -240), 10 a.m.

Bears (+120) at Falcons (-2½, 46½, -140), 10 a.m.

Jets (+500) at Colts (-11½, 43½, -700), 1:05 p.m.

Panthers (+240) at Chargers (-6½, 43½, -280), 1:05 p.m.

Lions (+200) at Cardinals (-5½, 55½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

Buccaneers (-6, 42½, -260) at Broncos (+220), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+200) at Seahawks (-5½, 56½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

Packers (+160) at Saints (-3½, 52, -180), 5:20 p.m.

