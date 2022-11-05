NFL betting trends — Week 9: Raiders, over against Jaguars
Raiders (-2, 48) at Jacksonville: The Raiders had covered three straight games and were on a 6-3 run against the spread in the regular season before getting blanked 24-0 at New Orleans last week. The Raiders are on a 4-2-1 over uptick. The Jaguars have lost and failed to cover their last five games. Edge: Raiders and over.
Los Angeles Chargers (-3, 49) at Atlanta: The Chargers have covered their last three road games. Los Angeles is riding over streaks of 4-1 and 13-6. The Falcons are 3-1 ATS at home and 6-2 ATS overall this season, but Atlanta is on an 0-2 spread skid after a 6-0 start. Edge: Over and Falcons.
Buffalo (-11½, 45½) at New York Jets: The Bills have won the last four meetings while going 3-1 ATS. Buffalo hasn’t lost at New York since 2017. The Jets are 1-3 ATS at home. The Bills are on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Bills and under.
Carolina at Cincinnati (-7, 42½): The Panthers were on a 3-17 slide straight-up and ATS before covering their last two games for interim coach Steve Wilks. The Bengals were on cover streaks of 5-0 and 13-2 before Monday’s 32-13 loss to the Browns. Cincinnati is on a 10-2-1 under streak, though it has gone over in two of its last three games (2-0-1). Edge: Bengals and under.
Minnesota (-3, 43½) at Washington: The Vikings are 6-1 SU but only 3-4 ATS. Minnesota is on a 2-5 spread slide on the road. The Commanders are on a 5-3 cover run at home and a 10-6-1 ATS streak overall. They’ve won and covered three straight. Washington is on a 10-5 under uptick. Edge: Washington and under.
Green Bay (-3½, 49½) at Detroit: The home team has covered the last five meetings, and the Packers are on an 0-5 ATS skid at Ford Field. Green Bay covered at Buffalo in last week’s 27-17 loss to snap an 0-4 ATS skid, but the Packers are still on spread slides of 3-7 and 4-9. The Lions are on an 0-3-1 ATS skid after starting 14-6 ATS under coach Dan Campbell. Detroit is on a 7-2 over surge, and both meetings went over last season. Edge: Lions and over.
Miami (-4, 45½) at Chicago: The Dolphins are on an 0-4-1 ATS skid. Miami is on a 7-4 under run. The Bears have alternated covers all season and are coming off a 49-29 loss at Dallas. Edge: Under and Bears.
Indianapolis at New England (-6, 40): The Colts have a 7-1 under mark this season and are on a 12-1 under streak overall. Indianapolis is on a 1-4 ATS skid on the road. The Patriots are 1-2 ATS at home this season. Edge: Under.
Seattle at Arizona (-2, 48½): The Cardinals snapped an eight-game home losing streak in their win over the Saints on Oct. 20. The Seahawks have covered three of the last four meetings, including a 19-9 home win over Arizona on Oct. 16. The Cardinals are on an 8-4 under run, and the Seahawks are on a 4-2 under uptick. Edge: Seahawks.
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay (-3, 42½): Matchup of the last two Super Bowl champions and a rematch of the Rams’ 30-27 win over Buccaneers in last season’s divisional playoff game. Los Angeles is on a 2-7 ATS slide and 8-1 under run. Tampa Bay is on an 0-5 ATS skid and 6-2 under uptick. Edge: Under.
Tennessee at Kansas City (-12½, 46): The home team has won and covered the last three meetings. The Titans have won and covered their last five games and are riding a 9-3 under streak. The Chiefs are on an 0-4 ATS skid at home. Edge: Titans and under.
Monday
Baltimore (-2, 47½) at New Orleans: The Ravens have won and covered three of four road games this season. Baltimore is on a 7-3 under run. The Saints are on a 4-6 ATS slide after their shutout win over the Raiders. New Orleans is on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Ravens.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet. com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.