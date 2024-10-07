NFL bettor turns $300 into $99K after hitting TD scorer parlay
A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada turned $300 into $99,349.14 on NFL Sunday after hitting an eight-leg anytime touchdown scorer parlay.
A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada turned $300 into $99,349.14 on NFL Sunday after hitting an eight-leg anytime touchdown scorer parlay.
Here are the eight legs:
Nico Collins (+111)
Cam Akers (+105)
Derrick Henry (-250)
Ja’Marr Chase (+121)
D’Andre Swift (+109)
Trey Sermon (+110)
James Cook (-114)
Brian Robinson Jr. (-113)
The only leg that made the bettor sweat was Indianapolis’ Sermon, who scored on a 1-yard run with 4:27 remaining in the Colts’ 37-34 loss to the Jaguars.
Sermon crossed the goal line a play after Alec Pierce scored an apparent touchdown on a 46-yard pass from Joe Flacco. But the replay official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling, and the play was reversed. The call was worth almost $100,000 for the Caesars bettor.
Houston’s Collins and Akers scored in the first quarter of the Texans’ 23-20 win over the Bills. Akers scored on a 15-yard run and Collins on a 67-yard pass from C.J. Stroud. Cook scored on a 5-yard run for Buffalo with 8:48 left in the third quarter.
Baltimore’s Henry scored on a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter of the Ravens’ 41-38 overtime win over the Bengals. Chase reeled in two long touchdown passes from Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow — a 41-yarder in the second quarter and a 70-yarder in the fourth.
Chicago’s Swift scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter of the Bears’ 36-10 win over the Panthers.
Washington’s Robinson scored twice, the first in the first quarter of the Commanders’ 34-13 win over the Browns.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.