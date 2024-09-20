NFL betting trends — Week 3: Edge for Panthers-Raiders
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Sunday
Panthers at Raiders (-5, 40): Carolina is an ugly 0-2 against the spread this season, adding to a 4-13-2 ATS skid. The Raiders are 8-2-1 ATS with coach Antonio Pierce at the helm, including 4-1-1 at home. The Panthers are on a 10-3 under run. Edge: Raiders and under.
Chargers at Steelers (-1½, 36): Both teams are 2-0 ATS this season, and both teams are on under runs in the regular season (Los Angeles 8-2, Pittsburgh 11-6). Edge: Under.
Bears at Colts (-1½, 43½): Chicago is 1-0-1 ATS this season, while Indianapolis is on a 2-5 ATS skid. The Bears are on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Bears.
Texans (-2, 46) at Vikings: Houston is 2-0 straight-up but 0-1-1 ATS, while Minnesota is on a 5-2-1 ATS run as an underdog. The Texans are on a 7-3 under run in the regular season, and the Vikings’ first two games this season went under. Edge: Vikings and under.
Giants at Browns (-6½, 39): New York is 0-2 ATS this season, while Cleveland is on a 9-4 ATS run. Edge: Browns.
Eagles at Saints (-3, 49½): Philadelphia is on a 1-8 ATS skid, while New Orleans is on a 6-1 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Eagles 7-5, Saints 4-1). Edge: Saints and over.
Broncos at Buccaneers (-6½, 41): Denver is on a 2-5-2 ATS skid on the road, while Tampa Bay is on an 11-4 ATS run, including 2-0 this season. Edge: Buccaneers.
Packers at Titans (-2½, 38): Green Bay is on a 5-1 ATS run, while Tennessee is on a 3-8-1 ATS skid. Edge: Packers.
Dolphins at Seahawks (-4½, 41½): Miami is on a 2-5 ATS skid on the road, while Seattle is on an 0-4-1 ATS skid overall. The Dolphins are on a 6-1 under run. The Seahawks went over in their first two games this season after closing last season on a 4-1 under run. Edge: Slight to under.
Lions (-3, 51½) at Cardinals: Detroit is on a 24-9 ATS run, while Arizona is on a 4-0 ATS run. The Lions went under in their first two games this season after closing last season on a 9-3 over run. The Cardinals are on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Slight to over.
Ravens (-1, 48½) at Cowboys: Dallas is on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. Both teams are on over runs (Ravens 9-4, Cowboys 4-0). Edge: Ravens and over.
49ers (-7, 44) at Rams: San Francisco was on a 7-1-1 ATS run in this series before losing to Los Angeles in last year’s regular-season finale with most starters sitting out. The Rams are 0-2 ATS this season amid a flurry of injuries. Edge: 49ers.
Chiefs (-3, 46½) at Falcons: Kansas City is on a 7-1 ATS run overall and a 5-1-1 ATS run away from home, while Atlanta is on a 2-6 ATS skid at home. The Chiefs are on a 6-2-1 under run, though 1-0-1 to the over this season. The Falcons are 2-0 to the under for new coach Raheem Morris. Edge: Chiefs and slight to under.
Monday
Jaguars at Bills (-5½, 45½): Jacksonville has won and covered its last two against Buffalo, but both games were in London. The Jaguars are on a 2-6 ATS skid overall, and the Bills are on a 2-6 ATS skid at home. Both teams are on under runs (Jacksonville 5-1, Buffalo 10-5). Edge: Under.
Commanders at Bengals (-7½, 47): Washington is 1-1 ATS for new coach Dan Quinn after finishing last season on a 1-6 ATS skid. Both teams are on over runs (Commanders 8-2, Bengals 8-3). Edge: Over.