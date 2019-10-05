NFL betting trends for Week 4

The Ravens are 3-0-1 against the spread in their past four games at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have covered their last six games as underdogs.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels (38) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Chicago (-5, 40½) vs. Oakland, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London: The Raiders are 3-13-1 in their last 17 as underdogs away from RingCentral Coliseum. The under is 5-2-1 in Oakland’s last eight games. The Bears are on a 10-1 under run. Chicago is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games away from home. Edge: Under and Bears.

Baltimore (-3, 44) at Pittsburgh: The road team has covered the last five games in the series. The Ravens are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four games at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have covered their last six games as underdogs. Edge: Ravens

Arizona at Cincinnati (-3, 47): The Cardinals are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games as road underdogs. Cincinnati is 4-8 in its last 12 games as a home favorite. The under is 6-1-2 in Cincinnati’s last nine games. Edge: Cardinals and slight to under.

Jacksonville at Carolina (-3½, 40): Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew is 3-0 ATS as a starter. The Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their past five home games and haven’t covered their last four as favorites. The under is 6-3 in Jacksonville’s last nine games. Edge: Jags and under.

Minnesota (-5, 43½) at New York Giants: The Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games. The under is 16-6-1 in the last 23 Minnesota games. The Giants are 1-6 in their last seven home games, but 2-0 straight up and ATS with Daniel Jones at quarterback. Edge: Slight to Giants and under.

New England (-15, 42) at Washington: The Patriots are on a 6-2 spread run, and the under is 11-2 in New England’s last 13 regular-season games. Washington is 3-7 ATS since late 2018, and the over is 3-1 in Redskins games this season. Edge: Patriots and under.

New York Jets at Philadelphia (-14½, 43½): The Eagles are 1-8 ATS in their last nine home games. The over is 6-2 in the last eight Philadelphia games. The Jets are on a 3-9-1 spread skid. Edge: Slight to Jets.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-3, 46): The under is 7-3 in the last 10 Buccaneers games. The teams have split the last eight ATS in the series. The Saints have one cover in their last six home games. Edge: Slight to under and Buccaneers.

Atlanta at Houston (-4, 50½): The Falcons are on a 4-14 spread run in regular-season road games since 2017. The Texans are on a 9-4-1 spread run in regular-season games, but have failed to cover the first two at home this season. The under is 5-0 in Houston’s last five home games. Edge: Texans and slight to under.

Buffalo at Tennessee (-3, 38½): The Bills are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five road games. Buffalo is 5-1 ATS in its last six games after facing the Patriots. The under is 6-1 in the last seven Bills games. The Titans are 4-7 ATS since mid-2018 and 1-3 in their last four games as home favorites. Edge: Bills and under.

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-6, 44½): Denver is on a 5-15 spread skid on the road since late 2016. The under is 11-2 in the last 13 Broncos games. The last three games in the series have gone under. The Chargers are 2-8 in their last 10 as home favorites. Edge: Under.

Green Bay at Dallas (-3½, 47): Dallas QB Dak Prescott has won and covered four of his last five regular-season games and is 9-2-1 ATS in his past 12 games. The Packers are 10-19-1 as underdogs since 2013, but QB Aaron Rodgers was absent for part of that stretch. Edge: Slight to Cowboys.

Indianapolis at Kansas City (-11, 56): Indianapolis is 3-1 ATS this season and 6-2 in its last eight regular-season games. The over is 8-2 in the last 10 regular-season Chiefs games. Edge: Over.

Monday

Cleveland at San Francisco (-4, 46½): The Browns are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 road games and 10-5 as underdogs since last season. The 49ers are 1-5 as favorites since last season and 3-6 in their past nine home games. Edge: Browns.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.