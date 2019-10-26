NFL betting trends for Week 8

The road team has covered the first seven Seattle games this season, and the Seahawks are 3-0 ATS in road games. Seattle has covered eight of its last nine road games.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

■ New York Giants at Detroit (-6½, 49½): The Giants just missed against the Patriots but still are 7-3 in their last 10 as a road underdog. The Lions are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The last five Giants road games have gone over the total. Edge: Over and Giants.

■ Tampa Bay at Tennessee (-2½, 45½): The Buccaneers are 3-5-3 ATS in their last 11 road games. The Titans are 1-4 ATS in their last five and 2-5 ATS in their last seven at home. Tennessee is on a 4-9 spread skid. The over is 6-2 in Tampa Bay’s last eight games. Edge: Buccaneers and slight to over.

■ Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago (-3½, 41): The Chargers are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 regular-season games away from Los Angeles. The under is 7-2 in the last nine Chargers games. The under is 10-3 in the last 13 Bears games. Edge: Chargers and under.

■ Seattle (-3½, 53) at Atlanta: The road team has covered the first seven Seattle games this season, and the Seahawks are 3-0 ATS in road games. Seattle has covered eight of its last nine road games. The Falcons are 1-6 ATS this season and 3-12 in their last 15 games on the board. The over is 8-3 in Seattle’s last 11 games. Edge: Seahawks and over.

■ New York Jets at Jacksonville (-7, 40½): The Jets are 4-11-1 ATS since mid 2018. The Jaguars are 3-6 in their last nine games as favorites. The under is 6-1 in the last seven games at Jacksonville. Edge: Under.

■ Philadelphia at Buffalo (-1½, 43): The Eagles are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 regular-season games. The Bills are on a 6-2 spread uptick since late 2018. The under is 5-1 in Buffalo games this season and 7-2 since late 2018. Edge: Bills and slight to under.

■ Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Rams (-13, 48): The Rams have covered their first four road games this season and have covered six straight as visitors since late 2018. The Bengals are 6-2 in their last eight as underdogs (3-2 this season), and 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games. Edge: Slight to Bengals.

■ Arizona at New Orleans (-10½, 48): The over is 5-3 in the last eight Cardinals games. Arizona has covered its last four road games. The Saints have covered their last five games with Teddy Bridgewater at QB, and the over is 4-1 in the last five games at New Orleans. Edge: Over.

■ Oakland at Houston (-6½, 51½): The Texans are 5-9 ATS in their last 14 home games. The under is 5-1 in Houston’s last six home games. The Raiders have covered two of their last three road games. Edge: Raiders and slight to under.

■ Carolina at San Francisco (-5½, 42½): The Panthers have won and covered their last four games, and have covered three of their last four coming off a bye. Carolina is 18-9 as an underdog since 2015, and the under is 4-2 in the Panthers’ last six road games. The 49ers are 4-1 ATS this season, and the under is 10-5 in San Francisco games since mid 2018. Edge: Under.

■ Denver at Indianapolis (-5, 42½): The under is 14-2 in Broncos games since mid 2018, and Denver is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games. The under is 7-5 in the last 12 Colts games. Edge: Under and slight to Colts.

■ Cleveland at New England (-12, 45½): The Browns are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games, and 6-3 in their last nine games as underdogs. New England is 13-4 ATS at home since mid 2017. The under is 13-3 in the Patriots’ last 16 regular-season games. Edge: Under.

■ Green Bay (-3½, 48) at Kansas City: The Chiefs are 2-7 ATS in their last nine home games. The under is 5-3 in the Packers’ last eight road games and 6-3 in Kansas City’s last nine home games. Edge: Packers and under.

Monday

■ Miami at Pittsburgh (-14, 43½): Miami has covered its last two games, but is 2-7 in its last nine games on the board. The Steelers have covered their last four games. The under is 4-2 in Miami games this season and 9-4 in the last 13 Pittsburgh games. Edge: Steelers and under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.