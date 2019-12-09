NFL Week 14 betting recap chart

Scores, opening and closing lines, totals and point-spread highlights from every NFL Sunday game.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Ravens won 24-17. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Week 14 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Ravens 24, Bills 17; Ravens -7/-6 (44½); Marcus Peters breaks up Josh Allen’s fourth-down pass at the goal line with 1:03 left

Packers 20, Redskins 15; Packers -14½/-13 (42½); Washington outscores Green Bay 9-6 in the second half

Broncos 38, Texans 24; Texans -7½/-8 (42½); Drew Lock throws three TDs in first half as Denver takes 31-3 lead

49ers 48, Saints 46; Saints -3/-1½ (45); Drew Brees throws an incompletion on a 2-point try with 53 seconds left

Browns 27, Bengals 19; Browns -10½/-6½ (43½); Austin Seibert kicks a 31-yard FG to extend lead to 11 with 1:06 left

Falcons 40, Panthers 20; Falcons -1/-3½ (48); Matt Ryan throws a 93-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus to make it 27-10

Vikings 20, Lions 7; Vikings -14/-12 (44½); David Blough throws an interception in the end zone with 35 seconds left

Jets 22, Dolphins 21; Jets -7½/-5 (47½); Jason Sanders kicks seven FGs for Miami

Buccaneers 38, Colts 35; Bucs -1/-3 (47); Jameis Winston throws a 12-yard TD pass to Breshad Perriman with 3:51 left

Chargers 45, Jaguars 10; Chargers -1/-3 (41½); Philip Rivers throws for three TDs as Jacksonville suffers fifth straight loss of at least 17 points

Chiefs 23, Patriots 16; Patriots 4/-3 (49); Bashaud Breeland breaks up Tom Brady’s fourth-down pass to Julian Edelman in end zone with 1:06 left

Steelers 23, Cardinals 17; Pick/Steelers -1½ (43½); Devlin Hodges throws 2-yard TD pass to Diontae Johnson for 20-10 lead late in third quarter

Titans 42, Raiders 21; Pick/Titans -3 (47); Ryan Tannehill throws three TDs and Derrick Henry rushes for two scores

Rams 28, Seahawks 12; Rams +3/-1½ (48); Jared Goff throws two first-half TDs as Los Angeles takes 21-3 lead

