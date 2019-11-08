NFL betting trends for Week 10

The Rams are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 regular-season games and have covered their last six road games. The Steelers are 5-1 ATS since QB Ben Roethlisberger was injured.

Kansas City (-6, 48½) at Tennessee: The Chiefs are 3-1 against the spread on the road this season and 9-3 ATS on the road since last season. The over is 11-4 in Kansas City’s last 15 regular-season games. The over is 6-2 in the last eight Tennessee home games. Edge: Over and Chiefs.

Buffalo at Cleveland (-3, 40): The Bills are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six road games, and the under is 8-3 in Buffalo games since late 2018. The Browns have not covered their last four home games. Edge: Bills and under.

Arizona at Tampa Bay (-4½, 52): The Cardinals have covered four of their last five games and are 3-1 ATS on the road this season. Seven of the last nine Buccaneers games have gone over. Edge: Cardinals and slight to over.

New York Giants (-3, 44½) at New York Jets: The Jets are 2-6 ATS this season and 2-8-1 in their last 11 games dating to late 2018. The over is 11-6 in Giants games since mid 2018. Edge: Over and Giants.

Atlanta at New Orleans (-13½, 51½): The Falcons have lost and failed to cover six of the last eight games in the series, including three of the last four at New Orleans. Atlanta has not covered its last five road games. The Saints have covered six in a row. Edge: Saints.

Baltimore (-10, 44½) at Cincinnati: The Ravens are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games. The winless Bengals are 0-3 ATS at home this season. The under is 8-3-2 in Cincinnati’s last 13 games. Edge: Ravens and under.

Carolina at Green Bay (-5, 47): The Panthers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games this season. Carolina coach Ron Rivera is 2-2 as an underdog this season and 20-10 as underdog since late 2014. The Packers are 6-3 ATS this season. Edge: Panthers.

Detroit at Chicago (-2½, 41): The Bears are 2-7 in their last nine games on the board. The under is 12-3 in Chicago’s last 15 games. The Lions are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games since late 2018. Five of the last seven meetings have gone under. Edge: Lions and slight to under.

Miami at Indianapolis (-11½, 44): The Dolphins have covered their last four games. The over is 4-1 in the last five Colts home games. Edge: Dolphins and slight to over.

Los Angeles Rams (-4, 43½) at Pittsburgh: The Rams are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 regular-season games and have covered their last six road games. The under is 8-2 in the Rams’ last 10 road games. The Steelers are 5-1 ATS since QB Ben Roethlisberger was injured. Pittsburgh is 8-1 as an underdog since last season. The under is 6-2 in the last eight Steelers games. Edge: Under.

Minnesota at Dallas (-3, 48): Dallas is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight home games (3-1 this season). The under is 18-9-2 in Minnesota games since late 2017. The Vikings are 2-6 in their last eight as an underdog. Edge: Cowboys and under.

Monday

Seattle at San Francisco (-6½, 47): The Seahawks have covered six straight as a road underdog. The visitor and underdog is 9-2 ATS in the last 11 Seattle games. The Seahawks had won 10 in a row straight up against the 49ers before losing at San Francisco last December. Edge: Seahawks.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.