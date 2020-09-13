NFL BETTING BLOG: Recap of all the action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

The first Sunday of the NFL season has arrived.

Week 1 features several compelling matchups, starting with the debut of the Las Vegas Raiders, on the road at the Carolina Panthers. The New England Patriots play their first game without quarterback Tom Brady, and the six-time Super Bowl winner has his own debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:30 p.m.: That’s it for tonight. We’ll be back Saturday for college football. Thanks for reading.

8:23 p.m.: Grading some props in what turned into a defensive game:

Rams props: Jared Goff under 24½ completions (20), under 282½ yards (275), under 1½ TD passes (0); Robert Woods over 5½ receptions (6), over 64½ yards (105), will not score a TD (-310); Cooper Kupp under 5½ receptions (4), under 60½ yards (40), will not score a TD (-165).

Cowboys props: Dak Prescott over 23½ completions (25), under 279½ yards (266), under two TD passes (1); Ezekiel Elliott over 83½ rushing yards (96), will score a TD (-160); Amari Cooper over 4½ receptions (10), over 67½ yards (81), won’t score a TD (-150); CeeDee Lamb over 3½ receptions (5), over 52½ yards (59), won’t score a TD (-300).

8:19 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 20, Cowboys 17. The Rams cover in a pick’em game. Stays well under 52. The Cowboys had a long completion nullified by offensive pass interference in the final minute.

8:10 p.m.: Two-minute warning: The Cowboys have the ball back at their own 21, down 20-17. The Rams are -250 on the live line (Cowboys +200).

8:04 p.m.: The Cowboys have to punt with 5:10 to play.

7:56 p.m.: The Cowboys get another stop, but still trail 20-17 with 6:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -170 on the live line (Cowboys +140).

7:47 p.m.: Hmm. The Cowboys eschew the tying field goal and fail on fourth-and-3 deep in Rams territory with 11:40 to play. Rams still lead 20-17, now -200 on the live line (Cowboys +165).

7:40 p.m.: End of the third quarter: The Cowboys force a punt. The Rams are still -145 on the live line (Cowboys +115), spread -2½, total 50½.

7:34 p.m.: Zuerlein hits a 33-yard field goal to the Rams’ lead to 20-17 with 1:50 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -190 on the live line (Cowboys +155).

7:28 p.m.: The Cowboys get an interception and have the ball at the Rams 42 with 3:43 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -170 on the live line (Cowboys +140), spread -2½, total 52½.

7:16 p.m.: Brown goes around the corner for his second TD of the game, from two yards out, and the Rams lead 20-14 with 5:33 left in the third quarter. The Rams are up to -250 on the live line (Cowboys +200), spread -3½, total 51½.

7:06 p.m.: The Cowboys punt to open the second half, and the Rams are slight -120 favorites again on the live line (Cowboys -110).

6:49 p.m.: Second-half line: Cowboys -½, total 27.

6:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 14, Rams 13. First-half winners: The Cowboys rally to cover -½. The half goes over 24½.

6:45 p.m.: Elliott burrows in from a yard out, and the Cowboys lead 14-13 with 17 seconds left until halftime.

6:31 p.m.: Sloman hits a 31-yard field goal, and the Rams lead 13-7 with 1:56 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -200 on the live line (Cowboys +165), spread -3½, total 48½.

6:22 p.m.: Greg Zuerlein misses a 53-yard field goal, and the Rams still lead 10-7 with 5:17 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -190 on the live line (Cowboys +155), spread -3½, total 49½.

6:14 p.m.: Sloman kicks a 35-yard field goal, and the Rams lead 10-7 with 8:42 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -140 on the live line (Cowboys +110), -2½ spread, total 51½.

6:06 p.m.: Elliott was -160 to score a TD.

6:01 p.m.: Ezekiel Elliott is showing his old burst so far. He makes a nice cut and scores on a 19-yard pass, and the Cowboys have tied the Rams at 7 with 12:24 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are favored again at -120 on the live line (Rams -110), total 52½.

5:50 p.m.: Break for the Cowboys, as Samuel Sloman misses a 29-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first quarter. Still 7-0 Rams. The Rams are -200 on the live line (Cowboys +165), spread -3½, total 47½.

5:34 p.m.: Brown was 14-1 to score the first touchdown at the Westgate.

5:30 p.m.: That was easy. Malcolm Brown scores on a 1-yard run, and the Rams lead with 11:37 left in the first quarter. Rams shoot to -190 on the live line (Cowboys (+155), spread -4½, total 56½.

5:23 p.m.: We’re underway. This game has seen one of the biggest line moves of the week, with the Cowboys moving from -3 to pick’em. The total is 52.

4:48 p.m.: We’ll be back shortly to get ready for Cowboys-Rams.

4:45 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 34, Buccaneers 23. The Saints cash as 4-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game goes over 48½.

4:29 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 24, 49ers 20. The Cardinals cash as 7-point road underdogs, +250 ML. The game stayed under 48½.

4:22 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 16, Bengals 13. Chargers cover the closing line as 2½-point road favorites, but the line was 3 most of the week and even 3½ at some points. The game stays under 29. Cincinnati’s Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal in the final seconds that would have forced overtime. The play before that, No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow hit A.J. Green with the apparent game-winning TD, but Green was called for offensive pass interference.

4:13 p.m.: Kenyan Drake gets in from a yard out, and the Cardinals retake the lead at 24-20 over the 49ers with 5:03 to play. The Cardinals are back to -170 on the live line (49ers +140).

4:12 p.m.: Wil Lutz kicks a 21-yard field goal to extend the Saints’ lead to 34-17 with 8:01 to play. That also clinches the over 48½.

4:07 p.m.: The Bengals have another shot, trailing 16-13 with under three minutes to go. The Bengals are +270 (Chargers -350).

4:03 p.m.: The Saints reassert control, as Emmanuel Sanders catches a 5-yard TD from Drew Brees to put New Orleans in front 31-17 with 11:38 remaining. The Saints are -4,000 on the live line (Bucs +1,200).

4:02 p.m.: Jerick McKinnon scores on a 5-yard TD pass, and the 49ers retake the lead over the Cardinals at 20-17 with 8:38 to play. The 49ers are now -280 on the live line (Cardinals +225).

3:54 p.m.: Michael Badgley kicks a 22-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 16-13 lead over the Bengals with 8:56 left in the fourth quarter. Chargers up to -250 on the live line (Bengals +200).

3:51 p.m.: Quarterback Kyler Murray sprints in from 22 yards out, and the Cardinals have taken a 17-13 lead on the 49ers with 10:26 left in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals are now -120 favorites on the live line (49ers -110).

3:45 p.m.: Ryan Succop hits a 38-yard field goal, and the Bucs get within 24-17 of the Saints with 2:22 left in the third quarter. Saints still -450 on the live line (Bucs +340), spread -6½, total 54½.

3:41 p.m.: Joshua Kelley scores on a 5-yard touchdown run, and the Chargers tie the Bengals at 13 with 12:23 to go. Chargers become -125 favorites on the live line (Bengals -105), spread -1½, total 34½.

3:30 p.m.: Randy Bullock hits a 43-yard field goal, and the Bengals extend their lead to 13-6 with 1:32 left in the third quarter. The Bengals are -230 on the live line (Chargers +185), spread -3½, total 31½.

3:17 p.m.: Brady strikes back with a 9-yard TD toss to O.J. Howard to cut the Saints’ lead to 24-14 with 12:20 left in the third quarter. Saints -650 on the live line (Bucs +450), spread -9½, total 59½.

3:14 p.m.: The Bengals extend their lead to 10-6 with 9:12 left in the third quarter. Bengals now -160 on the live line (Chargers +130), spread -2½, total 32½.

3:10 p.m.: Well, Brady will always have that first drive. Janoris Jenkins returns a Brady interception 36 yards for a TD, and the Saints lead 24-7 with 13:13 left in the third quarter. The Saints are now -1,600 on the live line (Bucs +850), spread -14½.

2:54 p.m.: Second-half lines: 49ers -3, total 24; Bucs -½, total 24 (under -120).

2:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 17, Buccaneers 7. First-half winners: Saints -3, total pushes on 24.

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 13, Cardinals 10. First-half winners: Cardinals +4, under 23½. Cardinals covered on field goal on final play.

2:50 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -3½, total 19½.

2:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 7, Chargers 6. First-half winners: Bengals +1, under 20½.

2:26 p.m.: The Saints block a Bucs field goal and still lead 14-7 with 3:27 left until halftime. The Saints are up to -450 on the live line (Bucs +340), spread -7½, total 50½.

2:04 p.m.: Alvin Kamara scores on a 12-yard TD pass, and the Saints tie the Bucs at 7 with 11:39 left in the second quarter. The Saints are now -160 on the live line (Bucs +130), spread -2½, total 48½.

