NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Saints finished the regular season with an 11-5 record against the spread, best in the NFL.
Final records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|9-5-2
|4-12
|Miami
|9-7
|9-7
|New England
|8-7-1
|7-9
|New York Jets
|7-9
|7-9
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Baltimore
|10-6
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|9-7
|4-12
|Cincinnati
|6-10
|7-9
|Cleveland
|5-10-1
|8-8
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Tennessee
|8-7-1
|10-6
|Indianapolis
|7-7-2
|9-7
|Houston
|7-8-1
|7-9
|Jacksonville
|7-9
|8-8
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Kansas City
|10-5-1
|8-8
|Denver
|9-7
|7-9
|Oakland
|8-8
|7-9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4-9-3
|7-9
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|9-7
|10-6
|Philadelphia
|7-9
|8-8
|New York Giants
|7-9
|10-6
|Washington
|6-10
|8-8
|
— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|10-6
|6-10
|Minnesota
|9-7
|9-7
|Detroit
|6-10
|10-6
|Chicago
|4-12
|6-10
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|New Orleans
|11-5
|9-7
|Atlanta
|8-8
|7-9
|Carolina
|6-9-1
|11-5
|Tampa Bay
|5-9-2
|12-4
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|10-5-1
|7-9
|Arizona
|9-5-2
|9-7
|San Francisco
|9-6-1
|8-7-1
|Seattle
|7-8-1
|8-7-1