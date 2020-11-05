NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Steelers covered their fifth consecutive game to improve to 6-1 against the spread on the season.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Miami
|5-2
|2-5
|New England
|3-4
|3-4
|Buffalo
|3-5
|5-2-1
|New York Jets
|1-7
|3-5
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|6-1
|4-2-1
|Cincinnati
|6-2
|5-3
|Baltimore
|3-4
|3-4
|Cleveland
|3-5
|5-3
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|4-3
|4-3
|Jacksonville
|2-5
|4-3
|Tennessee
|2-5
|5-1-1
|Houston
|1-6
|4-3
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Kansas City
|6-2
|3-5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5-2
|4-3
|Denver
|5-2
|4-3
|Las Vegas
|4-3
|5-1-1
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|5-3
|3-5
|Washington
|4-3
|3-4
|Philadelphia
|3-5
|4-4
|Dallas
|0-8
|4-4
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|5-2
|4-3
|Chicago
|5-3
|3-5
|Minnesota
|4-3
|5-2
|Detroit
|3-4
|4-3
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|4-4
|3-5
|Tampa Bay
|4-4
|5-3
|Atlanta
|3-5
|4-4
|New Orleans
|2-4
|7-0
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Arizona
|5-2
|1-6
|Seattle
|5-2
|5-2
|Los Angeles Rams
|4-4
|2-6
|San Francisco
|4-4
|4-4