1:56 p.m.: Catching up:

The 49ers lead the Cardinals 10-7 with 6:55 left in the first quarter. The 49ers are -320 on the live line (Cardinals +250), spread -6½, total 60½.

The Bengals lead the Chargers 7-0 with 14:57 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -250 on the live line (Chargers +200), spread -5½, total 39½.

The Bucs lead the Saints 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Saints are slight -120 favorites on the live line (Bucs -110), total 45½.

1:40 p.m.: Brady was 30-1 to score the first touchdown of the game at the Westgate.

1:38 p.m.: The Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay starts auspiciously. He plunges into the end zone from two yards out, and the Buccaneers take a 7-0 lead on the Saints with 7:27 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are now -140 favorites on the line line (Saints +110), spread -2½, total 49½.

1:30 p.m.: Catching up on some prop grades from the Raiders game: Josh Jacobs to score the first TD of the game +450; Derek Carr under 23½ completions (22), under 269½ passing yards (239), under 1½ TD passes (1); Jacobs over 87½ rushing yards (93), Jacobs will score a TD (-165); Henry Ruggs under 3½ receptions (3), over 48½ yards (55), will not score a TD (-275); Hunter Renfrow under 3½ receptions (2), under 37½ yards (21); Darren Waller over 4½ receptions (6), under 52½ yards (45), will not score a TD (-250).

1:25 p.m.: The last two games of the afternoon are about to start:

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-4, 48)

Arizona at San Francisco (-7, 48)

1:23 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 43, Vikings 34. Packers cover as 1½-point road underdogs, +105 ML. The game goes way over 44½.

1:21 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 27, Eagles 17. Washington rallies from a 17-0 first-half deficit to cash as 5½-point road underdogs, +195 ML. The game goes over 41½.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 27, Lions 23. The Bears rally from a 23-6 deficit in the fourth quarter to cash as 2½-point road underdogs, +110 ML. Game goes over 42½. Lions running back D’Andre Swift dropped what would have been the game-winning touchdown with six seconds left.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 27, Jets 17. Bills cover as 6½-point home favorites, -300 ML. Game goes over 39.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 38, Falcons 25. The Seahawks cover on the road in a pick’em game. Game sails over 49½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 38, Browns 6. Ravens cash easily as 7-point home favorites, -330 ML. Game stays under 47½.

1:10 p.m.: Bears into the lead, up 27-23 with 1:54 to go.

1:08 p.m.: Chargers at Bengals has kicked off. The Chargers are 3-point road favorites, total 41.

1:06 p.m.: The Bears have mounted a huge rally and have a chance to win. Lions clinging to a 23-20 lead at the two-minute warning. The Bears are at the Lions 32.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 34, Panthers 30. Raiders hold on as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game sails over 48.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 27, Colts 20. Jaguars cash at +7, +265 ML. Game goes over 44½. Jacksonville’s victory wipes out 425 entries (out of 1,390) in the Circa Survivor last man standing contest. Indianapolis was the most popular selection.

One (very game-theory-minded) person took the Jaguars.

12:51 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 21, Dolphins 11. Patriots cash as 7-point home favorites, -350 on the money line. The game stays under 41½. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw an interception in the end zone in the last two minutes as Miami tried for the backdoor cover.

Two huge Patriots -7 bets cashed, $525,000 at BetMGM and $275,000 at William Hill.

12:49 p.m.: Washington goes in front 24-17 with 6:13 to play on Peyton Barber’s 3-yard TD run. Washington is now -320 on the live line (Eagles +250).

12:46 p.m.: Josh Jacobs runs in from six yards out, and the Raiders are back in front 34-30 with 4:08 to go. The Raiders are -400 on the live line to hold on (Panthers +300).

12:41 p.m.: Philip Rivers is intercepted, and the Jaguars are on the verge of a massive upset. Jacksonville makes a field goal to take a 27-20 lead with 2:50 to play.

12:36 p.m.: Remember when the Raiders were up double digits? Robby Anderson takes a Teddy Bridgewater pass 75 yards to the end zone, and the Panthers lead 30-27 with 8:29 to go after a 2-point conversion. The Panthers are favored at -150 (Raiders +120).

12:34 p.m.: Some underdogs barking in the fourth quarter. Washington ties the Eagles at 17 with 14:15 to go, and the Jaguars have gone ahead of the Colts 24-20 with 5:56 left. The Eagles are still -250 on the live line, but the Jaguars are now favored at -120.

