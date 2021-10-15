NFL betting trends — Week 6: Raiders get edge vs. Broncos
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.
Las Vegas at Denver (-4, 44): The Raiders have covered six of the last seven meetings and are 7-3 straight up and ATS in their past 10 road games. The under is 4-1 in Denver games this season, and eight of the last nine games in the series have gone under the total. Edge: Raiders and under.
Miami (-3, 47) at Jacksonville: The Dolphins have covered 12 of their last 18 road games and are 23-10 against the spread since early 2019 (though 2-4 in their last six games). The Jaguars are on a 20-game straight-up losing streak and have covered one of their first five games this season. Edge: Slight to Dolphins.
Minnesota (-2, 46) at Carolina: The Vikings are 2-10 ATS since late 2020 and 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Minnesota is on a 13-6 over run. The Panthers have dropped the last two straight up and ATS after going 3-0 to start the season. Edge: Over and slight to Panthers.
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore (-2½, 51½): The Chargers have covered their last three games as underdogs and are 8-1 ATS in their past nine games. Four of the first five Chargers games have gone under the total. The under is 6-3 in the past nine Ravens game, and they have covered four of their last five home games. Edge: Under.
Green Bay (-6, 44) at Chicago: The Packers have won and covered their past four games and have covered the last four in this rivalry. Green Bay is on a 6-3 over run, and both games against the Bears last season went over. Chicago has covered its first two games as a home underdog this season. Edge: Packers and slight to over.
Cincinnati (-3½, 47) at Detroit: The under is 9-3 in Bengals games since late 2020. The Lions have covered their last three home games. Edge: Under.
Houston at Indianapolis (-10, 43): The Texans are 0-4 straight up and 1-3 ATS since winning their opener against the Jaguars. Two of Houston’s last three games have gone under the total. The Colts are 1-5 ATS in their last six games as home favorites. Edge: Slight to Texans.
Los Angeles Rams (-9½, 49) at New York Giants: The Giants are 6-18 ATS at home since 2018. The last six Giants home games have gone under the total. Six of the last seven Rams games have gone over. Edge: Rams.
Kansas City (-6½, 54) at Washington: The Chiefs have covered three of their last 16 games. Washington’s last three games have gone over the total. Edge: Washington and over.
Arizona at Cleveland (-3½, 49): The Cardinals are 14-5 ATS in the first seven games of a season since 2019. Arizona is 13-5-1 ATS on the road in its last 19 games. Ten of Arizona’s last 11 road games have gone under the total. The Browns are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games. Edge: Cards and under.
Dallas (-3, 50½) at New England: The Cowboys are 5-0 ATS this season, and nine of their last 12 games have gone over the total. The Patriots are on a 14-6-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Cowboys.
Seattle at Pittsburgh (-5, 43½): The Seahawks are 2-1 ATS on the road this season but 2-6 ATS in their last eight road games. The under is 4-1 in Seattle games this season. Four of Pittsburgh’s five games have gone under the total. Edge: Under.
Monday
Buffalo (-5½, 53) at Tennessee: The over is 9-2 in Bills road games since last season. The Titans are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog. The over is 16-6 in Tennessee games since last season. Edge: Over.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.