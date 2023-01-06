NFL Week 18 betting trends: Raiders, over vs. Chiefs

The Raiders have covered three of the past five meetings with the Chiefs, including a 30-29 loss at Arrowhead Stadium in October. The past five meetings have gone over.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can’t haul in a catch with Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Saturday

Kansas City (-9, 52½) at Raiders: The Raiders have covered three of the past five meetings, including a 30-29 loss at Arrowhead Stadium in October. The Raiders have covered four of their past five as underdogs. The Chiefs are on an 0-4 skid against the spread on the road and a 4-8 ATS slide overall. The past five meetings have gone over. Edge: Raiders and over.

Tennessee at Jacksonville (-6½, 40): The AFC South title is on the line. Jacksonville crushed the Titans 36-22 in the first meeting at Nashville on Dec. 11 to kick off a streak of four straight wins and covers. Tennessee is on a six-game losing streak straight up and ATS. The Titans are on a 15-7 under run. Edge: Jaguars and under.

Sunday

Baltimore at Cincinnati (-9½, 39½): The Bengals have covered the past three meetings. They’ve won and covered seven straight overall and are riding a 20-3 ATS run. Cincinnati is on a 14-5-1 under uptick. The Ravens are on an 11-2 under run. Edge: Bengals and under.

New England at Buffalo (-7, 43½): The Patriots clinch a wild-card playoff berth with a win. The Bills have won and covered the past three meetings, including playoffs, while outscoring New England 104-48. Buffalo is on a 3-6 ATS slide. The Patriots are on an 0-4 ATS skid as underdogs. Edge: Bills.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-2½, 40): The Steelers have covered five of the past six regular-season meetings. Pittsburgh has covered five of its past six games this season and eight of 11. The Browns are on a 6-0 under run, and the Steelers are on a 9-2 under surge at home. Edge: Under and Steelers.

Carolina at New Orleans (-3½, 42): The Panthers won and covered the first meeting in September in a 22-14 home win. The past four meetings have gone under. Carolina is on a 7-3 ATS uptick. The Saints are on under streaks of 5-0 and 8-1. Edge: Under.

Houston at Indianapolis (-3, 38): These teams tied in the season opener. The Colts are on a six-game losing streak and a 1-4 ATS skid. Indianapolis is on a 4-1 over run. The Texans had covered and gone over in three straight before last week’s 31-3 loss to the Jaguars. Edge: Over and Texans.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta (-4, 40½): The Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South. Tom Brady is 5-0 straight up against the Falcons with Tampa Bay and is expected to play Sunday. The Bucs snapped ATS slides of 0-5 and 1-11-1 in last week’s win and cover over Carolina. Tampa Bay has an 11-5 under record this season. Atlanta is on an 8-1 under run and is 1-4 ATS at home. Edge: Under.

Minnesota (-8, 43) at Chicago: The Bears have lost the past three meetings and are on a nine-game losing streak and 1-6 ATS slide. Chicago is on an 8-2 over run. The Vikings are on an 0-4 ATS skid and a 6-0 over streak. Edge: Over.

New York Jets at Miami (-3, 37): Both teams are on five-game losing streaks. The Jets whipped the Dolphins 40-17 in the first meeting and are on a 9-2 under run. Miami is on a 3-9 ATS slide since starting 3-0 straight up and ATS. Edge: Under.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver (-3½, 39½): The Broncos covered the first meeting in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. Denver has won and covered the past three meetings at home and is on a 4-1 ATS run overall. The Broncos are on a 4-0 over streak that followed a 23-6 under run. The Chargers have won and covered their past four games. Edge: Broncos.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle (-6, 41½): The Seahawks won the first meeting 27-23 but didn’t cover. The Rams have covered the past four meetings and eight of nine. Seattle snapped an 0-6 spread skid in last week’s 23-6 win over the Jets. Edge: Rams.

New York Giants at Philadelphia (-14, 43): The Eagles need the win, and the Giants don’t. Philadelphia beat New York 48-22 in the first meeting. But it’s on an 0-3 spread skid. The Eagles are on an 8-3 over run. The Giants are 12-4 ATS. Edge: Giants.

Arizona at San Francisco (-14, 39½): The Niners crushed the Cardinals 38-10 at Mexico City in the first meeting and are riding a 10-2 ATS run at home. Edge: Niners.

Dallas (-7, 40) at Washington: The Cowboys have won and covered the past three meetings. Washington is on an 0-4 ATS skid. Dallas is on a 5-1 over streak. Edge: Cowboys and over.

Detroit at Green Bay (-4½, 49): The Lions are 3-19 straight up at Lambeau Field. Detroit is on an 8-1-1 ATS run that started with a 15-9 win over Green Bay. Detroit has covered nine of the past 11 meetings and is on a 12-6 over run. Edge: Lions and over.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).