12:32 p.m.: The Raiders are back in the danger zone, punting it back to Carolina with 9:27 to go. The Raiders are still -280 on the live line (Panthers +225).

12:30 p.m.: The Patriots get breathing room on Sony Michel’s 1-yard TD run. The Patriots lead 21-11 with 5:23 to go. Dolphins +7 backers need Ryan Fitzpatrick to pull off the backdoor cover.

12:27 p.m.: The Colts take a 20-17 lead with 9:39 to play. They were the No. 1 pick in the Circa Survivor contest (pick one straight-up winner each week).

12:24 p.m.: The Panthers aren’t going away. McCaffrey scores from three yards out, and the Raiders’ lead is down to 27-22 with 12:32 left in the fourth quarter. Raiders still -450 on the live line (Panthers +340), spread -5½, total 58½.

12:16 p.m.: The Colts have not been able to shake loose from the Jaguars, and the game is tied at 17 going to the fourth quarter. Colts still -250 on the live line (Jaguars +200), spread -3½.

12:11 p.m.: The Dolphins are back in the game. Jordan Howard scores from a yard out, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick scores a 2-point run, and the Patriots’ lead is cut to 14-11 with 10:31 left in the fourth quarter. Patriots still -400 on the live line (Dolphins +300).

12:05 p.m.: Josh Jacobs runs in from seven yards out, and the Raiders have taken control with a 27-15 lead with 5:29 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -900 on the live line (Panthers +575), spread -10½, total 58½.

12:01 p.m.: Washington slices Philadelphia’s lead to 17-14 with 9:25 left in the third quarter. Eagles still -320 on the live line (Washington +250), spread -5½, total 47½.

11:57 a.m.: The Raiders get a stop and have the ball at midfield with a 20-15 lead. Raiders up to -400 on the live line (Panthers +300), spread -6½.

11:54 a.m.: The Lions extend their lead to 20-6 with 10:37 left in the third quarter. Lions up to -1,000 on the live line (Bears +625), spread -10½.

11:49 a.m.: Carlson hits a 54-yard field goal, and the Raiders extend their lead to 20-15 with 9:38 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are now -280 on the live line (Panthers +225), spread -4½, total 54½.

11:47 a.m.: Cam Newton gets his second rushing TD, and the Patriots lead the Dolphins 14-3. The Patriots are now -1,600 on the live line (Dolphins +850), -12½ spread.

11:40 a.m.: First-half winners:

— Patriots -4, under 20½

— Raiders -1, over 23½

— Seahawks +½, over 23½

— Ravens -4½, over 23½

— Bills -3½, over 19

— Lions -1, under 21

— Jaguars +4, over 22

— Packers +½, over 21½

— Eagles -3, over 20½

11:35 a.m.: Second-half lines (filling in as they appear):

— Patriots -3 (-120), total 20 (Patriots lead 7-3)

— Raiders -1, total 24 (Raiders lead 17-15)

— Falcons -1, total 24½ (Seahawks lead 14-12)

— Ravens -2½, total 22½ (Ravens lead 24-6)

— Bills -3, total 19 (Bills lead 21-3)

— Bears -½, total 20 (Lions lead 13-6)

— Colts -3 (-120), total 23 (Colts lead 17-14)

— Vikings -3½ (+100), total 22 (Packers lead 22-10)

— Eagles -1½, total 20½ (Eagles lead 17-7)

11:10 a.m.: Nelson Agholor catches a 23-yard TD pass from Derek Carr to put the Raiders back in front at 17-12 with 1:54 left until halftime. Raiders now -250 on the live line (Panthers +200), spread -4½, total 55½.

11:08 a.m.: Raiders rookie receiver Henry Ruggs limped off with an injury, but he is already over his yardage prop of 48½ for the day with 55 so far.

11:02 a.m.: Couple of easy winners shaping up: Eagles (-5½) up 17-0 on Washington, Buffalo (-6½) up 21-0 on the Jets.

11 a.m.: The Panthers go back in front of the Raiders 12-10 on a 46-yard field goal with 5:03 left before halftime. The Raiders are still -140 on the live line (Panthers +110), spread -1½, total 50½.

10:58 a.m.: Nyheim Hines has his second TD of the day, this time on an 8-yard pass from Philip Rivers, and Indianapolis retakes the lead on Jacksonville at 14-7 with 4:45 left before halftime.

