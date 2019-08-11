NFL betting preview: No. 25, Detroit Lions

Detroit struggled to a 6-10 record last season under former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and has a 2019 win total of 6½.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches from the bench during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

This is the eighth in a series of 32 NFL team betting previews in 32 days leading up to the league’s Sept. 5 season opener. We’ll count down the teams from the lowest season win total to the highest.

The Bill Belichick coaching tree is mostly barren. Of six former Patriots assistants, Bill O’Brien is the only one to compile a winning record as an NFL coach, going 43-41 in five seasons with the Houston Texans.

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia, another Belichick disciple, will be hard-pressed to finish this year with a winning career mark. Detroit struggled to a 6-10 record last season under the former New England defensive coordinator and has a 2019 win total of 6½.

“It kind of feels like a big year for that coach. Last year kind of got away from him,” Westgate sportsbook manager Ed Salmons said. “They’ll give him one more year at it. He definitely needs to step up.”

Wiseguys at CG Technology — where Detroit’s total is 7 (under -145) — don’t expect the Lions to step up this season.

“The sharp guys are betting the under,” CG Technology sportsbook director Tony DiTommaso said. “I’d lean to the under if I was betting myself. I’ve been hearing about how good their defense is going to be. But I’m not a fan of the quarterback (Matthew Stafford). I don’t know if he can stay healthy and until he shows he can do something when the pressure’s on, I’m not a fan.”

Salmons also bet the Lions to go under 7 wins, though he knows a bettor who wagered on Detroit at 9-1 odds to win the loaded NFC North — where the Bears, Vikings and Packers each have a win total of 9.

“That’s such a tough division. All six division games are going to be tough,” he said. “The defense has the makings of being really good. Detroit may be able to cover a bunch of spreads this year.”

The Lions went 9-7 ATS last season and were one of the best under teams at 10-6.

Detroit returns receiver Kenny Golladay and running back Kerryon Johnson and adds tight end T.J. Hockenson, the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL draft. The Lions also added three former Patriots in defensive end Trey Flowers, wideout Danny Amendola and cornerback Justin Coleman.

Besides its six NFC North games, Detroit also will face the Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys.

“I’m kind of indifferent,” Salmons said. “If you tell me they won nine games, I wouldn’t be surprised. If you told me they won six or seven games, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Picks

Under 6½ (+130)

Make playoffs? No (-425)

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.