NFL Week 16 betting review chart

December 22, 2019 - 5:39 pm
December 22, 2019 - 5:39 pm
 

Broncos 27, Lions 17; Broncos -6½/-8 (40); Phillip Lindsay rushes for a 27-yard TD with 6:39 left

Raiders 24, Chargers 17; Chargers -6½/-7½ (45); Derek Carr completes 26 of 30 passes for 291 yards and a score and Oakland never trails

Falcons 24, Jaguars 12; Falcons -6½/-7 (48); Jacksonville has a first-and-goal at the Atlanta 5 with 5:15 left but turns it over on downs after three Gardner Minshew incompletions and a sack

Saints 38, Titans 28; Saints -1½/-3 (48½); Drew Brees throws a 2-yard TD to Michael Thomas with 2:10 left as New Orleans converts a Tennessee turnover to cover

Giants 41, Redskins 35, OT; Giants +3/-1½ (42½); Daniel Jones throws his fifth TD pass of the game to Kaden Smith with 4:15 left in OT

Jets 16, Steelers 10; Steelers -3/-3 (36½); Sam Ficken kicks a 42-yard FG with 3:11 left to make it 16-10

Dolphins 38, Bengals 35, OT; Bengals +3/-1½ (45½); Jason Sanders kicks 37-yard FG as time expires in OT after Miami blows 35-12 fourth-quarter lead

Colts 38, Panthers 6; Colts -6½/-7 (46½); Nyheim Hines scores two punt return TDs

Ravens 31, Browns 15; Ravens -7/-10 (49); Justice Hill rushes for 18-yard TD with 3:39 left to give Baltimore backers a cover

Eagles 17, Cowboys 9; Pick/Cowboys -2½ (46½); Carson Wentz throws for 319 yards and a TD and Philadelphia limits Ezekiel Elliott to 47 yards rushing

Cardinals 27, Seahawks 13; Seahawks -9½/-7½ (51); Kenyan Drake rushes for 166 yards and two TDs

Todd Dewey/Review-Journal

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, center, talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the ...
Raiders still have outside chance to make NFL playoffs
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Despite their penchant for thinking games are over at halftime and their rash of injuries to key players, the Raiders are not eliminated from the NFL playoffs.

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) catches a 12-yard pass for a touchdown as he is ...
NFL betting trends for Week 16
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Texans are on a 9-3-1 cover streak away from home. The Buccaneers are 0-5 against the spread at home this season. Tampa Bay is on a 12-3 over run.

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, right, celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates tight ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge
By / RJ

Seven handicappers compete in a 20-game college football bowl contest. All picks are made against the spread. Frank Carulli won last year’s contest with a 15-5 record.