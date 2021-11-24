60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

NFL betting trends — Thanksgiving: 1 trend favors Raiders

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
November 24, 2021 - 10:52 am
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is announced before the start of an NFL football game ag ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is announced before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Chicago Bears (-3, 41½) at Detroit Lions: The Bears have won four of the last five meetings straight up, including a 24-14 home victory on October 3. Chicago is on an 8-3 under run. The Lions are 6-4 ATS this season, but have no straight-up wins at 0-9-1. Detroit has failed to win or cover its last four games on Thanksgiving. Edge: Bears.

Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (-8, 50½): The Raiders’ late-season swoon might have started a bit earlier than usual this season as they have failed to cover in six of their last eight games after Sunday’s embarrassing 32-13 home loss to the Bengals. The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS at home and 8-2 ATS overall, though they’re 1-2 ATS in their last three games after Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Chiefs. Dallas is on a 1-9 spread slide on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are on a 6-2 over streak at home. Edge: Cowboys and over.

Buffalo Bills (-6½, 45½) at New Orleans Saints: The Bills are on a 2-3 spread skid on the road. The Saints have gone over in four straight games and six of their last seven following an extended under run. New Orleans is 4-0 ATS as an underdog this season. Edge: Saints.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders issues started long before November
Raiders issues started long before November
2
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
3
NFL announces date of Raiders-Browns game
NFL announces date of Raiders-Browns game
4
Raiders report: Missing helmet forces first-quarter audible
Raiders report: Missing helmet forces first-quarter audible
5
Rookie Tre’von Moehrig heading home for Thanksgiving
Rookie Tre’von Moehrig heading home for Thanksgiving
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball gam ...
NBA unders a moneymaker for bettors this season
By / RJ

Entering Monday, NBA unders were 148-102-3 overall for a 59.2 winning percentage. If a bettor had wagered $110 to win $100 on the under of every game, they would be up $3,580.

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) pounces on Cleveland Browns quarterback B ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 11
By / RJ

VegasInsider.com handicapper Mark Franco analyzes every Sunday and Monday NFL game and gives trends and final scores for each.