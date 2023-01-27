NFL Conference championship betting trends: Take Niners, Bengals

The 49ers are on a 7-0 streak against the spread in the NFL playoffs. San Francisco also is on a 12-game winning streak straight up this season (10-2 ATS).

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes during an NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The 49ers are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

San Francisco at Philadelphia (-2½, 46½): The 49ers are on a 7-0 streak against the spread in the NFL playoffs. San Francisco also is on a 12-game winning streak straight up this season in which it has gone 10-2 ATS. The Niners also have covered six straight as underdogs. The Eagles were on an 0-4 spread skid prior to their blowout win and cover over the Giants in the divisional round. Philadelphia is on a 4-7 ATS slide overall. The Eagles have gone over in seven of their last 10 home games. The Niners are on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Niners and over.

Cincinnati at Kansas City (-1½, 48): This is their fourth meeting since January 2022. The Bengals won and covered the previous three as underdogs. Cincinnati also has won and covered four straight playoff games away from home. The Bengals are on an incredible 23-3 spread run. The Chiefs are on a 3-7 ATS slide at Arrowhead Stadium this season and are 5-9 ATS in their last 14 games overall. Cincinnati is on a 5-1 under uptick in the playoffs. Edge: Bengals and under.