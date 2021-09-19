NFL ticket counts at Station Casinos: NFC West teams lead way

Bettors are all over the Arizona Cardinals over the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Bettors at Station Casinos are all over the Cardinals and Rams on the second Sunday of the NFL season.

Eighty-eight percent of the tickets, or bets, on Arizona’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings are on the Cardinals, who are 3½-point favorites.

Likewise, 86 percent of the tickets on Los Angeles’ game at the Indianapolis Colts are on the Rams, who are 3½-point favorites.

The betting public also is banking heavily on the Broncos (80 percent), Chiefs (79 percent), Patriots (79 percent) and Saints (77 percent).

The Raiders-Steelers game has the most balanced action, with 55 percent of the tickets on Pittsburgh and 45 percent on Las Vegas.

Per Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito, the highest ticket counts are on the Rams, Cardinals, Saints and Chiefs, and the lowest ticket counts are on the Jaguars, Jets, Vikings and Falcons.

Here are the ticket counts at Station for every NFL Sunday and Monday game (home team in CAPS):

CARDINALS (-3½) 88 percent, Vikings 12 percent

Rams (-3½) 86 percent, COLTS 14 percent

Broncos (-6½) 80 percent, JAGUARS 20 percent

Chiefs (-4) 79 percent, RAVENS 21 percent

Patriots (-6) 79 percent, JETS 21 percent

Saints (-3) 77 percent, PANTHERS 23 percent

Bills (-3½) 75 percent, DOLPHINS 25 percent

SEAHAWKS (-6½) 75 percent, Titans 25 percent

BUCCANEERS (-12½) 74 percent, Falcons 26 percent

Cowboys (+3) 73 percent, CHARGERS 27 percent

Bengals (+1½) 62 percent, BEARS 38 percent

49ers (-3) 62 percent, EAGLES 38 percent

PACKERS (-11½) 62 percent, Lions 38 percent (Monday)

BROWNS (-13) 56 percent, Texans 44 percent

STEELERS (-6) 55 percent, Raiders 45 percent

