NFL betting trends — Week 1: Raiders have edge over Broncos

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Raiders at Broncos (-3½, 44½): The Raiders have won the last six meetings with Denver and are riding a 10-0-1 streak against the spread against the Broncos. However, the Raiders are only 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games overall. Ten of the last 13 meetings between the teams have gone under. Edge: Raiders and under.

Panthers at Falcons (-3½, 39½): Carolina has covered three of the last four meetings. Atlanta closed last season on a 3-8 spread slide and is 3-6-1 ATS in its last 10 games as a favorite. Edge: Panthers.

Texans at Ravens (-10, 43½): The Texans went 5-3-1 ATS on the road last season. The Ravens finished 1-6-1 ATS at home last season, but Baltimore has won and covered six of its last seven season openers. The under went 6-1 in the Ravens’ final seven home games last season. Edge: Ravens and under.

Bengals (-2½, 48) at Browns: These teams have split their last four meetings straight-up and ATS. The Bengals are on a 14-3 cover streak away from home. Cincinnati also is riding a 16-7-1 under run. Edge: Bengals and under.

Jaguars (-5, 45½) at Colts: The Jaguars closed last season with a rush, winning and covering six of their last seven games. The under is 7-1 in the last eight meetings. The Colts closed last season 3-8 ATS. Edge: Jaguars and under.

Buccaneers at Vikings (-6, 45½): The Buccaneers went 5-13 ATS last season and went under in 12 of 18 games. The Vikings had a 12-6 over mark last season and have gone over in 26 of their past 38 games overall. Minnesota went 3-6 ATS at home last season. Edge: Over.

Titans at Saints (-3, 41½): The Titans closed last season on a 1-6 ATS slide, though they finished 6-3 ATS away from home. Tennessee is riding a 16-7 under streak, and New Orleans ended last season on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Under.

49ers (-2, 41½) at Steelers: The Niners closed last season by winning 10 of their last 11 games and covering nine straight, though they have failed to cover their last three openers. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin has won and covered his last three openers, and he’s on a 17-10 ATS run as an underdog. Edge: Steelers.

Cardinals at Commanders (-7, 38½): Washington is on a 20-8 under run and has covered five of seven as a favorite. Edge: Commanders and under.

Packers at Bears (-1, 42): The Packers owned this series when Aaron Rodgers was their quarterback, winning and covering the last eight meetings. The Bears are stuck in an 8-20 spread skid. Edge: Packers.

Dolphins at Chargers (-3, 51): The Dolphins covered their last three road games last season and were 5-3 as underdogs. Miami is on an 8-2 over run on the road. The Chargers went 11-6-1 ATS last season but were only 6-5-1 ATS as favorites. Edge: Over.

Eagles (-4, 45) at Patriots: The Eagles were 2-6 ATS away from home last season. Patriots coach Bill Belichick dropped five of his last six games ATS last season and finished 2-7 ATS as an underdog. Edge: Eagles.

Rams at Seahawks (-5½, 46): The Rams went 6-11 ATS last season, but have covered five straight and seven of their last eight in this NFC West series. The Seahawks ended last season on a 1-8 spread skid. Six of the last eight meetings have gone under. Edge: Rams and under.

Cowboys (-3½, 46½) at Giants: New York was 6-3 ATS at home last season, but Dallas has won and covered the last four meetings with the Giants and 11 of the last 12. Seven of the last nine meetings have gone over. Edge: Cowboys and over.

Monday

Bills (-2½, 46) at Jets: The Jets reversed recent series trends by covering both meetings with the Bills last season, though New York is on a 5-9 ATS skid at home. Four of the last five meetings have gone under, and the Jets are on a 12-6 under run overall. The Bills closed last season on a 4-8 spread slide and had an 11-7 under mark. Edge: Jets and under.