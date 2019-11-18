NFL Week 11 betting review chart

Opening and closing lines and point-spread highlights from every NFL Sunday game.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn, left, goes up against Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NFL Week 11 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Cowboys 35, Lions 27; Cowboys -2½/-7 (46½); Jeff Driskel throws incompletion on 2-point conversion try with 5:49 left

Saints 34, Buccaneers 17; Saints -5/-5 (50½); Marcus Williams returns Jameis Winston INT 55 yards for TD with 5:07 left

Falcons 29, Panthers 3; Panthers -7/-3½ (49½); Kyle Allen throws four INTs

Colts 33, Jaguars 13; Colts -3½/-2½ (42½); Indianapolis rushes for 264 yards and three TDs and holds Jaguars to 29 yards rushing

Vikings 27, Broncos 23; Vikings -10½/-9½ (40½); Brandon Allen throws three incompletions from Vikings 4 after Denver blows 20-0 halftime lead

Jets 34, Redskins 17; Redskins -1½/-2 (37½); Sam Darnold throws four TDs as Jets take 34-3 lead

Bills 37, Dolphins 20; Bills -7½/-7 (41½); Josh Allen throws three TDs and Buffalo holds Miami to 23 yards rushing

Ravens 41, Texans 7; Ravens -5/-4½ (51½); Lamar Jackson throws four TDs and rushes for 86 yards

49ers 36, Cardinals 26; 49ers -14/-9½ (44); Jimmy Garoppolo throws go-ahead 25-yard TD to Jeff Wilson Jr. with 25 seconds left and D.J. Reed returns fumble of botched desperation lateral for TD on game’s final play

Patriots 17, Eagles 10; Patriots -3/-4½ (45); Julian Edelman throws go-ahead 15-yard TD pass to Phillip Dorsett II early in third quarter

Raiders 17, Bengals 10; Raiders -8/-13 (48½); Oakland settles for 20-yard FG on fourth-and-goal from 1 with 9:12 left and punts from Cincinnati 33 with two minutes left

Todd Dewey/Las Vegas Review-Journal