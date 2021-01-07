58°F
Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 10:29 am
 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball during the second quarter of an NF ...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 11-5 10-5-1
Miami 11-5 7-9
New England 7-9 5-11
New York Jets 6-10 7-9
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Baltimore 10-6 7-9
Pittsburgh 10-6 7-7-2
Cincinnati 9-7 7-8-1
Cleveland 6-10 9-7
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 8-8 9-7
Jacksonville 7-9 8-8
Tennessee 7-9 12-3-1
Houston 6-10 8-8
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 9-7 8-8
Los Angeles Chargers 9-7 9-7
Las Vegas 8-8 12-3-1
Kansas City 7-9 8-8
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 9-7 3-13
Washington 9-7 5-11
Philadelphia 6-10 7-9
Dallas 5-11 9-7
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 10-6 9-7
Chicago 8-8 8-8
Detroit 7-9 10-6
Minnesota 6-10 11-5
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 9-7 7-9
New Orleans 9-7 10-6
Tampa Bay 9-7 9-7
Atlanta 7-9 7-9
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 9-7 4-12
Seattle 8-8 7-9
Arizona 7-9 5-11
San Francisco 7-9 8-8
THE LATEST