NFL Week 18 betting trends: Raiders, over vs. Chiefs
The Raiders have covered three of the past five meetings with the Chiefs, including a 30-29 loss at Arrowhead Stadium in October. The past five meetings have gone over.
The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:
Saturday
Kansas City (-9, 52½) at Raiders: The Raiders have covered three of the past five meetings, including a 30-29 loss at Arrowhead Stadium in October. The Raiders have covered four of their past five as underdogs. The Chiefs are on an 0-4 skid against the spread on the road and a 4-8 ATS slide overall. The past five meetings have gone over. Edge: Raiders and over.
Tennessee at Jacksonville (-6½, 40): The AFC South title is on the line. Jacksonville crushed the Titans 36-22 in the first meeting at Nashville on Dec. 11 to kick off a streak of four straight wins and covers. Tennessee is on a six-game losing streak straight up and ATS. The Titans are on a 15-7 under run. Edge: Jaguars and under.
Sunday
Baltimore at Cincinnati (-9½, 39½): The Bengals have covered the past three meetings. They’ve won and covered seven straight overall and are riding a 20-3 ATS run. Cincinnati is on a 14-5-1 under uptick. The Ravens are on an 11-2 under run. Edge: Bengals and under.
New England at Buffalo (-7, 43½): The Patriots clinch a wild-card playoff berth with a win. The Bills have won and covered the past three meetings, including playoffs, while outscoring New England 104-48. Buffalo is on a 3-6 ATS slide. The Patriots are on an 0-4 ATS skid as underdogs. Edge: Bills.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-2½, 40): The Steelers have covered five of the past six regular-season meetings. Pittsburgh has covered five of its past six games this season and eight of 11. The Browns are on a 6-0 under run, and the Steelers are on a 9-2 under surge at home. Edge: Under and Steelers.
Carolina at New Orleans (-3½, 42): The Panthers won and covered the first meeting in September in a 22-14 home win. The past four meetings have gone under. Carolina is on a 7-3 ATS uptick. The Saints are on under streaks of 5-0 and 8-1. Edge: Under.
Houston at Indianapolis (-3, 38): These teams tied in the season opener. The Colts are on a six-game losing streak and a 1-4 ATS skid. Indianapolis is on a 4-1 over run. The Texans had covered and gone over in three straight before last week’s 31-3 loss to the Jaguars. Edge: Over and Texans.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta (-4, 40½): The Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South. Tom Brady is 5-0 straight up against the Falcons with Tampa Bay and is expected to play Sunday. The Bucs snapped ATS slides of 0-5 and 1-11-1 in last week’s win and cover over Carolina. Tampa Bay has an 11-5 under record this season. Atlanta is on an 8-1 under run and is 1-4 ATS at home. Edge: Under.
Minnesota (-8, 43) at Chicago: The Bears have lost the past three meetings and are on a nine-game losing streak and 1-6 ATS slide. Chicago is on an 8-2 over run. The Vikings are on an 0-4 ATS skid and a 6-0 over streak. Edge: Over.
New York Jets at Miami (-3, 37): Both teams are on five-game losing streaks. The Jets whipped the Dolphins 40-17 in the first meeting and are on a 9-2 under run. Miami is on a 3-9 ATS slide since starting 3-0 straight up and ATS. Edge: Under.
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver (-3½, 39½): The Broncos covered the first meeting in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. Denver has won and covered the past three meetings at home and is on a 4-1 ATS run overall. The Broncos are on a 4-0 over streak that followed a 23-6 under run. The Chargers have won and covered their past four games. Edge: Broncos.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle (-6, 41½): The Seahawks won the first meeting 27-23 but didn’t cover. The Rams have covered the past four meetings and eight of nine. Seattle snapped an 0-6 spread skid in last week’s 23-6 win over the Jets. Edge: Rams.
New York Giants at Philadelphia (-14, 43): The Eagles need the win, and the Giants don’t. Philadelphia beat New York 48-22 in the first meeting. But it’s on an 0-3 spread skid. The Eagles are on an 8-3 over run. The Giants are 12-4 ATS. Edge: Giants.
Arizona at San Francisco (-14, 39½): The Niners crushed the Cardinals 38-10 at Mexico City in the first meeting and are riding a 10-2 ATS run at home. Edge: Niners.
Dallas (-7, 40) at Washington: The Cowboys have won and covered the past three meetings. Washington is on an 0-4 ATS skid. Dallas is on a 5-1 over streak. Edge: Cowboys and over.
Detroit at Green Bay (-4½, 49): The Lions are 3-19 straight up at Lambeau Field. Detroit is on an 8-1-1 ATS run that started with a 15-9 win over Green Bay. Detroit has covered nine of the past 11 meetings and is on a 12-6 over run. Edge: Lions and over.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).