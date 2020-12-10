NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Dolphins have won seven of their last eight games against the spread this season, improving to 9-3 ATS this season. Miami has the best ATS record in the NFL.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Miami
|9-3
|4-8
|Buffalo
|7-6
|8-3-1
|New England
|6-6
|4-8
|New York Jets
|4-8
|6-6
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|8-4
|4-6-2
|Cincinnati
|7-5
|5-6-1
|Baltimore
|6-6
|5-7
|Cleveland
|5-7
|7-5
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|7-5
|7-5
|Jacksonville
|6-6
|6-6
|Tennessee
|5-7
|9-2-1
|Houston
|4-8
|6-6
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|7-5
|5-7
|Las Vegas
|7-5
|8-3-1
|Kansas City
|6-6
|5-7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5-7
|7-5
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|8-4
|3-9
|Washington
|7-5
|5-7
|Philadelphia
|4-8
|4-8
|Dallas
|2-10
|7-5
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|8-4
|7-5
|Minnesota
|6-6
|8-4
|Chicago
|5-7
|5-7
|Detroit
|5-7
|8-4
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|7-5
|6-6
|New Orleans
|7-5
|7-5
|Tampa Bay
|6-6
|7-5
|Atlanta
|5-7
|5-7
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|7-5
|4-8
|Seattle
|6-6
|6-6
|Arizona
|5-7
|4-8
|San Francisco
|5-7
|6-6