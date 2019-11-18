63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

NFL Week 11 betting review chart

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2019 - 6:18 pm
 

NFL Week 11 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Cowboys 35, Lions 27; Cowboys -2½/-7 (46½); Jeff Driskel throws incompletion on 2-point conversion try with 5:49 left

Saints 34, Buccaneers 17; Saints -5/-5 (50½); Marcus Williams returns Jameis Winston INT 55 yards for TD with 5:07 left

Falcons 29, Panthers 3; Panthers -7/-3½ (49½); Kyle Allen throws four INTs

Colts 33, Jaguars 13; Colts -3½/-2½ (42½); Indianapolis rushes for 264 yards and three TDs and holds Jaguars to 29 yards rushing

Vikings 27, Broncos 23; Vikings -10½/-9½ (40½); Brandon Allen throws three incompletions from Vikings 4 after Denver blows 20-0 halftime lead

Jets 34, Redskins 17; Redskins -1½/-2 (37½); Sam Darnold throws four TDs as Jets take 34-3 lead

Bills 37, Dolphins 20; Bills -7½/-7 (41½); Josh Allen throws three TDs and Buffalo holds Miami to 23 yards rushing

Ravens 41, Texans 7; Ravens -5/-4½ (51½); Lamar Jackson throws four TDs and rushes for 86 yards

49ers 36, Cardinals 26; 49ers -14/-9½ (44); Jimmy Garoppolo throws go-ahead 25-yard TD to Jeff Wilson Jr. with 25 seconds left and D.J. Reed returns fumble of botched desperation lateral for TD on game’s final play

Patriots 17, Eagles 10; Patriots -3/-4½ (45); Julian Edelman throws go-ahead 15-yard TD pass to Phillip Dorsett II early in third quarter

Raiders 17, Bengals 10; Raiders -8/-13 (48½); Oakland settles for 20-yard FG on fourth-and-goal from 1 with 9:12 left and punts from Cincinnati 33 with two minutes left

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

Todd Dewey/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs down field against the Jacksonville Jaguars ...
NFL betting breakdown — Week 11
By Chip Chirimbes Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Chip Chirimbes breaks down Week 11 of the NFL season.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) leaps into the end zone with a touchdown in the ...
Kansas can keep game close against Oklahoma State
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

After getting bowl eligible, Oklahoma State had a bye week and faces two games as heavy favorites before hosting Oklahoma. The Cowboys are a deceptive 7-2 against the spread.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball during the second half of an NFL footba ...
NFL betting trends for Week 11
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Lions haven’t covered their last four games, and the over is 6-3 in Detroit games this season. Dallas is 5-2-1 against the spread in its past eight road games.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during an N ...
Raiders can take AFC West lead this week
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

If the Raiders (5-4) defeat the Bengals on Sunday and the Chargers upset the Chiefs (6-4) on Monday, the Raiders would vault into first place in the AFC West.