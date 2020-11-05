82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 10:43 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 5-2 2-5
New England 3-4 3-4
Buffalo 3-5 5-2-1
New York Jets 1-7 3-5
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 6-1 4-2-1
Cincinnati 6-2 5-3
Baltimore 3-4 3-4
Cleveland 3-5 5-3
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 4-3 4-3
Jacksonville 2-5 4-3
Tennessee 2-5 5-1-1
Houston 1-6 4-3
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 6-2 3-5
Los Angeles Chargers 5-2 4-3
Denver 5-2 4-3
Las Vegas 4-3 5-1-1
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 5-3 3-5
Washington 4-3 3-4
Philadelphia 3-5 4-4
Dallas 0-8 4-4
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 5-2 4-3
Chicago 5-3 3-5
Minnesota 4-3 5-2
Detroit 3-4 4-3
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 4-4 3-5
Tampa Bay 4-4 5-3
Atlanta 3-5 4-4
New Orleans 2-4 7-0
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Arizona 5-2 1-6
Seattle 5-2 5-2
Los Angeles Rams 4-4 2-6
San Francisco 4-4 4-4
MOST READ
1
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
2
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
3
Trump campaign to file lawsuit to stop counting votes in Nevada
Trump campaign to file lawsuit to stop counting votes in Nevada
4
Police: Man shot by officers in Henderson killed 3 people, including boy
Police: Man shot by officers in Henderson killed 3 people, including boy
5
ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Trump’s odds improve across board overnight
ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Trump’s odds improve across board overnight
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST