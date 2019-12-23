NFL Week 16 betting review chart

Final scores, opening and closing lines, totals and point-spread highlights for every NFL Sunday game.

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) breaks free from the grasp of Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Week 16 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Broncos 27, Lions 17; Broncos -6½/-8 (40); Phillip Lindsay rushes for a 27-yard TD with 6:39 left

Raiders 24, Chargers 17; Chargers -6½/-7½ (45); Derek Carr completes 26 of 30 passes for 291 yards and a score and Oakland never trails

Falcons 24, Jaguars 12; Falcons -6½/-7 (48); Jacksonville has a first-and-goal at the Atlanta 5 with 5:15 left but turns it over on downs after three Gardner Minshew incompletions and a sack

Saints 38, Titans 28; Saints -1½/-3 (48½); Drew Brees throws a 2-yard TD to Michael Thomas with 2:10 left as New Orleans converts a Tennessee turnover to cover

Giants 41, Redskins 35, OT; Giants +3/-1½ (42½); Daniel Jones throws his fifth TD pass of the game to Kaden Smith with 4:15 left in OT

Jets 16, Steelers 10; Steelers -3/-3 (36½); Sam Ficken kicks a 42-yard FG with 3:11 left to make it 16-10

Dolphins 38, Bengals 35, OT; Bengals +3/-1½ (45½); Jason Sanders kicks 37-yard FG as time expires in OT after Miami blows 35-12 fourth-quarter lead

Colts 38, Panthers 6; Colts -6½/-7 (46½); Nyheim Hines scores two punt return TDs

Ravens 31, Browns 15; Ravens -7/-10 (49); Justice Hill rushes for 18-yard TD with 3:39 left to give Baltimore backers a cover

Eagles 17, Cowboys 9; Pick/Cowboys -2½ (46½); Carson Wentz throws for 319 yards and a TD and Philadelphia limits Ezekiel Elliott to 47 yards rushing

Cardinals 27, Seahawks 13; Seahawks -9½/-7½ (51); Kenyan Drake rushes for 166 yards and two TDs

Todd Dewey/Review-Journal