NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Raiders are 7-3 against the spread and seven of their 10 games this season have gone over the total.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Miami
|7-3
|4-6
|Buffalo
|5-5
|7-2-1
|New England
|4-6
|4-6
|New York Jets
|3-7
|5-5
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|8-2
|4-4-2
|Cincinnati
|6-4
|5-4-1
|Baltimore
|4-6
|4-6
|Cleveland
|4-6
|5-5
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|6-4
|6-4
|Jacksonville
|4-6
|5-5
|Tennessee
|4-6
|7-2-1
|Houston
|3-7
|5-5
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Las Vegas
|7-3
|7-2-1
|Denver
|6-4
|5-5
|Kansas City
|6-4
|5-5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5-5
|7-3
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|7-3
|3-7
|Washington
|5-5
|4-6
|Philadelphia
|3-7
|4-6
|Dallas
|2-8
|5-5
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|6-4
|6-4
|Minnesota
|6-4
|7-3
|Chicago
|5-5
|3-7
|Detroit
|4-6
|6-4
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|6-5
|5-6
|New Orleans
|5-5
|7-3
|Tampa Bay
|5-6
|7-4
|Atlanta
|4-6
|5-5
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|6-4
|3-7
|Seattle
|6-4
|6-4
|Arizona
|5-5
|3-7
|San Francisco
|4-6
|5-5