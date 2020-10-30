NFL betting trends for Week 8
The over is 5-0-1 in Raiders games and 5-2 in Browns games this season. Eight of the last 11 Browns games have gone over the total.
Raiders at Cleveland (-2½, 49½): The over is 5-0-1 in Raiders games and 5-2 in Browns games this season. Eight of the last 11 Browns games have gone over the total. Edge: Over.
Minnesota at Green Bay (-6½, 50): The Packers have covered four of the last five games in the series, including the past three. Green Bay is 8-3 against the spread in its last 11 home games. The over is 4-2 in Vikings games this season and 12-5 in their last 17 regular-season games. Edge: Packers and over.
Indianapolis (-3, 49½) at Detroit: The Colts are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games (1-2 this season). Eight of the last nine Lions home games have gone over the total. Edge: Over and slight to Lions.
New England at Buffalo (-4, 40): New England has lost three times in the last 33 meetings with the Bills. The Patriots are 5-2 ATS in the last seven regular-season meetings. New England is 14-4 as an underdog since 2010. The under is 7-4 in the last 11 meetings. The Bills are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games on the board. Edge: Patriots and slight to under.
Tennessee (-7, 51) at Cincinnati: Ryan Tannehill is 14-5 straight up since becoming the starting quarterback for the Titans. Tennessee hasn’t covered its last three road games but had covered its previous five road games. The over is 14-4-1 in Tannehill’s starts. Cincinnati is 5-1-1 ATS. Edge: Over.
New York Jets at Kansas City (-20, 49): The Jets are 0-7 straight up and 1-6 ATS this season after getting their first cover last week against the Bills. New York is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games. The Chiefs are 3-1 in their last four games as double-digit favorites and 14-2 ATS in their past 16 games. The under is 10-3 in Jets games since late 2019. Edge: Chiefs and under.
Los Angeles Rams (-3½, 46) at Miami: The Rams are 7-1 in early kickoffs in the Eastern time zone or London since 2017. Los Angeles is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 road games. The over is 5-2 in the last seven Dolphins games and 4-2 in the Rams’ past six road games. Edge: Slight to over.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore (-4½, 46½): The Steelers are 11-2 as underdogs since 2018. The Ravens are 6-6 ATS in their last 12 home games. Baltimore is on an 8-4 under run. Eight of the last nine Pittsburgh road games have gone under the total. Edge: Under and Steelers.
New Orleans (-5, 43) at Chicago: The Saints are 8-1 ATS in their last nine road games. The Bears are 4-2 straight up and ATS as underdogs this season. Seven of the last nine Saints road games have gone over the total, and the over is 8-1 in New Orleans’ past nine games. The under is 14-8 in Chicago’s last 22 games. Edge: Over and slight to Saints.
San Francisco at Seattle (-3, 53½): The last four meetings have gone over the total. The 49ers are 9-2 ATS on the road since last season (3-0 this season). They also have covered their last seven games as underdogs. The Seahawks are 2-1 ATS at home this season and 5-9 ATS in their last 14 home games. Edge: 49ers and over.
Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 44½) at Denver: The Broncos swept the Chargers last season for the first time since 2015. The Chargers are on a 5-1 spread run. Denver is 12-6 ATS since mid-2019. Edge: Slight to Broncos.
Dallas at Philadelphia (-10½, 43): The Cowboys are 0-7 ATS this season and 2-10 in their last 12 games on the board. Dallas has failed to cover its last five road games. The Eagles are 2-7 ATS in their last nine home games. The over is 12-7 in the past 19 Cowboys games and 7-4 in the last 11 Philadelphia regular-season games. Edge: Over and slight to Eagles.
Monday
Tampa Bay (-12½, 45) at New York Giants: The Giants are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games and 4-1-1 ATS on the season. The Buccaneers are 2-2 ATS on the road this season. The over is 31-15 in games coached by Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians since mid-2016 (16-7 with the Buccaneers). Edge: Over and slight to Giants.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.