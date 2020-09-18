NFL betting trends for Week 2

The Rams entered 2020 on a 14-7 spread uptick. Coach Sean McVay is 5-3 as an underdog since 2017 and 9-3 against the spread in his last 12 games away from Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia (-1, 45½): The Rams entered 2020 on a 14-7 spread uptick. Coach Sean McVay is 5-3 as an underdog since 2017 and 9-3 against the spread in his last 12 games away from Los Angeles. The Eagles are on a 4-13 spread skid since early 2018 (4-9 in their last 13 as home favorites). Philadelphia’s final seven home games last season went under the total. Edge: Rams and under.

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-8½, 47½): The Panthers have covered five of the last six meetings at Tampa Bay. Since mid-2019, Carolina is 1-6-1 ATS. The Buccaneers were 2-5 as favorites last season. The over is 13-5 in the last 18 Panthers games. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians is on a 28-12 over run with the Cardinals and Buccaneers. Edge: Over.

Denver at Pittsburgh (-7, 40½): Denver coach Vic Fangio is 8-4 as an underdog for the Broncos. Denver is on a 19-7 under run, and the under is 18-6 in the last 24 Steelers games. Edge: Under and slight to Broncos.

Atlanta at Dallas (-4, 54): The Falcons won and covered their final four on the road in 2019, and seven of their last 10 games went under the total. The Cowboys entered the season on a 22-12 over run. Edge: Slight to Falcons.

San Francisco (-7, 41½) at New York Jets: The 49ers were 6-2 ATS on the road last season. The Jets covered four of their final five home games last season, and the under was 6-2 in Jets home games. Edge: Slight to 49ers and under.

Buffalo (-5½, 41) at Miami: The Bills are 9-4-1 ATS in the last 14 games against the Dolphins. The under is 15-6 in Bills games since late 2018, but the last three in the series with the Dolphins have gone over the total. Edge: Slight to Bills.

Minnesota at Indianapolis (-3, 48½): Mike Zimmer’s Vikings teams are 3-6 in their last nine games as an underdog. Minnesota’s final six regular-season games went over the total last season. The over is 11-5 in the Colts’ last 16 home games. Edge: Over.

Detroit at Green Bay (-6½, 49½): The Lions have covered the last six meetings. Detroit is 13-7-1 ATS in the first four games of the season since 2015. The Lions dropped their last five games ATS in 2019. The Packers are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 home games. Edge: Lions.

New York Giants at Chicago (-5½, 42): The Giants have covered four of their last five games as road underdogs and are 10-3 ATS in the role since 2018. New York has covered the last two seasons against the Bears, and the underdog has covered the past three games in the series. Eight of the last 10 Giants road games have gone over the total. The Bears entered 2020 on a 4-13 spread skid, but did rally in their opener against the Lions. Edge: Giants.

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-7½, 44): The Jaguars haven’t covered their last five games at Nashville. The last five in the series played at Nissan Stadium have gone over the total. Before Monday’s game against Denver, the Titans were on a 16-9 over run since mid-2018. Edge: Titans and over.

Washington at Arizona (-7, 46½): Washington coach Ron Rivera was 19-12 in his past 31 games as an underdog with the Panthers. The Cardinals are 0-3 as favorites the past two seasons, but went 11-5-1 ATS overall last season. Edge: Slight to Cardinals.

Baltimore (-7, 50)at Houston: The Ravens are on a 10-1 spread surge on the road since mid-2018. The Texans were 2-6 ATS at home last season. Houston is 5-5 as an underdog since last season. Edge: Ravens.

Kansas City (-8½, 47½) at Los Angeles Chargers: The Chiefs are on a 10-game straight-up and spread win streak. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 6-1 ATS in his last seven games against the Chargers. The Chargers are 1-8 ATS in their last nine home games. Edge: Chiefs.

New England at Seattle (-4, 45): The Patriots are 12-3 ATS as underdogs since 2010. The Seahawks are 2-7 in their past nine home games, and the over is 9-4 in the last 13 games at Seattle. Edge: Patriots and slight to over.

Monday

New Orleans (-5½, 49) at Las Vegas: The Raiders’ Las Vegas debut, but there will be no fans at Allegiant Stadium. The Saints won and covered their final seven on the road in 2019, and 13 of their last 17 road games have gone over the total. Edge: Saints and over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.