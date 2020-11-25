NFL records against the spread, over-under

57°F
November 25, 2020 - 11:13 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) catches a touchdown pass in front of Tampa ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) catches a touchdown pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 7-3 4-6
Buffalo 5-5 7-2-1
New England 4-6 4-6
New York Jets 3-7 5-5
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 8-2 4-4-2
Cincinnati 6-4 5-4-1
Baltimore 4-6 4-6
Cleveland 4-6 5-5
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 6-4 6-4
Jacksonville 4-6 5-5
Tennessee 4-6 7-2-1
Houston 3-7 5-5
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Las Vegas 7-3 7-2-1
Denver 6-4 5-5
Kansas City 6-4 5-5
Los Angeles Chargers 5-5 7-3
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 7-3 3-7
Washington 5-5 4-6
Philadelphia 3-7 4-6
Dallas 2-8 5-5
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 6-4 6-4
Minnesota 6-4 7-3
Chicago 5-5 3-7
Detroit 4-6 6-4
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 6-5 5-6
New Orleans 5-5 7-3
Tampa Bay 5-6 7-4
Atlanta 4-6 5-5
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 6-4 3-7
Seattle 6-4 6-4
Arizona 5-5 3-7
San Francisco 4-6 5-5
