NFL Week 14 betting recap chart
Scores, opening and closing lines, totals and point-spread highlights from every NFL Sunday game.
Week 14 betting review
Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight
Ravens 24, Bills 17; Ravens -7/-6 (44½); Marcus Peters breaks up Josh Allen’s fourth-down pass at the goal line with 1:03 left
Packers 20, Redskins 15; Packers -14½/-13 (42½); Washington outscores Green Bay 9-6 in the second half
Broncos 38, Texans 24; Texans -7½/-8 (42½); Drew Lock throws three TDs in first half as Denver takes 31-3 lead
49ers 48, Saints 46; Saints -3/-1½ (45); Drew Brees throws an incompletion on a 2-point try with 53 seconds left
Browns 27, Bengals 19; Browns -10½/-6½ (43½); Austin Seibert kicks a 31-yard FG to extend lead to 11 with 1:06 left
Falcons 40, Panthers 20; Falcons -1/-3½ (48); Matt Ryan throws a 93-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus to make it 27-10
Vikings 20, Lions 7; Vikings -14/-12 (44½); David Blough throws an interception in the end zone with 35 seconds left
Jets 22, Dolphins 21; Jets -7½/-5 (47½); Jason Sanders kicks seven FGs for Miami
Buccaneers 38, Colts 35; Bucs -1/-3 (47); Jameis Winston throws a 12-yard TD pass to Breshad Perriman with 3:51 left
Chargers 45, Jaguars 10; Chargers -1/-3 (41½); Philip Rivers throws for three TDs as Jacksonville suffers fifth straight loss of at least 17 points
Chiefs 23, Patriots 16; Patriots 4/-3 (49); Bashaud Breeland breaks up Tom Brady’s fourth-down pass to Julian Edelman in end zone with 1:06 left
Steelers 23, Cardinals 17; Pick/Steelers -1½ (43½); Devlin Hodges throws 2-yard TD pass to Diontae Johnson for 20-10 lead late in third quarter
Titans 42, Raiders 21; Pick/Titans -3 (47); Ryan Tannehill throws three TDs and Derrick Henry rushes for two scores
Rams 28, Seahawks 12; Rams +3/-1½ (48); Jared Goff throws two first-half TDs as Los Angeles takes 21-3 lead
