NFL betting trends — Week 2: Edge for Raiders-Ravens

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Court could clear the way for Americans to legally bet on US elections

Sunday

Raiders at Ravens (-8½, 41½): The Raiders were 7-1-1 against the spread for then-interim coach Antonio Pierce last season, including a 3-0 ATS run on the road, before losing at the Chargers in Week 1. Baltimore was 12-7 ATS last season and narrowly failed to cover its opener. The Raiders are on a 13-6 under run. Edge: Under.

Chargers (-6, 39) at Panthers: The Chargers were on a 2-7 ATS run before covering the opener against the Raiders. The Panthers went 4-12-1 ATS last season but were merely 3-4-1 ATS at home. Carolina had been on a 9-2 under run before giving up 47 in the opener against New Orleans. Los Angeles is also on an under run (7-2). Edge: Under.

Saints at Cowboys (-6½, 46½): New Orleans is on a 5-1 ATS run after its opening romp against the Panthers, and the Saints are on a 5-2 ATS run as underdogs. But Dallas is on a 12-4 ATS run at home, including 6-2 as a favorite in the regular season. Edge: Slight to Cowboys.

Buccaneers at Lions (-7½, 51½): A divisional playoff rematch from last season when Detroit won and covered 31-23. The Lions are on a 7-1 ATS run, but Tampa Bay is on a 10-4 ATS run, including 7-1 as an underdog. Detroit is on a 10-3 over run. Edge: Over.

Colts (-3, 41) at Packers: A considerable line move has been made toward Indianapolis with Green Bay expected to be without quarterback Jordan Love. The Colts are on a 5-1 ATS run as favorites. Both teams are on over runs (Colts 10-3, Packers 8-2). Edge: Over.

Browns at Jaguars (-3, 41½): Cleveland ended last season on an 8-3 ATS run, but almost all of that was without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who struggled in the opener against the Cowboys. Jacksonville went 1-5 ATS to end last season, though it narrowly covered in an opening loss to Miami. The Browns are on an 8-1 over run. Edge: Over.

49ers (-5½, 45½) at Vikings: San Francisco went 6-2-1 ATS on the road last season, but one of the losses was 22-17 at Minnesota. The 49ers have won their second game of the year for six straight seasons, including 4-0-1 ATS in the past five. The Vikings were 0-4-2 ATS down the stretch before an easy win and cover in the opener against the Giants. Edge: 49ers.

Seahawks (-3½, 39) at Patriots: Seattle was 5-3-1 ATS on the road last season, while New England was only 1-6-1 ATS at home. The Seahawks were also 7-1 to the under on the road, and the Patriots are on an 11-6 under run overall. Edge: Under and slight to Seahawks.

Jets (-3½, 41) at Titans: New York is on a 2-9-1 ATS skid, while Tennessee was 5-2-1 ATS at home last season. Edge: Titans.

Giants at Commanders (-1½, 43½): New York has covered the past four meetings in this series, and it went 6-1 ATS down the stretch last season before laying an egg in the opener against the Vikings. Washington is on a 1-7 ATS skid. The Giants are also on an 11-5 under run. Edge: Giants and under.

Rams at Cardinals (-1½, 49): The Rams have won and covered eight straight at Arizona, stretching back to the St. Louis era, and are on a 13-2 ATS run overall in this series. Edge: Rams.

Bengals at Chiefs (-5½, 47½): Cincinnati is on a 3-6-1 ATS skid, but most of that was without quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals were on a 15-3 ATS run on the road before last season. Kansas City is only 5-5 in its last 10 at home in the regular season. Edge: Bengals.

Steelers (-2½, 36½) at Broncos: Pittsburgh is on a 4-1 ATS run on the road in the regular season and is also on a 22-14 under run. Denver finished last season on an 8-4 under run before going over in its opener. Edge: Under and slight to Steelers.

Bears at Texans (-6, 45½): Chicago is on a 7-2-1 ATS run, though it needed a near-miracle to cover its opener against the Titans. Houston was just 4-5 ATS at home last season. Edge: Slight to Bears.

Monday

Falcons at Eagles (-6½, 47½): Atlanta is on a 2-8 ATS skid on the road, while Philadelphia went 1-6 ATS to end last season before covering its opener against Green Bay in Brazil. The Eagles were 7-1 to the over at home last season. Edge: Slight to over.