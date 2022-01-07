NFL betting trends — Week 18

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles away from Denver Broncos defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (99) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Saturday

Kansas City (-11½, 45) at Denver: The Chiefs have won 12 straight against the Broncos. Kansas City also has won five in a row at Denver (4-1 against the spread). Six of the past seven meetings have gone under the total, and the under is 12-4 in Broncos games this season. Edge: Under and Chiefs.

Dallas (-4½, 43) at Philadelphia: The Cowboys won the first meeting 41-21 on Sept. 27. Dallas is on an 8-2 under run and has won and covered four of its past five games. The Eagles have won six of their past seven games, including four in a row. The over is 7-2 in Philadelphia’s past nine games. The Eagles are 3-4 ATS as underdogs this season. Dallas is 2-4 ATS in its past six games at Philadelphia. Edge: Slight to under and Eagles.

Sunday

Los Angles Chargers (-3, 49½) at Las Vegas: The Chargers have won and covered the past two meetings. The past five Chargers games and eight of 10 have gone over the total. The Raiders have won their past three games but still are 3-6 ATS in their past nine games and 2-5 ATS at home. Edge: Chargers and slight to over.

Green Bay (-3½, 44½) at Detroit: The Packers won and covered the first meeting 35-17 on Sept. 20. The Lions are 10-6 ATS this season. Green Bay has failed to cover three of its past five games after a 9-0 spread run. Detroit has covered its past four home games against the Packers. Five of the past six Green Bay games have gone over the total after unders in the previous seven games. The Lions are on a 10-4 under run. Edge: Lions.

New England (-6, 39½) at Miami: The Dolphins have won three of the past four meetings, including the past two. Six of the past eight meetings, including the past three, have gone under the total. Miami had won seven in a row and was 6-1 ATS before getting routed by the Titans last week. The under is 7-2 in the past nine Miami games. Edge: Under and slight to Patriots.

Indianapolis (-15, 43½) at Jacksonville: The Colts have covered their past six road games (winning five outright) but have failed to cover the past four games against the Jaguars. Indianapolis hasn’t won as a visitor against Jacksonville (counting London games) since 2014. The Jaguars have lost eight in a row straight up and have failed to cover their past seven. The past three Jacksonville games have gone over the total after unders in the previous eight games. The past four Colts games have gone under. Edge: Colts and slight to under.

Washington (-7, 38) at New York Giants: The Giants are 5-0-1 ATS in the past six games in the series, but have no wins or covers in their past five games this season. New York is 3-1 ATS in its past four home games. The under is 8-2 in the past 10 Giants games and 8-3 in the past 11 Washington games. Edge: Under.

Chicago at Minnesota (-5½, 44): The Bears have lost and failed to cover eight of their past 11 games. Six of the past seven Vikings games have gone over the total. The over is 5-4 in the past nine Chicago games after a six-game under run. The road team has covered the past three games in the series. Minnesota is 2-4 ATS in its past six home games. Edge: Slight to Bears and over.

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-8, 41½): The Panthers have lost and failed to cover their past six games and 11 of 13. Carolina’s past two games have gone under the total after a five-game over streak. The Buccaneers have won and covered their past three games against the Panthers. Tampa Bay had covered five straight home games before losing to the Saints on Dec. 19. Edge: Buccaneers and over.

New Orleans (-3½, 40) at Atlanta: The past six Saints games have gone under the total, though the first meeting against the Falcons went over. The over was 6-1 in the seven New Orleans games before the recent under run. Before going over Nov. 7, the previous five games in the series had gone under. The Falcons are 0-6 ATS at home this season, and the under is 6-1-1 in Atlanta’s past eight games. Edge: Saints and under.

Tennessee (-10, 42½) at Houston: The Titans lost to Houston on Nov. 21, but have covered seven of their past 11 games. The under is 6-2 in Tennessee games since Derrick Henry’s injury. Houston has straight-up wins in two of its past three games after going 3-8 ATS in the previous 11 games. The past three Texans games have gone over the total after unders in six of their previous seven. Edge: Under.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (-5, 41): The underdog has covered the past five meetings. Pittsburgh has lost and failed to cover its past three road games. The Steelers’ past four road games have gone over the total. Pittsburgh is 4-4 ATS as an underdog this season. The Ravens have lost their past five games outright, and three of their past four games have gone over. Edge: Steelers and slight to over.

New York Jets at Buffalo (-16, 40½): The Jets have covered their past three games and four of six. The over is 10-3 in New York games since October. The Bills are 4-5-2 ATS in their past 11 games. The over is 5-3 in the past eight Buffalo games. The first meeting this season went over. Edge: Over and slight to Jets.

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-6½, 37½): The underdog has covered the past four games in the series. The over is 7-2-1 in the past 10 Bengals games. Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS in its past six road games. The Browns are 2-4 ATS in their past six home games. Edge: Bengals and slight to over.

Seattle at Arizona (-6½, 48): The Cardinals have won and covered three of the past four meetings, including a 23-13 road win Nov. 21. Arizona had lost and failed to cover three straight before beating the Cowboys last week. Four of the past five meetings have gone under the total, and the Seahawks are on a 9-4-1 under run. Edge: Under.

San Francisco at Los Angels Rams (-4½, 44½): The 49ers have won five straight against the Rams (4-1 ATS). Four of the past five meetings have gone under the total. The Rams have won five straight since December, but failed to cover last week against the Ravens. Edge: 49ers and under.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.