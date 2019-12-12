60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2019 - 2:13 pm
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 14 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 8-4-1 3-10
Miami 7-6 6-7
New England 7-6 4-9
New York Jets 5-8 6-7
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 9-4 3-10
Baltimore 7-6 7-6
Cleveland 5-7-1 6-7
Cincinnati 5-8 4-9
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Tennessee 7-5-1 8-5
Indianapolis 6-5-2 8-5
Houston 6-7 6-7
Jacksonville 5-8 7-6
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 8-5 6-7
Kansas City 8-5 7-6
Oakland 6-7 7-6
Los Angeles Chargers 4-7-2 5-8
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 7-6 8-5
Washington 6-7 5-8
New York Giants 5-8 7-6
Philadelphia 4-9 6-7
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 8-5 6-7
Minnesota 6-7 7-6
Detroit 5-8 8-5
Chicago 4-9 5-8
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 8-5 7-6
Carolina 6-7 9-4
Atlanta 5-8 5-8
Tampa Bay 4-8-1 10-3
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 9-4 4-9
San Francisco 8-4-1 6-7
Arizona 7-5-1 7-6
Seattle 7-6 7-6
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles with the football as Oakland Raiders defen ...
Pros, Joes back Ravens over Jets on ‘TNF’
By / RJ

Sharp bettors at the Westgate and CG Technology sportsbooks wagered on the Ravens as 15½-point favorites and the line was up to 16½ on Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Bingham of Honeyville, Utah, gets sideways on Night Moves in Bull Riding during the fourt ...
Las Vegas sportsbooks picking up on rodeo betting
By Patrick Everson / RJ

Rodeo fans tend to be sports fans in general, too. As such, there’s certainly a segment of the rodeo fan base that might also enjoy betting.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Aaro ...
NBA bettors suffer brutal bad beats
By / RJ

The Knicks-Pacers total was 209 on Saturday. Indiana led 104-100 with 5:05 left and the over looked like a lock. The final score was 104-103.