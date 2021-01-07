NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Bills and Dolphins finished with the NFL’s best records against the spread this season at 11-5.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|11-5
|10-5-1
|Miami
|11-5
|7-9
|New England
|7-9
|5-11
|New York Jets
|6-10
|7-9
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Baltimore
|10-6
|7-9
|Pittsburgh
|10-6
|7-7-2
|Cincinnati
|9-7
|7-8-1
|Cleveland
|6-10
|9-7
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|8-8
|9-7
|Jacksonville
|7-9
|8-8
|Tennessee
|7-9
|12-3-1
|Houston
|6-10
|8-8
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|9-7
|8-8
|Los Angeles Chargers
|9-7
|9-7
|Las Vegas
|8-8
|12-3-1
|Kansas City
|7-9
|8-8
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|9-7
|3-13
|Washington
|9-7
|5-11
|Philadelphia
|6-10
|7-9
|Dallas
|5-11
|9-7
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|10-6
|9-7
|Chicago
|8-8
|8-8
|Detroit
|7-9
|10-6
|Minnesota
|6-10
|11-5
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|9-7
|7-9
|New Orleans
|9-7
|10-6
|Tampa Bay
|9-7
|9-7
|Atlanta
|7-9
|7-9
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|9-7
|4-12
|Seattle
|8-8
|7-9
|Arizona
|7-9
|5-11
|San Francisco
|7-9
|8-8