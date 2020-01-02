61°F
Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2020 - 1:24 pm
 

Final records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 9-5-2 4-12
Miami 9-7 9-7
New England 8-7-1 7-9
New York Jets 7-9 7-9
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Baltimore 10-6 9-7
Pittsburgh 9-7 4-12
Cincinnati 6-10 7-9
Cleveland 5-10-1 8-8
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Tennessee 8-7-1 10-6
Indianapolis 7-7-2 9-7
Houston 7-8-1 7-9
Jacksonville 7-9 8-8
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 10-5-1 8-8
Denver 9-7 7-9
Oakland 8-8 7-9
Los Angeles Chargers 4-9-3 7-9
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 9-7 10-6
Philadelphia 7-9 8-8
New York Giants 7-9 10-6
Washington 6-10 8-8

— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 10-6 6-10
Minnesota 9-7 9-7
Detroit 6-10 10-6
Chicago 4-12 6-10
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 11-5 9-7
Atlanta 8-8 7-9
Carolina 6-9-1 11-5
Tampa Bay 5-9-2 12-4
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 10-5-1 7-9
Arizona 9-5-2 9-7
San Francisco 9-6-1 8-7-1
Seattle 7-8-1 8-7-1
