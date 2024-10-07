NFL bettor turns $300 into $99K after hitting TD scorer parlay

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada turned $300 into $99,349.14 on NFL Sunday after hitting an eight-leg anytime touchdown scorer parlay.

Indianapolis Colts running back Trey Sermon (27) is pushed across the goal line for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Here are the eight legs:

Nico Collins (+111)

Cam Akers (+105)

Derrick Henry (-250)

Ja’Marr Chase (+121)

D’Andre Swift (+109)

Trey Sermon (+110)

James Cook (-114)

Brian Robinson Jr. (-113)

The only leg that made the bettor sweat was Indianapolis’ Sermon, who scored on a 1-yard run with 4:27 remaining in the Colts’ 37-34 loss to the Jaguars.

Sermon crossed the goal line a play after Alec Pierce scored an apparent touchdown on a 46-yard pass from Joe Flacco. But the replay official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling, and the play was reversed. The call was worth almost $100,000 for the Caesars bettor.

Houston’s Collins and Akers scored in the first quarter of the Texans’ 23-20 win over the Bills. Akers scored on a 15-yard run and Collins on a 67-yard pass from C.J. Stroud. Cook scored on a 5-yard run for Buffalo with 8:48 left in the third quarter.

Baltimore’s Henry scored on a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter of the Ravens’ 41-38 overtime win over the Bengals. Chase reeled in two long touchdown passes from Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow — a 41-yarder in the second quarter and a 70-yarder in the fourth.

Chicago’s Swift scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter of the Bears’ 36-10 win over the Panthers.

Washington’s Robinson scored twice, the first in the first quarter of the Commanders’ 34-13 win over the Browns.

