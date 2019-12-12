NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Rams have covered three of their last four games and are tied with the Steelers for the best record in the NFL against the spread at 9-4.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 14 of the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|8-4-1
|3-10
|Miami
|7-6
|6-7
|New England
|7-6
|4-9
|New York Jets
|5-8
|6-7
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|9-4
|3-10
|Baltimore
|7-6
|7-6
|Cleveland
|5-7-1
|6-7
|Cincinnati
|5-8
|4-9
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Tennessee
|7-5-1
|8-5
|Indianapolis
|6-5-2
|8-5
|Houston
|6-7
|6-7
|Jacksonville
|5-8
|7-6
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|8-5
|6-7
|Kansas City
|8-5
|7-6
|Oakland
|6-7
|7-6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4-7-2
|5-8
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|7-6
|8-5
|Washington
|6-7
|5-8
|New York Giants
|5-8
|7-6
|Philadelphia
|4-9
|6-7
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|8-5
|6-7
|Minnesota
|6-7
|7-6
|Detroit
|5-8
|8-5
|Chicago
|4-9
|5-8
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|New Orleans
|8-5
|7-6
|Carolina
|6-7
|9-4
|Atlanta
|5-8
|5-8
|Tampa Bay
|4-8-1
|10-3
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|9-4
|4-9
|San Francisco
|8-4-1
|6-7
|Arizona
|7-5-1
|7-6
|Seattle
|7-6
|7-6