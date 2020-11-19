NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Dolphins and Steelers have the NFL’s best records against the spread so far this season at 7-2.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Miami
|7-2
|4-5
|Buffalo
|5-5
|7-2-1
|New England
|4-5
|4-5
|New York Jets
|2-7
|4-5
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|7-2
|4-3-2
|Cincinnati
|6-3
|5-3-1
|Baltimore
|4-5
|3-6
|Cleveland
|3-6
|5-4
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|5-4
|5-4
|Jacksonville
|4-5
|5-4
|Tennessee
|3-6
|6-2-1
|Houston
|2-7
|5-4
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Kansas City
|6-3
|4-5
|Las Vegas
|6-3
|6-2-1
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5-4
|6-3
|Denver
|5-4
|5-4
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|7-3
|3-7
|Washington
|4-5
|4-5
|Philadelphia
|3-6
|4-5
|Dallas
|1-8
|4-5
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|6-3
|3-7
|Minnesota
|6-3
|6-3
|Chicago
|5-5
|3-7
|Detroit
|4-5
|6-3
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|5-5
|5-5
|Tampa Bay
|5-5
|6-4
|Atlanta
|4-5
|5-4
|New Orleans
|4-5
|7-2
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Arizona
|5-4
|3-6
|Los Angeles Rams
|5-4
|2-7
|Seattle
|5-4
|6-3
|San Francisco
|4-6
|5-5