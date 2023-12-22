NFL betting trends — Week 16: Edge for Raiders-Chiefs

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) steps into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Saturday

Bengals (-2½, 37) at Steelers: The road team has won and covered the last three meetings in this series. Pittsburgh is in a deep descent, losing and failing to cover three straight and four of five, while Cincinnati has won three straight with backup quarterback Jake Browning. Both teams are on recent over runs (Steelers 2-0, Bengals 3-0). Edge: Bengals and slight to over.

Bills (-12½, 44) at Chargers: Buffalo won and covered its last two against heavyweight foes in the Chiefs and Cowboys, but that came after a 1-7 skid against the spread. Los Angeles has lost and failed to cover five of six. Both teams are on under runs (Bills 6-1, Chargers 9-2-1). Edge: Under and Bills.

Sunday

Colts at Falcons (-2½, 44½): Indianapolis is on a 5-1 ATS run, while Atlanta is on a 3-10 ATS skid, including 1-5 at home. The Colts are on a 4-0 over run. Edge: Colts and slight to over.

Packers (-5, 37½) at Panthers: Green Bay has lost and failed to cover two straight after a 3-0 ATS run. Carolina has covered two of three but is only 3-9-2 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Packers.

Browns (-3, 40½) at Texans: Cleveland is 1-5 ATS on the road this season. The Browns are 2-1 straight-up with quarterback Joe Flacco (1-1-1 ATS). Houston is on a 3-5 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Browns.

Seahawks (-3½, 41½) at Titans: Diverging trends for Seattle, which is on a 4-1 ATS run as a favorite but is on a 1-4 ATS skid on the road. Tennessee is on a 3-7 ATS skid. The Seahawks are on a 5-1 under run on the road. Edge: Slight to Seahawks.

Commanders at Jets (-3, 37½): Washington has lost five in a row and failed to cover the last four, but New York has lost and failed to cover six of seven. The Jets are on a 7-2 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Lions (-3, 47) at Vikings: Detroit has covered five straight in this series despite only winning two of the games. The Lions are also 5-2 ATS on the road this season. Minnesota is on an 0-2-1 ATS skid. The over is on a 5-1 run in this series. Edge: Over and slight to Lions.

Jaguars at Buccaneers (-3, 41½): Jacksonville has lost and failed to cover three in a row after a 7-1 ATS run. Tampa Bay has won three straight (2-1 ATS) and is on a 4-0 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Cowboys at Dolphins (-1, 50½): Despite 10-4 record, Dallas is on a 2-4 ATS skid on the road. Miami is 5-2 ATS at home this season and 9-5 ATS overall. Edge: Slight to Dolphins.

Cardinals at Bears (-4, 43½): Arizona has covered two straight on the road with quarterback Kyler Murray back, but Chicago is on a 4-0-2 ATS run. The Cardinals are on a 6-1 under run on the road this season, and the Bears are on a 6-1 under run overall. Edge: Under and slight to Bears.

Patriots at Broncos (-7, 34½): New England is 3-10-1 ATS this season but is 1-0-1 in its last two. Denver has won six of eight SU but is only 2-4 ATS as a favorite this season. The Patriots were on a 9-1 under run before two straight overs, while the Broncos are on a 7-2 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Broncos.

Monday

Raiders at Chiefs (-10, 40½): Kansas City has covered four of five in this series, but the Raiders have covered two of three at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders are 4-1-1 ATS under interim coach Antonio Pierce and are on a 9-3 under run. Edge: Slight to under and Raiders.

Giants at Eagles (-13, 42½): New York is on a 4-2 ATS run in the regular season against Philadelphia, though the Eagles crushed the Giants in the playoffs last season. Philadelphia has lost and failed to cover three straight. Edge: Slight to Giants.

Ravens at 49ers (-5½, 47): Baltimore is on a 5-0 ATS run as an underdog and is 5-2 ATS on the road this season. San Francisco has won six straight, and 10 of its 11 wins this season have been by 12 points or more. The Ravens are on a 6-1 under run on the road. Edge: Slight to Ravens and under.