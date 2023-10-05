NFL betting trends — Week 5: Edges for Packers-Raiders side, total

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after making a catch during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Packers (-1, 44½) at Raiders: Green Bay has covered its last four on road (2-0 this season). The Raiders are on a 1-4 run against the spread and a 7-3 run to the under. Edge: Packers and slight to under.

Bills (-5½, 49) vs. Jaguars (at London): Buffalo has won and covered the last three handily since an opening loss at the Jets. Buffalo was 4-9 ATS in the preceding 13 games. The Jaguars are 5-1 in their last six ATS as an underdog. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

Texans at Falcons (-2, 41½): Houston has won the last two games outright as an underdog by a combined 67-23 margin. Atlanta is on a 10-3 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Panthers at Lions (-9½, 45): Carolina is winless straight-up and ATS (0-3-1) for coach Frank Reich. Detroit is on a 12-2-1 run ATS. Edge: Lions.

Titans (-2, 43) at Colts: Tennessee has won and covered the last five meetings in this series. The Titans are on a 5-1 under run, but the Colts are on an 8-2 over run. Edge: Titans.

Giants at Dolphins (-11½, 49): New York covered seven of eight as a road underdog in the regular season last year, but the Giants are winless ATS this season, including once as a road underdog. Miami is 4-1 ATS in its last five home games and is on a 10-5 run to the over. Edge: Over and slight to Dolphins.

Saints at Patriots (-1, 40): New Orleans is on runs of 5-0 and 12-2 to the under. New England is on a 2-9 ATS skid. Edge: Under and slight to Saints.

Ravens (-4, 38) at Steelers: None of last six meetings has been decided by more than five points, and the last four have been decided by three or fewer. Baltimore is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 on the road. The last five meetings in the series have gone under. Edge: Ravens and under.

Bengals (-3, 44½) at Cardinals: Cincinnati is on ATS skids of 0-4-1 and 1-6-1 and is also on a 5-1 run to the under. Arizona is 3-1 ATS for new coach Jonathan Gannon. Edge: Cardinals and slight to under.

Eagles (-4½, 50½) at Rams: Philadelphia has won and covered its first two road games this season after being 2-7 ATS on the road last year. Los Angeles is 2-0-2 ATS this season and 6-2-2 in its last 10. The Rams are also on a 5-2-1 run to the under. Edge: Slight to Rams and under.

Jets at Broncos (-1, 43): Denver is on a 2-6 run ATS at home and is on an 8-1 run to the over. New York is 1-5 ATS on the road since winning at Denver last season. Edge: Over.

Chiefs (-4, 52½) at Vikings: Kansas City is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 regular-season games overall and 2-6 in its last eight as a road favorite. The Chiefs are also on a 3-0 run to the under on the road. Minnesota is on an 0-5 ATS skid at home. Edge: Slight to under.

Cowboys at 49ers (-3½, 45): Dallas is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 on the road. San Francisco has won 14 straight regular-season games (11-2-1 ATS), including nine straight covers at home. Edge: 49ers.