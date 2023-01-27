55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

NFL Conference championship betting trends: Take Niners, Bengals

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
January 27, 2023 - 12:09 pm
 
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the third ...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes during an NFL football practice in Sant ...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes during an NFL football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The 49ers are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

San Francisco at Philadelphia (-2½, 46½): The 49ers are on a 7-0 streak against the spread in the NFL playoffs. San Francisco also is on a 12-game winning streak straight up this season in which it has gone 10-2 ATS. The Niners also have covered six straight as underdogs. The Eagles were on an 0-4 spread skid prior to their blowout win and cover over the Giants in the divisional round. Philadelphia is on a 4-7 ATS slide overall. The Eagles have gone over in seven of their last 10 home games. The Niners are on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Niners and over.

Cincinnati at Kansas City (-1½, 48): This is their fourth meeting since January 2022. The Bengals won and covered the previous three as underdogs. Cincinnati also has won and covered four straight playoff games away from home. The Bengals are on an incredible 23-3 spread run. The Chiefs are on a 3-7 ATS slide at Arrowhead Stadium this season and are 5-9 ATS in their last 14 games overall. Cincinnati is on a 5-1 under uptick in the playoffs. Edge: Bengals and under.

MOST READ
1
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
2
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
3
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
4
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
5
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tries to throw a pass under pressure by L ...
NFL divisional playoffs betting trends: Take the overs
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Jaguars have won their past six games while going 5-1 ATS. The Chiefs have gone 2-7 ATS in their past nine home games and are on a 2-6 spread slide overall.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball past Raiders defensive end Ma ...
NFL betting breakdown: Divisional playoffs
By / RJ

Systemplays.com handicapper and Review-Journal NFL Challenge champion Doug Fitz analyzes the four divisional playoff games, with trends and final scores.

More stories for you
NFL divisional playoffs betting trends: Take the overs
NFL divisional playoffs betting trends: Take the overs
NFL betting breakdown: Divisional playoffs
NFL betting breakdown: Divisional playoffs
NFL Week 17 betting forecast: Texans will tame Jaguars again
NFL Week 17 betting forecast: Texans will tame Jaguars again
NFL Week 18 betting trends: Raiders, over vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 18 betting trends: Raiders, over vs. Chiefs
NFL wild-card playoffs betting trends: 49ers strong against Seahawks
NFL wild-card playoffs betting trends: 49ers strong against Seahawks
NFL Week 17 betting trends: Take Niners, over vs. Raiders
NFL Week 17 betting trends: Take Niners, over vs. Raiders