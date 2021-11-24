NFL betting trends — Thanksgiving: 1 trend favors Raiders

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Chicago Bears (-3, 41½) at Detroit Lions: The Bears have won four of the last five meetings straight up, including a 24-14 home victory on October 3. Chicago is on an 8-3 under run. The Lions are 6-4 ATS this season, but have no straight-up wins at 0-9-1. Detroit has failed to win or cover its last four games on Thanksgiving. Edge: Bears.

Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (-8, 50½): The Raiders’ late-season swoon might have started a bit earlier than usual this season as they have failed to cover in six of their last eight games after Sunday’s embarrassing 32-13 home loss to the Bengals. The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS at home and 8-2 ATS overall, though they’re 1-2 ATS in their last three games after Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Chiefs. Dallas is on a 1-9 spread slide on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are on a 6-2 over streak at home. Edge: Cowboys and over.

Buffalo Bills (-6½, 45½) at New Orleans Saints: The Bills are on a 2-3 spread skid on the road. The Saints have gone over in four straight games and six of their last seven following an extended under run. New Orleans is 4-0 ATS as an underdog this season. Edge: Saints.

