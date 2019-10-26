NFL betting trends for Week 8
The road team has covered the first seven Seattle games this season, and the Seahawks are 3-0 ATS in road games. Seattle has covered eight of its last nine road games.
■ New York Giants at Detroit (-6½, 49½): The Giants just missed against the Patriots but still are 7-3 in their last 10 as a road underdog. The Lions are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The last five Giants road games have gone over the total. Edge: Over and Giants.
■ Tampa Bay at Tennessee (-2½, 45½): The Buccaneers are 3-5-3 ATS in their last 11 road games. The Titans are 1-4 ATS in their last five and 2-5 ATS in their last seven at home. Tennessee is on a 4-9 spread skid. The over is 6-2 in Tampa Bay’s last eight games. Edge: Buccaneers and slight to over.
■ Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago (-3½, 41): The Chargers are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 regular-season games away from Los Angeles. The under is 7-2 in the last nine Chargers games. The under is 10-3 in the last 13 Bears games. Edge: Chargers and under.
■ Seattle (-3½, 53) at Atlanta: The Falcons are 1-6 ATS this season and 3-12 in their last 15 games on the board. The over is 8-3 in Seattle's last 11 games. Edge: Seahawks and over.
■ New York Jets at Jacksonville (-7, 40½): The Jets are 4-11-1 ATS since mid 2018. The Jaguars are 3-6 in their last nine games as favorites. The under is 6-1 in the last seven games at Jacksonville. Edge: Under.
■ Philadelphia at Buffalo (-1½, 43): The Eagles are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 regular-season games. The Bills are on a 6-2 spread uptick since late 2018. The under is 5-1 in Buffalo games this season and 7-2 since late 2018. Edge: Bills and slight to under.
■ Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Rams (-13, 48): The Rams have covered their first four road games this season and have covered six straight as visitors since late 2018. The Bengals are 6-2 in their last eight as underdogs (3-2 this season), and 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games. Edge: Slight to Bengals.
■ Arizona at New Orleans (-10½, 48): The over is 5-3 in the last eight Cardinals games. Arizona has covered its last four road games. The Saints have covered their last five games with Teddy Bridgewater at QB, and the over is 4-1 in the last five games at New Orleans. Edge: Over.
■ Oakland at Houston (-6½, 51½): The Texans are 5-9 ATS in their last 14 home games. The under is 5-1 in Houston’s last six home games. The Raiders have covered two of their last three road games. Edge: Raiders and slight to under.
■ Carolina at San Francisco (-5½, 42½): The Panthers have won and covered their last four games, and have covered three of their last four coming off a bye. Carolina is 18-9 as an underdog since 2015, and the under is 4-2 in the Panthers’ last six road games. The 49ers are 4-1 ATS this season, and the under is 10-5 in San Francisco games since mid 2018. Edge: Under.
■ Denver at Indianapolis (-5, 42½): The under is 14-2 in Broncos games since mid 2018, and Denver is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games. The under is 7-5 in the last 12 Colts games. Edge: Under and slight to Colts.
■ Cleveland at New England (-12, 45½): The Browns are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games, and 6-3 in their last nine games as underdogs. New England is 13-4 ATS at home since mid 2017. The under is 13-3 in the Patriots’ last 16 regular-season games. Edge: Under.
■ Green Bay (-3½, 48) at Kansas City: The Chiefs are 2-7 ATS in their last nine home games. The under is 5-3 in the Packers’ last eight road games and 6-3 in Kansas City’s last nine home games. Edge: Packers and under.
Monday
■ Miami at Pittsburgh (-14, 43½): Miami has covered its last two games, but is 2-7 in its last nine games on the board. The Steelers have covered their last four games. The under is 4-2 in Miami games this season and 9-4 in the last 13 Pittsburgh games. Edge: Steelers and under.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.