Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2020 - 6:00 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 3-1 3-0-1
Miami 2-2 1-3
New England 2-2 2-2
New York Jets 0-4 3-1
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Cincinnati 3-1 2-2
Pittsburgh 2-1 2-1
Baltimore 2-2 1-3
Cleveland 2-2 3-1
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 3-1 1-3
Jacksonville 2-2 3-1
Tennessee 0-3 2-1
Houston 0-4 3-1
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 3-1 2-2
Kansas City 3-1 1-3
Los Angeles Chargers 3-1 1-3
Las Vegas 2-2 3-0-1
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 2-2 1-3
Washington 2-2 3-1
Philadelphia 1-3 2-2
Dallas 0-4 3-1
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 4-0 3-1
Chicago 2-2 2-2
Minnesota 2-2 3-1
Detroit 1-3 3-1
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 2-2 2-2
New Orleans 2-2 4-0
Tampa Bay 2-2 3-1
Atlanta 1-3 3-1
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Seattle 4-0 3-1
Arizona 2-2 0-4
Los Angeles Rams 2-2 2-2
San Francisco 2-2 2-2
THE LATEST
Circa CEO Derek Stevens talks to the news media as the final letter for the sign atop his resor ...
Derek Stevens hedges bets to win $2M on Marlins
By / RJ

Derek Stevens bet $110K to win $40K on Atlanta to beat Miami in the NL Division Series to hedge two bets that will pay $1M each if the Marlins win the NL and World Series.