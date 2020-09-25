NFL Week 3 betting trends: Raiders rolling ATS on the road

The Raiders have covered their past three and six of nine on the road. Their past two games have gone over the total after six of the final seven last season went under.

Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas at New England (-5½, 47½): The Raiders have covered their past three and six of their last nine on the road. The past two Raiders games have gone over the total after six of the final seven last season went under. Before Sunday’s game against Seattle, 22 of New England’s last 33 regular-season games had gone under. The Patriots are 21-10 as regular-season favorites since 2016. Edge: Under.

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo (-2, 46½): The Rams are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 road games, and they have won and covered seven straight in early kickoffs in the Eastern time zone or London. The Bills are 4-6 in their last 10 games as home favorites. Edge: Rams.

Houston at Pittsburgh (-4, 45): The Texans haven’t covered their last four games as underdogs after covering eight of the previous 11 in the role. The Steelers are on a 14-5 under run and are 9-6 ATS in their last 15 home games. Edge: Steelers and slight to under.

San Francisco (-3½, 41½) at New York Giants: The Giants haven’t covered their last seven games as home underdogs. The 49ers are 7-2 ATS on the road since last season. Edge: 49ers.

Tennessee (-3, 49½) at Minnesota: The Titans entered 2020 on a 9-4 spread uptick but have failed to cover their first two games. The over is 9-4 in the Vikings’ last 13 regular-season games. Edge: Over and Titans.

Washington at Cleveland (-7, 45): The Browns are 0-2 ATS for first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, and Cleveland is 5-12-1 ATS since 2019. Edge: Washington.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia (-4½, 47½): Cincinnati is 5-3 as a road underdog since last season (not counting the Rams game in London) and also is on a 5-1 over run. The Eagles are 5-14 ATS in their past 19 home games and 4-10 in their last 14 as home favorites. Philadelphia’s last seven home games in 2019 went under the total. Edge: Bengals.

Chicago at Atlanta (-3½, 47½): The Bears are 5-14 ATS in their last 19 games. Chicago was 1-4 as an underdog last season, but got the win in the role in the season opener against the Lions. The Falcons closed 2019 on a 6-2 straight up and spread rush. They dropped the first two straight up this season, but they did cover against Dallas. Edge: Slight to Falcons.

New York Jets at Indianapolis (-11½, 44): The Jets are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 road games. New York covered five of its past six games as an underdog before the loss to the Bills to start the season and also covered as an underdog last week against the 49ers. Colts QB Philip Rivers is 5-14 ATS with the Chargers and Colts since late 2018. Edge: Slight to Jets.

Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers (-6½, 43½): The Chargers covered their first game in a new stadium last week against Kansas City, but were 1-8 ATS in their last nine home games before that. Six of the past seven Chargers home games have gone under the total, and the team was 2-8 as the favorite last season. The Panthers are on 1-8-1 spread skid. The over is 14-5 in Carolina’s last 19 games. Edge: Over and slight to Panthers.

Detroit at Arizona (-5½, 55½): Coach Kliff Kingsbury is 12-5-1 ATS with the Cardinals after a 2-0 start in 2020. The Lions are on a 6-12 spread skid since last season, and the over is 12-6 in Lions games since 2019 after an extended under run before that. Edge: Cardinals and over.

Tampa Bay (-5½, 43) at Denver: The Broncos are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games. Nineteen of Denver’s last 27 games have gone under the total. Denver coach Vic Fangio is 7-2 in his last nine games as an underdog. Tampa Bay is 6-11-1 ATS under coach Bruce Arians, and the over is 29-12 in his last 41 games with the Cardinals and Buccaneers. Edge: Broncos.

Dallas at Seattle (-5, 57): Dallas is 8-10 ATS in its past 18 road games, but the Cowboys are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as regular-season underdogs. The Seahawks entered 2020 2-7 ATS in their last nine games as home favorites. Edge: Cowboys.

Green Bay at New Orleans (-3, 52½): The Saints covered against the Buccaneers in the opener, but were 3-9 ATS in their previous 12 games as home favorites. The Packers were 3-0 ATS as underdogs against teams other than the 49ers last season. Edge: Packers.

Monday

Kansas City at Baltimore (-3½, 45½): The Chiefs had a 10-game cover streak end last week against the Chargers. Kansas City is 9-2 as an underdog since 2017 and didn’t cover close home wins over Baltimore the last two seasons. The Ravens have won 14 consecutive regular-season games straight up, covering 11 of their last 12. The last three meetings have gone over the total. Edge: Over and slight to Ravens.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @BruceAMarshall on Twitter.