10:52 a.m.: The Packers sack Kirk Cousins in the end zone for a safety. The Vikings still lead 7-5. Minnesota still -140 on the live line (Packers +110), spread -2½.

10:49 a.m.: Daniel Carlson hits a 20-yard field goal, and the Raiders retake the lead at 10-9 with 8:13 left until halftime. Raiders now -140 on the live line (Panthers +110), spread -1½ , total 50½.

10:48 a.m.: The Jaguars strike back and tie the Colts at 7 with !0:42 left in the second quarter. Colts still -250 on the live line (Jaguars +200), -4½ spread.

10:46 a.m.: Vikings stop the Packers on fourth-and-goal. Minnesota leads 7-3, goes to -190 on the live line (Packers +155), spread -3½.

10:44 a.m.: The Bills are all over the Jets, up 14-0 late in the first quarter. Buffalo up to -2,000 on the live line (Jets +1,000), spread -17½.

10:39 a.m.: Cam Newton and the Patriots are on the board. Newton scored himself on a 4-yard run. The Patriots up to -800 on the live line (Dolphins +525), -11½ spread.

10:36 a.m.: The Browns close the gap to 10-6. Baltimore still -500 on the live line (Browns +375), -9½ spread.

10:34 a.m.: The Seahawks are out to a 14-3 lead over the Falcons. Seattle is up to -350 on the live line (Falcons +270), spread -7½, total 55½.

10:31 a.m.: Christian McCaffrey runs in from six yards out to put the Panthers back on top of the Raiders, 9-7 (extra point missed). The Raiders are still favored at -120 on the live line.

10:27 a.m.: The Ravens are the first team to take a two-score lead, going up 10-0 on the Browns after Cleveland failed on a fake punt. Ravens already up to -1,200 on the live line (Browns +700).

10:19 a.m.: Josh Jacobs plunges in from a yard out, and the Raiders take a 7-3 lead on the Panthers. Raiders now -175 on the live line (Panthers +145), spread -3½, total 52½. Jacobs was -165 to score a TD.

10:13 a.m.: The Panthers kick a 47-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead on the Raiders. Carolina is favored now, -125 on the live line.

10:11 a.m.: The Falcons take a 3-0 lead on the Seahawks. Atlanta is now -145 on the live line.

10:08 a.m.: The first score of the season is a TD run by Indianapolis’ Nyheim Hines. The Colts lead Jacksonville 7-0 with 11:49 in the first quarter.

10:02 a.m.: Some player props for the Raiders game: Derek Carr 269½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (over -150); Josh Jacobs 87½ rushing yards; Henry Ruggs 3½ receptions (over -130), 48½ yards

10 a.m.: Here we go. The NFL season is here.

9:43 p.m.: BetMGM has reported a few big bets for today’s slate:

— $525,000 on Patriots -7

— $175,000 on Lions -2½

— $110,000 on Raiders-Panthers over 48

9:35 a.m.: Line moves from overnight:

— Miami-New England total from 41½ to 42

— Baltimore down from -7½ to -7

— Seattle down from -1½ to PK

— Philadelphia from -5 to -5½

— Indianapolis down from -8 to -7; total down from 45 to 44

— Minnesota down from -2½ to -1½; total down from 45 to 44½

— Chargers-Cincinnati total down from 41½ to 41

— Tampa Bay-New Orleans total up from 47½ to 48

9:30 a.m.: Good morning. Here’s how the NFL lines shape up (odds from the Westgate):

Miami (+290 ML) at New England (-7 -120, total 42, -350 ML), 10 a.m.

Cleveland (+290) at Baltimore (-7, 47½, -350), 10 a.m.

New York Jets (+250) at Buffalo (-6½, 39½, -300), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-3 +100, 48, -155) at Carolina (+135), 10 a.m.

Seattle (PK, 49, -110) at Atlanta (-110), 10 a.m.

Philadelphia (-5½, 42, -220) at Washington (+190), 10 a.m.

Chicago (+115) at Detroit (-2½, 42½, -135), 10 a.m.

Indianapolis (-7, 44, -320) at Jacksonville (+265), 10 a.m.

Green Bay (+105) at Minnesota (-1½, 44½, -125), 10 a.m.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3 +100, 41, -145) at Cincinnati (+125), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (+250) at San Francisco (-6½, 48, -300)

Tampa Bay (+160) at New Orleans (-3½, 48, -180)

Dallas (-2, 51½, -130) at Los Angeles Rams (+110)

