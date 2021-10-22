NFL betting trends — Week 7

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws while pressured by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Jets at New England (-7, 42½): The Jets are 1-4 straight up and against the spread this season and lost 25-6 to New England on Sept. 19. The Patriots have covered three of the last four meetings and have won the past 11 outright. The under is on a 15-7 run in Patriots games, though the last two games have gone over the total. Edge: Patriots and under.

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-6, 46): The Bengals have lost and failed to cover the last three meetings by wide margins. Cincinnati is 2-2 ATS as an underdog this season and 7-3-1 as an underdog in games quarterback Joe Burrow has started and finished. The Bengals are on a 5-1 under run. The Ravens have covered five of their last six games as home favorites. Edge: Under and slight to Ravens.

Atlanta (-2½, 47½) at Miami: The Falcons have covered two of three road games this season. The Dolphins are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games after a 21-6 spread run in the previous 27 games. Miami failed to cover its first two home games this season. Edge: Falcons.

Washington at Green Bay (-8, 48): The over is 5-2 in Washington’s past six games, and the team is 5-4 ATS in its last nine games as an underdog (0-2 this season). The Packers have won and covered five straight games since their opening loss to the Saints. Four of Green Bay’s last five home games have gone over the total. Edge: Over and Packers.

Kansas City (-4½, 57½) at Tennessee: The Chiefs are on a 4-13 spread slump since mid 2020. Four of Kansas City’s six games this season have gone over the total. The Titans are 7-4 ATS in their last 11 games as underdogs. The over is 27-9 in Tennessee games since Ryan Tannehill became the starting quarterback. Edge: Over and Titans.

Carolina (-3, 43) at New York Giants: The Panthers are 8-2 ATS on the road for coach Matt Rhule. The Giants are on a 5-12 spread skid at home. Edge: Panthers.

Chicago at Tampa Bay (-12½, 47): The Bears have covered three of their last five games. Six of the last seven Chicago games have gone under the total. The Buccaneers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games, and the over is 4-2 in Tampa Bay this season. Edge: Slight to Buccaneers.

Houston at Arizona (-17½, 47½): The Texans are 1-5 straight up but have covered three of six games. The Cardinals are 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS this season. The over is 6-2 in the last eight Arizona home games. Edge: Cardinals and slight to over.

Philadelphia at Raiders (-3, 48½): The Eagles are 2-1 ATS on the road this season and 3-3 ATS overall. The Raiders are 4-7 ATS at Allegiant Stadium. The over is 6-1 in Las Vegas’ last seven home games. Edge: Eagles and over.

Detroit at Los Angeles Rams (-16, 50½): The Lions are 0-10 straight up since late 2020, but they’re 5-5 ATS in those games. Detroit’s last four games have gone under the total. The Rams’ first four games went over before an under at Seattle and a totals push against the Giants. Los Angeles is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games. Edge: Slight to over.

Indianapolis at San Francisco (-4, 43½): The Colts are 7-2 ATS in their last nine road games (2-1 this season). The over is 8-2 in Indianapolis’ last 10 road games. The 49ers are 1-6 ATS at Levi’s Stadium since last season (they played home games in Arizona the last month of last season). Edge: Colts and over.

Monday

New Orleans (-4½, 43) at Seattle: The Saints are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games, and the under is 6-2 in those games. The Seahawks are 7-12 ATS in their last 19 games. Seattle is on an 11-4 under run. Edge: Under and Saints.

