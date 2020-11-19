NFL records against the spread, over-under

The Dolphins and Steelers have the NFL’s best records against the spread so far this season at 7-2.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.