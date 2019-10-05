NFL betting trends for Week 4
Chicago (-5, 40½) vs. Oakland, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London: The Raiders are 3-13-1 in their last 17 as underdogs away from RingCentral Coliseum. The under is 5-2-1 in Oakland’s last eight games. The Bears are on a 10-1 under run. Chicago is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games away from home. Edge: Under and Bears.
Baltimore (-3, 44) at Pittsburgh: The road team has covered the last five games in the series. The Ravens are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four games at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have covered their last six games as underdogs. Edge: Ravens
Arizona at Cincinnati (-3, 47): The Cardinals are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games as road underdogs. Cincinnati is 4-8 in its last 12 games as a home favorite. The under is 6-1-2 in Cincinnati’s last nine games. Edge: Cardinals and slight to under.
Jacksonville at Carolina (-3½, 40): Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew is 3-0 ATS as a starter. The Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their past five home games and haven’t covered their last four as favorites. The under is 6-3 in Jacksonville’s last nine games. Edge: Jags and under.
Minnesota (-5, 43½) at New York Giants: The Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games. The under is 16-6-1 in the last 23 Minnesota games. The Giants are 1-6 in their last seven home games, but 2-0 straight up and ATS with Daniel Jones at quarterback. Edge: Slight to Giants and under.
New England (-15, 42) at Washington: The Patriots are on a 6-2 spread run, and the under is 11-2 in New England’s last 13 regular-season games. Washington is 3-7 ATS since late 2018, and the over is 3-1 in Redskins games this season. Edge: Patriots and under.
New York Jets at Philadelphia (-14½, 43½): The Eagles are 1-8 ATS in their last nine home games. The over is 6-2 in the last eight Philadelphia games. The Jets are on a 3-9-1 spread skid. Edge: Slight to Jets.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-3, 46): The under is 7-3 in the last 10 Buccaneers games. The teams have split the last eight ATS in the series. The Saints have one cover in their last six home games. Edge: Slight to under and Buccaneers.
Atlanta at Houston (-4, 50½): The Falcons are on a 4-14 spread run in regular-season road games since 2017. The Texans are on a 9-4-1 spread run in regular-season games, but have failed to cover the first two at home this season. The under is 5-0 in Houston’s last five home games. Edge: Texans and slight to under.
Buffalo at Tennessee (-3, 38½): The Bills are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five road games. Buffalo is 5-1 ATS in its last six games after facing the Patriots. The under is 6-1 in the last seven Bills games. The Titans are 4-7 ATS since mid-2018 and 1-3 in their last four games as home favorites. Edge: Bills and under.
Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-6, 44½): Denver is on a 5-15 spread skid on the road since late 2016. The under is 11-2 in the last 13 Broncos games. The last three games in the series have gone under. The Chargers are 2-8 in their last 10 as home favorites. Edge: Under.
Green Bay at Dallas (-3½, 47): Dallas QB Dak Prescott has won and covered four of his last five regular-season games and is 9-2-1 ATS in his past 12 games. The Packers are 10-19-1 as underdogs since 2013, but QB Aaron Rodgers was absent for part of that stretch. Edge: Slight to Cowboys.
Indianapolis at Kansas City (-11, 56): Indianapolis is 3-1 ATS this season and 6-2 in its last eight regular-season games. The over is 8-2 in the last 10 regular-season Chiefs games. Edge: Over.
Monday
Cleveland at San Francisco (-4, 46½): The Browns are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 road games and 10-5 as underdogs since last season. The 49ers are 1-5 as favorites since last season and 3-6 in their past nine home games. Edge: Browns.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.