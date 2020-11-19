NFL records against the spread, over-under

72°F
November 19, 2020 - 10:25 am
 
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass the football during the first half ...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 7-2 4-5
Buffalo 5-5 7-2-1
New England 4-5 4-5
New York Jets 2-7 4-5
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 7-2 4-3-2
Cincinnati 6-3 5-3-1
Baltimore 4-5 3-6
Cleveland 3-6 5-4
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 5-4 5-4
Jacksonville 4-5 5-4
Tennessee 3-6 6-2-1
Houston 2-7 5-4
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 6-3 4-5
Las Vegas 6-3 6-2-1
Los Angeles Chargers 5-4 6-3
Denver 5-4 5-4
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 7-3 3-7
Washington 4-5 4-5
Philadelphia 3-6 4-5
Dallas 1-8 4-5
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 6-3 3-7
Minnesota 6-3 6-3
Chicago 5-5 3-7
Detroit 4-5 6-3
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 5-5 5-5
Tampa Bay 5-5 6-4
Atlanta 4-5 5-4
New Orleans 4-5 7-2
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Arizona 5-4 3-6
Los Angeles Rams 5-4 2-7
Seattle 5-4 6-3
San Francisco 4-6 5-5
