NFL Week 17 betting review chart

Final scores, opening and closing lines, totals and point-spread highlights for every NFL Sunday game.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) breaks away from Houston Texans outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

NFL Week 17 betting review

Final score; Open/Close (Total) Point-spread highlight

Titans 35, Texans 14; Titans -4½/-10 (43); Derrick Henry rushes for 211 yards and three TDs

Bengals 33, Browns 23; Browns -3/-2½ (44); Andy Dalton accounts for two TDs

Bears 21, Vikings 19; Bears +7½/-5 (35½); Eddy Pineiro kicks 22-yard FG with 10 seconds left after Chicago blows 18-6 lead

Jaguars 38, Colts 20; Colts +1½/-5½ (41½); Gardner Minshew throws three TD passes

Falcons 28, Buccaneers 22, OT; Bucs -2/-1½ (48½); Jameis Winston throws pick six on first play of OT as Deion Jones returns INT 28 yards for TD

Cowboys 47, Redskins 16; Cowboys -7½/-12 (47); Dak Prescott throws four TD passes

Saints 42, Panthers 10; Saints -10½/-14½ (45); Drew Brees throws three TD passes and Alvin Kamara rushes for two scores

Eagles 34, Giants 17; Eagles -4½/-3½ (44½); Boston Scott rushes for three second-half TDs

Ravens 28, Steelers 10; Steelers +3/-2 (35); Baltimore turns two Pittsburgh turnovers into TDs and holds Steelers’ Devlin Hodges to 95 yards passing

Jets 13, Bills 6; Jets +4½/-1½ (37); Sam Darnold throws tiebreaking 1-yard TD to Jamison Crowder early in fourth quarter

Dolphins 27, Patriots 24; Patriots -14½/-17 (45½); Ryan Fitzpatrick throws 5-yard TD to Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds left to cap biggest upset of season

Packers 23, Lions 20; Packers -9½/-13½ (44); Mason Crosby kicks 33-yard FG as time expires to give Green Bay its only lead

Chiefs 31, Chargers 21; Chiefs -7½/-10 (46); Damien Williams rushes for 7-yard TD with 2:37 left

Rams 31, Cardinals 24; Rams -7/-6½ (46); Jared Goff throws two TD passes in the fourth quarter

Broncos 16, Raiders 15; Broncos -4½/-5 (41); Derek Carr throws 3-yard TD pass to Hunter Renfrow with seven seconds left, then throws incomplete on 2-point conversion try

Todd Dewey/Review-Journal