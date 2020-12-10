62°F
NFL records against the spread, over-under

December 10, 2020 - 10:15 am
 
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) celebrates intercepting a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (not shown) with Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55), Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (44), Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98), Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins (86), Miami Dolphins cornerback Jamal Perry (33), Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen (49) and Miami Dolphins safety Kavon Frazier (35) during an NFL football game, Sunday, DEC. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Miami 9-3 4-8
Buffalo 7-6 8-3-1
New England 6-6 4-8
New York Jets 4-8 6-6
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 8-4 4-6-2
Cincinnati 7-5 5-6-1
Baltimore 6-6 5-7
Cleveland 5-7 7-5
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 7-5 7-5
Jacksonville 6-6 6-6
Tennessee 5-7 9-2-1
Houston 4-8 6-6
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 7-5 5-7
Las Vegas 7-5 8-3-1
Kansas City 6-6 5-7
Los Angeles Chargers 5-7 7-5
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 8-4 3-9
Washington 7-5 5-7
Philadelphia 4-8 4-8
Dallas 2-10 7-5
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 8-4 7-5
Minnesota 6-6 8-4
Chicago 5-7 5-7
Detroit 5-7 8-4
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 7-5 6-6
New Orleans 7-5 7-5
Tampa Bay 6-6 7-5
Atlanta 5-7 5-7
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 7-5 4-8
Seattle 6-6 6-6
Arizona 5-7 4-8
San Francisco 5-7 6-6
