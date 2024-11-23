NFL Week 12 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game

NFL BETTING BREAKDOWN

Chip Chirimbes, Gamblersworld.net, TheAplay.com

Broncos (6-5) at Raiders (2-8)

Time: 1:05 p.m., CBS

Line/total: Broncos -6, 41½

Analysis: The Raiders have owned Denver, winning eight straight while going 8-0 against the spread prior to their meeting in October, when the Broncos won 34-18 despite being held to 289 total yards. Mistakes continue to derail the Raiders, and they have just stopped playing in some games when falling behind. But they like playing Denver and will overcome coaching issues.

Pick: Raiders 23, Broncos 19

Lions (9-1) at Colts (5-6)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Lions -7½, 50

Analysis: I can’t see any team stopping the Lions from getting to the Super Bowl as they roar through their opponents, showing no mercy. Indianapolis is still in the playoff hunt with quarterback Anthony Richardson emerging as a bruising running back. Detroit is the favorite to win it all, and therefore is a marked club that has everyone’s attention. The Colts must somehow find some defense and control the ball against an underrated Lions defense and get lucky.

Pick: Lions 29, Colts 22

Cowboys (3-7) at Commanders (7-4)

Time: 10 a.m., Fox

Line/total: Commanders -10½, 45

Analysis: Can it get any worse for “America’s Team?” Sure it can. The Cowboys, in one of their worst seasons ever, are up against their fiercest rival. Dallas must suck it up after an embarrassing showing in a 34-10 beatdown at the hands of the Texans on “Monday Night Football.” Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is the real deal.

Pick: Commanders 33, Cowboys 23

Buccaneers (4-6) at Giants (2-8)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Buccaneers -6, 41½

Analysis: People in New York are trying to figure out who is making franchise decisions, as fans and the media pretty much feel the same way about the Giants’ future. They have skipped over backup quarterback Drew Lock for local favorite Tommy DeVito. He’s from New Jersey, but he has never shown NFL potential at Syracuse or Illinois, or especially with the Giants last season. Danny DeVito or Tommy DeVito from “Jersey Boys” might fare better.

Pick: Buccaneers 20, Giants 15

Chiefs (9-1) at Panthers (3-7)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Chiefs -11, 43

Analysis: The question is, will the Chiefs just go through the motions after suffering their first loss, knowing they are playing one of the weakest teams in the NFL? Bryce Young is back at quarterback for Carolina. Some say he’s improving, but I haven’t seen much of it. Kansas City can name the score if it comes to play.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Panthers 16

Vikings (8-2) at Bears (4-6)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Vikings -3½, 39

Analysis: Remember when No. 1 overall draft pick quarterback Caleb Williams wanted part ownership to sign with the Bears? Now people aren’t sure he’s even worth his contract. Veteran Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold has regressed since his early spree, but the Vikings still have the most explosive wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. Despite Chicago’s lack of offense, the Bears can surprise and bite if teams are not careful protecting the ball. Defense rules here.

Pick: Bears 22, Vikings 17

Patriots (3-8) at Dolphins (4-6)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Dolphins -7, 46

Analysis: I’ve said jokingly that Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might be the true NFL MVP when you compare the Dolphins’ record when he plays and when he doesn’t. Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is proving he can play at this level and is learning fast, but his time is in the future. The Dolphins are still alive in the postseason race with the 17-game schedule and expanded playoff format, but they need to win now.

Pick: Dolphins 34, Patriots 16

Titans (2-8) at Texans (7-4)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Texans -8, 40½

Analysis: Hard to believe the Titans were the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed only three seasons ago, while the Texans are looking to return to the postseason behind QB C.J. Stroud, with the help of wideout Nico Collins. Quarterbacks are the backbone of any NFL team, and Tennessee just doesn’t have one who can make the grade. The Titans’ overall talent level has fallen to the point that they rarely are able to compete, as their 1-9 ATS record shows. Tennessee’s defense can only hang on for so long.

Pick: Texans 27, Titans 16

49ers (5-5) at Packers (7-3)

Time: 1:25 p.m., Fox

Line/total: Packers -5½, 44½

Analysis: San Francisco is now a -220 favorite to not make the playoffs. Injuries are a big part of the problem, as quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end Nick Bosa have been ruled out of this important matchup. Veteran QB Brandon Allen will start in place of Purdy. The Packers are still hurting from getting outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter by the 49ers in last season’s 27-24 loss in the NFC championship game. Green Bay QB Jordan Love ended a six-game interception streak last week and looks to continue protecting the ball. The Niners are in a virtual must-win situation, sitting in a three-way tie for second in a jumbled NFC West.

Pick: Packers 27, 49ers 20

Cardinals (6-4) at Seahawks (5-5)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Cardinals -1, 47

Analysis: Seattle broke back into the win column against the 49ers last week, and Arizona just keeps winning, posting its fourth straight victory to take the lead in the NFC West. Seahawks QB Geno Smith has been inconsistent and has reverted back to form after a stellar season last year. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been on target with a 69.2 percent completion percentage that’s tied for fifth-best in the NFL. Arizona is second in the league in average yards per rush at 5.2.

Pick: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 26

Eagles (8-2) at Rams (5-5)

Time: 5:20 p.m., NBC

Line/total: Eagles -3, 49

Analysis: The Eagles are flying high again and enter Los Angeles on a six-game winning streak. Philadelphia appears to be the chief NFC challenger to the Lions. The Rams are still alive because of a quarterback who does not quit in veteran Matthew Stafford and a coach who uses his talent in Sean McVay. Stafford is 4-2 against the Eagles with 12 TD passes and only one interception. This is a tough spot for Philly, as Los Angeles has won four of its last five games and is growing in confidence. Playing on “Sunday Night Football” at home helps.

Pick: Rams 27, Eagles 26

Ravens (7-4) at Chargers (7-3)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday, ABC, ESPN

Line/total: Ravens -3, 51

Analysis: Should we be talking about teams or coaches here? It’s the Harbaugh Bowl, as coaching brothers Jim (Chargers) and John (Ravens), go head to head. The Ravens are scary coming off a loss. Baltimore is No. 1 in total offense (430.1 yards per game), No. 2 in rushing yards per game (177.3) and No. 1 in average yards per rush (5.8). But the Chargers’ defense has greatly improved in its first season under Jim Harbaugh, allowing the fewest points per game at 14.5.

Pick: Chargers 31, Ravens 27