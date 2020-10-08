NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Seahawks and Packers each improved to 4-0 against the spread in Week 4.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|3-1
|3-0-1
|Miami
|2-2
|1-3
|New England
|2-2
|2-2
|New York Jets
|0-4
|3-1
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Cincinnati
|3-1
|2-2
|Pittsburgh
|2-1
|2-1
|Baltimore
|2-2
|1-3
|Cleveland
|2-2
|3-1
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|3-1
|1-3
|Jacksonville
|2-2
|3-1
|Tennessee
|0-3
|2-1
|Houston
|0-4
|3-1
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|3-1
|2-2
|Kansas City
|3-1
|1-3
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3-1
|1-3
|Las Vegas
|2-2
|3-0-1
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|2-2
|1-3
|Washington
|2-2
|3-1
|Philadelphia
|1-3
|2-2
|Dallas
|0-4
|3-1
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|4-0
|3-1
|Chicago
|2-2
|2-2
|Minnesota
|2-2
|3-1
|Detroit
|1-3
|3-1
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|2-2
|2-2
|New Orleans
|2-2
|4-0
|Tampa Bay
|2-2
|3-1
|Atlanta
|1-3
|3-1
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Seattle
|4-0
|3-1
|Arizona
|2-2
|0-4
|Los Angeles Rams
|2-2
|2-2
|San Francisco
|2-2
|2-2