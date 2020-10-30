NFL betting trends for Week 8

The over is 5-0-1 in Raiders games and 5-2 in Browns games this season. Eight of the last 11 Browns games have gone over the total.

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) tries to assist as running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled for a loss by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Steven McLendon (96) and inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders at Cleveland (-2½, 49½): The over is 5-0-1 in Raiders games and 5-2 in Browns games this season. Eight of the last 11 Browns games have gone over the total. Edge: Over.

Minnesota at Green Bay (-6½, 50): The Packers have covered four of the last five games in the series, including the past three. Green Bay is 8-3 against the spread in its last 11 home games. The over is 4-2 in Vikings games this season and 12-5 in their last 17 regular-season games. Edge: Packers and over.

Indianapolis (-3, 49½) at Detroit: The Colts are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games (1-2 this season). Eight of the last nine Lions home games have gone over the total. Edge: Over and slight to Lions.

New England at Buffalo (-4, 40): New England has lost three times in the last 33 meetings with the Bills. The Patriots are 5-2 ATS in the last seven regular-season meetings. New England is 14-4 as an underdog since 2010. The under is 7-4 in the last 11 meetings. The Bills are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games on the board. Edge: Patriots and slight to under.

Tennessee (-7, 51) at Cincinnati: Ryan Tannehill is 14-5 straight up since becoming the starting quarterback for the Titans. Tennessee hasn’t covered its last three road games but had covered its previous five road games. The over is 14-4-1 in Tannehill’s starts. Cincinnati is 5-1-1 ATS. Edge: Over.

New York Jets at Kansas City (-20, 49): The Jets are 0-7 straight up and 1-6 ATS this season after getting their first cover last week against the Bills. New York is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games. The Chiefs are 3-1 in their last four games as double-digit favorites and 14-2 ATS in their past 16 games. The under is 10-3 in Jets games since late 2019. Edge: Chiefs and under.

Los Angeles Rams (-3½, 46) at Miami: The Rams are 7-1 in early kickoffs in the Eastern time zone or London since 2017. Los Angeles is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 road games. The over is 5-2 in the last seven Dolphins games and 4-2 in the Rams’ past six road games. Edge: Slight to over.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (-4½, 46½): The Steelers are 11-2 as underdogs since 2018. The Ravens are 6-6 ATS in their last 12 home games. Baltimore is on an 8-4 under run. Eight of the last nine Pittsburgh road games have gone under the total. Edge: Under and Steelers.

New Orleans (-5, 43) at Chicago: The Saints are 8-1 ATS in their last nine road games. The Bears are 4-2 straight up and ATS as underdogs this season. Seven of the last nine Saints road games have gone over the total, and the over is 8-1 in New Orleans’ past nine games. The under is 14-8 in Chicago’s last 22 games. Edge: Over and slight to Saints.

San Francisco at Seattle (-3, 53½): The last four meetings have gone over the total. The 49ers are 9-2 ATS on the road since last season (3-0 this season). They also have covered their last seven games as underdogs. The Seahawks are 2-1 ATS at home this season and 5-9 ATS in their last 14 home games. Edge: 49ers and over.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 44½) at Denver: The Broncos swept the Chargers last season for the first time since 2015. The Chargers are on a 5-1 spread run. Denver is 12-6 ATS since mid-2019. Edge: Slight to Broncos.

Dallas at Philadelphia (-10½, 43): The Cowboys are 0-7 ATS this season and 2-10 in their last 12 games on the board. Dallas has failed to cover its last five road games. The Eagles are 2-7 ATS in their last nine home games. The over is 12-7 in the past 19 Cowboys games and 7-4 in the last 11 Philadelphia regular-season games. Edge: Over and slight to Eagles.

Monday

Tampa Bay (-12½, 45) at New York Giants: The Giants are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four games and 4-1-1 ATS on the season. The Buccaneers are 2-2 ATS on the road this season. The over is 31-15 in games coached by Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians since mid-2016 (16-7 with the Buccaneers). Edge: Over and slight to Giants.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.