NFL Week 17 betting review chart
Final scores, opening and closing lines, totals and point-spread highlights for every NFL Sunday game.
Final score; Open/Close (Total) Point-spread highlight
Titans 35, Texans 14; Titans -4½/-10 (43); Derrick Henry rushes for 211 yards and three TDs
Bengals 33, Browns 23; Browns -3/-2½ (44); Andy Dalton accounts for two TDs
Bears 21, Vikings 19; Bears +7½/-5 (35½); Eddy Pineiro kicks 22-yard FG with 10 seconds left after Chicago blows 18-6 lead
Jaguars 38, Colts 20; Colts +1½/-5½ (41½); Gardner Minshew throws three TD passes
Falcons 28, Buccaneers 22, OT; Bucs -2/-1½ (48½); Jameis Winston throws pick six on first play of OT as Deion Jones returns INT 28 yards for TD
Cowboys 47, Redskins 16; Cowboys -7½/-12 (47); Dak Prescott throws four TD passes
Saints 42, Panthers 10; Saints -10½/-14½ (45); Drew Brees throws three TD passes and Alvin Kamara rushes for two scores
Eagles 34, Giants 17; Eagles -4½/-3½ (44½); Boston Scott rushes for three second-half TDs
Ravens 28, Steelers 10; Steelers +3/-2 (35); Baltimore turns two Pittsburgh turnovers into TDs and holds Steelers’ Devlin Hodges to 95 yards passing
Jets 13, Bills 6; Jets +4½/-1½ (37); Sam Darnold throws tiebreaking 1-yard TD to Jamison Crowder early in fourth quarter
Dolphins 27, Patriots 24; Patriots -14½/-17 (45½); Ryan Fitzpatrick throws 5-yard TD to Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds left to cap biggest upset of season
Packers 23, Lions 20; Packers -9½/-13½ (44); Mason Crosby kicks 33-yard FG as time expires to give Green Bay its only lead
Chiefs 31, Chargers 21; Chiefs -7½/-10 (46); Damien Williams rushes for 7-yard TD with 2:37 left
Rams 31, Cardinals 24; Rams -7/-6½ (46); Jared Goff throws two TD passes in the fourth quarter
Broncos 16, Raiders 15; Broncos -4½/-5 (41); Derek Carr throws 3-yard TD pass to Hunter Renfrow with seven seconds left, then throws incomplete on 2-point conversion try
Todd Dewey/Review-Journal