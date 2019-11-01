NFL betting trends for Week 9

The Lions are 5-1 in their last six games as underdogs since late 2018. The Raiders have covered four of their last five games at home.

Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) tackles New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison (85) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Detroit at Oakland (-2½, 50½): The Lions are 5-1 in their last six games as an underdog since late 2018. The Raiders are playing their first home game since Sept. 15. Oakland has covered four of its last five games at home. The over is 5-2 for both teams this season. Edge: Over and slight to Lions.

Houston (-1½, 46½) vs. Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium, London: The Texans are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 road games. The last three games in the series went well under, including the Sept. 15 meeting. The Jaguars are 3-1 ATS away from Jacksonville this season and have won and covered three of the last four at Wembley. Edge: Under.

Washington at Buffalo (-9½, 36½): The Redskins have covered their last two games after dropping five in a row ATS. Washington also is on a 5-0 under run. The under is 5-1 in Bills games this season. Edge: Under.

Tennessee at Carolina (-3½, 42): The Titans are 8-5 as underdogs since last season (2-1 this year), but the Panthers have won and covered four of five. Edge: Slight to Panthers.

Chicago at Philadelphia (-4½, 41½): The Bears are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games on the board. The Eagles are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 home games. Chicago is on an 11-3 under run since late 2018, and the last two meetings in the series have gone under. Edge: Under.

Minnesota (-1½, 48½) at Kansas City: The Vikings have won their last four straight up and have covered three of four. The under is 19-7-1 in Minnesota games since mid 2017. Edge: Under.

New York Jets (-3, 42½) at Miami: The Dolphins have covered their last three games and are 5-1 straight up in the last six games in the series. The Jets are 1-6 ATS as favorites since 2017. Edge: Slight to Dolphins.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh (pick, 41): The Colts are 7-2 ATS in their last nine road games (3-0 this season). The over is 6-3 in the last nine Indianapolis regular-season games. The Steelers have covered their last four games, and the over is 6-4 in the last 10 games at Heinz Field. Edge: Over.

Tampa Bay at Seattle (-4, 52½): The underdog has covered in 10 straight Seahawks games since late 2018. The over is 6-2 in Buccaneers games since late 2018. The over is 8-4 in Seahawks games since late 2018. Edge: Buccaneers and over.

Cleveland (-4½, 39) at Denver: The under is 7-4-1 in Browns games since late 2018. The under is 15-2 in the last 17 Broncos games, and their last three games have gone under. Edge: Under.

Green Bay (-3½, 48½) at Los Angeles Chargers: The Packers are 3-0 ATS in road games this season. The Chargers are 0-4 ATS at home this season and 2-9 ATS at home since 2018. The under is 8-2 in the Chargers’ last 10 regular-season games. Edge: Packers.

New England (-3, 44½) at Baltimore: Ravens coach John Harbaugh has given Bill Belichick fits at times, winning two and covering three at Gillette Stadium since 2009. The Patriots are 6-2 ATS in the regular season since late 2018. The Ravens are 0-5-1 ATS in their last six at home, but are 7-0 in their past seven as underdogs. The under is 13-3 in New England’s last 16 regular-season games. Edge: Under.

Monday

Dallas (-7, 48) at New York Giants: The Cowboys are 1-3 ATS in their last four games, but have won and covered the past four games in the series. The Giants are 2-9-1 ATS in their last 12 home games. Edge: Cowboys.

