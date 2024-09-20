NFL betting trends — Week 3: Edge for Panthers-Raiders

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) close in on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Panthers at Raiders (-5, 40): Carolina is an ugly 0-2 against the spread this season, adding to a 4-13-2 ATS skid. The Raiders are 8-2-1 ATS with coach Antonio Pierce at the helm, including 4-1-1 at home. The Panthers are on a 10-3 under run. Edge: Raiders and under.

Chargers at Steelers (-1½, 36): Both teams are 2-0 ATS this season, and both teams are on under runs in the regular season (Los Angeles 8-2, Pittsburgh 11-6). Edge: Under.

Bears at Colts (-1½, 43½): Chicago is 1-0-1 ATS this season, while Indianapolis is on a 2-5 ATS skid. The Bears are on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Bears.

Texans (-2, 46) at Vikings: Houston is 2-0 straight-up but 0-1-1 ATS, while Minnesota is on a 5-2-1 ATS run as an underdog. The Texans are on a 7-3 under run in the regular season, and the Vikings’ first two games this season went under. Edge: Vikings and under.

Giants at Browns (-6½, 39): New York is 0-2 ATS this season, while Cleveland is on a 9-4 ATS run. Edge: Browns.

Eagles at Saints (-3, 49½): Philadelphia is on a 1-8 ATS skid, while New Orleans is on a 6-1 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Eagles 7-5, Saints 4-1). Edge: Saints and over.

Broncos at Buccaneers (-6½, 41): Denver is on a 2-5-2 ATS skid on the road, while Tampa Bay is on an 11-4 ATS run, including 2-0 this season. Edge: Buccaneers.

Packers at Titans (-2½, 38): Green Bay is on a 5-1 ATS run, while Tennessee is on a 3-8-1 ATS skid. Edge: Packers.

Dolphins at Seahawks (-4½, 41½): Miami is on a 2-5 ATS skid on the road, while Seattle is on an 0-4-1 ATS skid overall. The Dolphins are on a 6-1 under run. The Seahawks went over in their first two games this season after closing last season on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Lions (-3, 51½) at Cardinals: Detroit is on a 24-9 ATS run, while Arizona is on a 4-0 ATS run. The Lions went under in their first two games this season after closing last season on a 9-3 over run. The Cardinals are on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Ravens (-1, 48½) at Cowboys: Dallas is on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. Both teams are on over runs (Ravens 9-4, Cowboys 4-0). Edge: Ravens and over.

49ers (-7, 44) at Rams: San Francisco was on a 7-1-1 ATS run in this series before losing to Los Angeles in last year’s regular-season finale with most starters sitting out. The Rams are 0-2 ATS this season amid a flurry of injuries. Edge: 49ers.

Chiefs (-3, 46½) at Falcons: Kansas City is on a 7-1 ATS run overall and a 5-1-1 ATS run away from home, while Atlanta is on a 2-6 ATS skid at home. The Chiefs are on a 6-2-1 under run, though 1-0-1 to the over this season. The Falcons are 2-0 to the under for new coach Raheem Morris. Edge: Chiefs and slight to under.

Monday

Jaguars at Bills (-5½, 45½): Jacksonville has won and covered its last two against Buffalo, but both games were in London. The Jaguars are on a 2-6 ATS skid overall, and the Bills are on a 2-6 ATS skid at home. Both teams are on under runs (Jacksonville 5-1, Buffalo 10-5). Edge: Under.

Commanders at Bengals (-7½, 47): Washington is 1-1 ATS for new coach Dan Quinn after finishing last season on a 1-6 ATS skid. Both teams are on over runs (Commanders 8-2, Bengals 8-3). Edge: Over.