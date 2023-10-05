73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

NFL betting trends — Week 5: Edges for Packers-Raiders side, total

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
October 5, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after making a catch during an NFL footba ...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after making a catch during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Packers (-1, 44½) at Raiders: Green Bay has covered its last four on road (2-0 this season). The Raiders are on a 1-4 run against the spread and a 7-3 run to the under. Edge: Packers and slight to under.

Bills (-5½, 49) vs. Jaguars (at London): Buffalo has won and covered the last three handily since an opening loss at the Jets. Buffalo was 4-9 ATS in the preceding 13 games. The Jaguars are 5-1 in their last six ATS as an underdog. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

Texans at Falcons (-2, 41½): Houston has won the last two games outright as an underdog by a combined 67-23 margin. Atlanta is on a 10-3 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Panthers at Lions (-9½, 45): Carolina is winless straight-up and ATS (0-3-1) for coach Frank Reich. Detroit is on a 12-2-1 run ATS. Edge: Lions.

Titans (-2, 43) at Colts: Tennessee has won and covered the last five meetings in this series. The Titans are on a 5-1 under run, but the Colts are on an 8-2 over run. Edge: Titans.

Giants at Dolphins (-11½, 49): New York covered seven of eight as a road underdog in the regular season last year, but the Giants are winless ATS this season, including once as a road underdog. Miami is 4-1 ATS in its last five home games and is on a 10-5 run to the over. Edge: Over and slight to Dolphins.

Saints at Patriots (-1, 40): New Orleans is on runs of 5-0 and 12-2 to the under. New England is on a 2-9 ATS skid. Edge: Under and slight to Saints.

Ravens (-4, 38) at Steelers: None of last six meetings has been decided by more than five points, and the last four have been decided by three or fewer. Baltimore is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 on the road. The last five meetings in the series have gone under. Edge: Ravens and under.

Bengals (-3, 44½) at Cardinals: Cincinnati is on ATS skids of 0-4-1 and 1-6-1 and is also on a 5-1 run to the under. Arizona is 3-1 ATS for new coach Jonathan Gannon. Edge: Cardinals and slight to under.

Eagles (-4½, 50½) at Rams: Philadelphia has won and covered its first two road games this season after being 2-7 ATS on the road last year. Los Angeles is 2-0-2 ATS this season and 6-2-2 in its last 10. The Rams are also on a 5-2-1 run to the under. Edge: Slight to Rams and under.

Jets at Broncos (-1, 43): Denver is on a 2-6 run ATS at home and is on an 8-1 run to the over. New York is 1-5 ATS on the road since winning at Denver last season. Edge: Over.

Chiefs (-4, 52½) at Vikings: Kansas City is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 regular-season games overall and 2-6 in its last eight as a road favorite. The Chiefs are also on a 3-0 run to the under on the road. Minnesota is on an 0-5 ATS skid at home. Edge: Slight to under.

Cowboys at 49ers (-3½, 45): Dallas is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 on the road. San Francisco has won 14 straight regular-season games (11-2-1 ATS), including nine straight covers at home. Edge: 49ers.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders rookie class struggles to adjust to NFL
Raiders rookie class struggles to adjust to NFL
2
Gordon: Raiders squandering all-time greatness of Davante Adams
Gordon: Raiders squandering all-time greatness of Davante Adams
3
NFL betting trends — Week 5: Edges for Packers-Raiders side, total
NFL betting trends — Week 5: Edges for Packers-Raiders side, total
4
Raiders $1M donation to UNLV viewed as transformational
Raiders $1M donation to UNLV viewed as transformational
5
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders loss leads to increased frustration
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders loss leads to increased frustration
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, at his main store Tuesday, Nov ...
Mattress Mack’s 5 biggest betting losses
By / RJ

Mattress Mack won a record $72.6 million in bets on the Astros to win the 2022 World Series. But the Houston furniture store owner has also suffered some losses.

More stories
NFL betting trends — Week 3: Steelers have edge over Raiders
NFL betting trends — Week 3: Steelers have edge over Raiders
NFL betting trends — Week 2: Edge on total for Raiders-Bills
NFL betting trends — Week 2: Edge on total for Raiders-Bills
NFL betting trends — Week 1: Raiders have edge over Broncos
NFL betting trends — Week 1: Raiders have edge over Broncos
NFL betting trends — Week 4: Edges for Chargers, over vs. Raiders
NFL betting trends — Week 4: Edges for Chargers, over vs. Raiders
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 2 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 2 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game