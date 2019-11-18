NFL Week 11 betting review chart
Opening and closing lines and point-spread highlights from every NFL Sunday game.
NFL Week 11 betting review
Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight
Cowboys 35, Lions 27; Cowboys -2½/-7 (46½); Jeff Driskel throws incompletion on 2-point conversion try with 5:49 left
Saints 34, Buccaneers 17; Saints -5/-5 (50½); Marcus Williams returns Jameis Winston INT 55 yards for TD with 5:07 left
Falcons 29, Panthers 3; Panthers -7/-3½ (49½); Kyle Allen throws four INTs
Colts 33, Jaguars 13; Colts -3½/-2½ (42½); Indianapolis rushes for 264 yards and three TDs and holds Jaguars to 29 yards rushing
Vikings 27, Broncos 23; Vikings -10½/-9½ (40½); Brandon Allen throws three incompletions from Vikings 4 after Denver blows 20-0 halftime lead
Jets 34, Redskins 17; Redskins -1½/-2 (37½); Sam Darnold throws four TDs as Jets take 34-3 lead
Bills 37, Dolphins 20; Bills -7½/-7 (41½); Josh Allen throws three TDs and Buffalo holds Miami to 23 yards rushing
Ravens 41, Texans 7; Ravens -5/-4½ (51½); Lamar Jackson throws four TDs and rushes for 86 yards
49ers 36, Cardinals 26; 49ers -14/-9½ (44); Jimmy Garoppolo throws go-ahead 25-yard TD to Jeff Wilson Jr. with 25 seconds left and D.J. Reed returns fumble of botched desperation lateral for TD on game’s final play
Patriots 17, Eagles 10; Patriots -3/-4½ (45); Julian Edelman throws go-ahead 15-yard TD pass to Phillip Dorsett II early in third quarter
Raiders 17, Bengals 10; Raiders -8/-13 (48½); Oakland settles for 20-yard FG on fourth-and-goal from 1 with 9:12 left and punts from Cincinnati 33 with two minutes left
Todd Dewey/Las Vegas Review-Journal